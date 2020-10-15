Darienne Lake è stata la big girl della sesta stagione di RuPaul’s Drag Race e grazie al suo talento è riuscita a conquistare un posto in finalissima.



Oggi – alla soglia del suo 49esimo compleanno – ha deciso di mostrare a tutti i fan della trasmissione il suo straordinario cambiamento fisico, dovuto alla dieta ed a tanta attività atletica.

Ecco le foto:

Ad aiutare psicologicamente Darienne Lake in questo percorso è stata Mrs. Kasha Davis.

Quando si dice la sorellanza…

Thank you. It’s such a mindfuck to be proud, but also ashamed at how bad I lost hope in myself. One day at a time. Progress not perfection. @KashaDavis ’ coaching and support (tough love) has helped me immensely.

This is my friend and I’m proud! Not only for the obvious physical transformation but for the love of self, determination and hard work I see him put into being the best version of himself in every aspect. She is known for her shade but what I love is her strength and heart! https://t.co/yUehTz1xKx

— Mrs. Kasha Davis (@KashaDavis) October 14, 2020