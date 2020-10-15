Ecco le foto prima e dopo!

Darienne Lake è stata la big girl della sesta stagione di RuPaul’s Drag Race e grazie al suo talento è riuscita a conquistare un posto in finalissima.

Oggi – alla soglia del suo 49esimo compleanno – ha deciso di mostrare a tutti i fan della trasmissione il suo straordinario cambiamento fisico, dovuto alla dieta ed a tanta attività atletica.

“Ci sono voluti due anni” – ha scritto Darienne Lake sui social – “Ma finché avrò fiato ci sarà ancora tanto da lavorare. I laghi [giocando col suo cognome, ndr] si stanno prosciugando”.

Ecco le foto:

Ad aiutare psicologicamente Darienne Lake in questo percorso è stata Mrs. Kasha Davis.
Quando si dice la sorellanza…



Fonte