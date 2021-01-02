Non tutte le performance riescono bene e lo sa bene Mariah Carey, che il 31 dicembre del 2016 ci regalò un’esibizione horror di Emotions. Qualcosa di simile è accaduto a capodanno a Cyndi Lauper. La popstar era tra i performer dello show della ABC ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021’, lei al contrario di Mariah non ha smesso di cantare, ma diciamo solo che forse avrebbe dovuto usare il playback.

La Lauper ha cantato Hope, ma qualcosa è andato storto e il risultato non è stato dei migliori. Da casa i telespettatori se ne sono accorti e hanno preso in giro Cyndi, facendo diventare virali i brevi video della sua esibizione.

What did we just witness with this performance? pic.twitter.com/m8eqDsvFVu — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 1, 2021

“2020 can’t get any worse, there’s just one hour left.” cyndi lauper: pic.twitter.com/r8rdO8jHqJ — Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) January 1, 2021

My mother’s reaction to Cyndi Lauper on live TV #NewYearsRockinEve pic.twitter.com/kp2W0AA8Mm — John Mara’s Burner (@LRL_95) January 1, 2021

Sono cattivo, lo so, però Cyndi Lauper con Hope mi ha ricordato lei…

Cyndi Lauper: Hope, il testo.

See me untethered

See me now

And see us together

And hope is what you came for

A drop in time we share

Hope and don’t give up

Don’t give up

If hope is a thing with feathers

Lost in the storm

Then see us fly together

And hope is what you came for

A drop in time we share

Hope and don’t give up

Don’t give up

See me, see me better

See me now

And see us together