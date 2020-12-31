Daniel Newman negli ultimi mesi ha fatto felici i suoi fan pubblicando diverse sue foto provocanti su Instagram e Twitter, ma purtroppo per lui in un’occasione è anche scattata la censura dei social. I seguaci dell’attore di The Walking Dead hanno chiesto a gran voce un suo profilo OnlyFans, ma la scorsa estate rispondendo ad uno di loro Daniel ha scritto: “Per adesso sto bene così, posso interagire con voi qui, non escludo nulla però“. Dopo essersi preso del tempo per riflettere Newman ha deciso di seguire le orme di Tyler Posey, Aaron Carter, Tyga, Chris Brown e Austin Mahone. Il belloccio americano ha anche deciso di regalare l’iscrizione al suo account ai primi fan, ai quali ha anche fatto delle richieste.

“Consigliatemi profili interessanti da seguire. Poi ditemi anche dei performer bravi con cui potrei girare qualcosa, o fare delle collaborazioni”.

My new #OnlyFans has only a few FREE Subscriptions left for this month!! Get it right now asap before the Free pass is all taken & RETWEET if you wanna keep your free account😏👅 https://t.co/0LchBlCN0A — DanielNewmaη (@DanielNewman) December 31, 2020

I just joined #ONLYFANS! #CardiB & #MichaelBJordan kicked it off Amazingly❤️ Let’s have some fun!! 😏😘 LOL #MERRYCHRISTMAS (& Definitely all photoshopped!! 😂😂 click this link to join us FREE https://t.co/OLW2GSCyca pic.twitter.com/vNKUz194oy — DanielNewmaη (@DanielNewman) December 26, 2020

Nonostante sia iscritto da pochi giorni Daniel ha già cariato 39 contenuti su OnlyFans ed ha ottenuto 5.000 like.

I can’t believe you just made my account TOP #3 Globally!! I’m HONORED❤️! https://t.co/0DhgPOlwa4 pic.twitter.com/jaO0eH9LS4 — DanielNewmaη (@DanielNewman) December 31, 2020

Caro Daniel Newman, te lo consiglio io un performer con cui dovresti vederti…