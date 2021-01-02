Curiosità

Cyndi Lauper: la sua performance disastrosa di Capodanno

Gen 2, 2021


La cantante non ha iniziato l’anno nel migliore dei modi.

Non tutte le performance riescono bene e lo sa bene Mariah Carey, che il 31 dicembre del 2016 ci regalò un’esibizione horror di Emotions. Qualcosa di simile è accaduto a capodanno a Cyndi Lauper. La popstar era tra i performer dello show della ABC ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021’, lei al contrario di Mariah non ha smesso di cantare, ma diciamo solo che forse avrebbe dovuto usare il playback.

La Lauper ha cantato Hope, ma qualcosa è andato storto e il risultato non è stato dei migliori. Da casa i telespettatori se ne sono accorti e hanno preso in giro Cyndi, facendo diventare virali i brevi video della sua esibizione.

Sono cattivo, lo so, però Cyndi Lauper con Hope mi ha ricordato lei…

﻿

Cyndi Lauper: Hope, il testo.

See me untethered
See me now
And see us together
And hope is what you came for
A drop in time we share
Hope and don’t give up
Don’t give up
If hope is a thing with feathers
Lost in the storm
Then see us fly together
And hope is what you came for
A drop in time we share
Hope and don’t give up
Don’t give up
See me, see me better
See me now
And see us together



