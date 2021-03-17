Curiosità

Demi Lovato, la drammatica confessione di quello che le ha fatto il suo spacciatore: “Mi ha lasciata ad un passo dalla morte”

Mar 17, 2021


Lo sconcertante racconto della popstar, sulla notte più brutta della sua vita.

Sappiamo tutti che nel 2018 Demi Lovato è quasi morta dopo una overdose da eroina. La cantante di Cool For The Summer però ha deciso di svelare solo ora  tutti i dettagli di quel periodo oscuro in un nuovo documentario che verrà lanciato su You Tube pochi giorni prima dell’uscita del suo nuovo disco. Durante ‘Dancing With The Devil‘ la popstar racconterà anche cosa le ha fatto lo spacciatore che quella sera le portò le sostanze.

Il New York Times ha visto in anteprima la confessione di Demi Lovato ed ha riportato quello che è accaduto: “La sua overdose è arrivata dopo sei anni di sobrietà, durante i quali la Lovato si è sentita sempre più circondata dalle misure che i suoi manager e il suo team hanno preso per aiutarla a rimanere in carreggiata. Quella notte le è costata tre ictus e un infarto. Ha rivelato di essere quasi affogata nel suo vomito e ha subito danni cerebrali e grossi problemi alla vista (non può più guidare e non vede più come prime). Lo spacciatore che le ha portato l’eroina quella notte l’ha aggredita sessualmente, poi l’ha quasi morta, è sopravvissuta grazie ad un tempestivo soccorso“.

Complimenti a Demi per aver avuto il coraggio di essere così onesta con i suoi fan. I documentari sono il modo migliore per conoscere davvero le popstar che seguiamo da anni (speriamo che prossimamente anche Britney Spears possa parlare con questo mezzo).

Demi Lovato, il trailer di Dancing With The Devil.



Fonte

