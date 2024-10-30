13.7 C
Crema Viso Whipped di Sego di Manzo Ofanyia per Pelli Sensibili – Idratante Rigenerante per la Pelle Secca e Danneggiata (SENZA PROFUMO)

Price: 9,99€
Dimensioni del collo ‏ : ‎ 7,4 x 7 x 6,7 cm; 260 grammi
Produttore ‏ : ‎ Ofanyia
ASIN ‏ : ‎ B0D897BC31
Paese di origine ‏ : ‎ Cina

Beef Tallow for Skin: Our beef tallow cream is formulated with 100% grass-fed beef tallow, which provides essential care and hydration, leaving skin nourished and revitalized.
Essential Oil-free Formula: Free from potentially irritating essential oils, this beef tallow cream prioritizes natural ingredients, ensuring a gentle and non-irritating experience suitable for even the most sensitive skin types.
Repair and Renew: Beef tallow balm is easy to absorb, leaving the skin feeling soft and smooth. Beef tallow for skin naturally improve skin dryness, rashes, eczema, sunburn, and other skin conditions. Helps repair and regenerate skin quickly.
Suitable for All: Our grass-fed beef tallow face moisturizer is suitable for men and women of all ages, including those with sensitive skin. Beef tallow for skin serves as a versatile skincare solution for the entire family.
Multi-purpose Application: Our beef tallow for skin can be applied to various parts of the body, including the face, hands, feet, elbows, and knees.

