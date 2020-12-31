Curiosità

Daniel Newman di The Walking Dead sbarca su OnlyFans

Da The Vampire Diaries a OnlyFans.

Daniel Newman negli ultimi mesi ha fatto felici i suoi fan pubblicando diverse sue foto provocanti su Instagram e Twitter, ma purtroppo per lui in un’occasione è anche scattata la censura dei social. I seguaci dell’attore di The Walking Dead hanno chiesto a gran voce un suo profilo OnlyFans, ma la scorsa estate rispondendo ad uno di loro Daniel ha scritto: “Per adesso sto bene così, posso interagire con voi qui, non escludo nulla però“.  Dopo essersi preso del tempo per riflettere Newman ha deciso di seguire le orme di Tyler Posey, Aaron Carter, Tyga, Chris Brown e Austin Mahone. Il belloccio americano ha anche deciso di regalare l’iscrizione al suo account ai primi fan, ai quali ha anche fatto delle richieste.

“Consigliatemi profili interessanti da seguire. Poi ditemi anche dei performer bravi con cui potrei girare qualcosa, o fare delle collaborazioni”.

Nonostante sia iscritto da pochi giorni Daniel ha già cariato 39 contenuti su OnlyFans ed ha ottenuto 5.000 like.

Caro Daniel Newman, te lo consiglio io un performer con cui dovresti vederti…



