Darienne Lake di RuPaul’s Drag Race visibilmente dimagrita
Ecco le foto prima e dopo!
Darienne Lake è stata la big girl della sesta stagione di RuPaul’s Drag Race e grazie al suo talento è riuscita a conquistare un posto in finalissima.
Oggi – alla soglia del suo 49esimo compleanno – ha deciso di mostrare a tutti i fan della trasmissione il suo straordinario cambiamento fisico, dovuto alla dieta ed a tanta attività atletica.
“Ci sono voluti due anni” – ha scritto Darienne Lake sui social – “Ma finché avrò fiato ci sarà ancora tanto da lavorare. I laghi [giocando col suo cognome, ndr] si stanno prosciugando”.
Ecco le foto:
How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/QZ9Bo629Fg
— Darienne Lake (@dariennelake) October 14, 2020
Let’s not forget that we are ruining our planet. The lakes are drying up. pic.twitter.com/vBeieDOmzW
— Darienne Lake (@dariennelake) October 14, 2020
Ad aiutare psicologicamente Darienne Lake in questo percorso è stata Mrs. Kasha Davis.
Quando si dice la sorellanza…
Thank you. It’s such a mindfuck to be proud, but also ashamed at how bad I lost hope in myself. One day at a time. Progress not perfection. @KashaDavis’ coaching and support (tough love) has helped me immensely.
— Darienne Lake (@dariennelake) October 14, 2020
This is my friend and I’m proud! Not only for the obvious physical transformation but for the love of self, determination and hard work I see him put into being the best version of himself in every aspect. She is known for her shade but what I love is her strength and heart! https://t.co/yUehTz1xKx
— Mrs. Kasha Davis (@KashaDavis) October 14, 2020
