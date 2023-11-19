StraNotizie.it

Curiosità

Crazy Again, i Gossip sono tornati dopo 11 anni con un nuovo singolo

Nov 19, 2023


A 11 anni dal loro ultimo lavoro sono tornati finalmente i Gossip. Dopo quelle perle di Heavy Cross, Move in The Right Direction e Standing in The Way of Control, Beth Ditto e i suoi compagni se la sono presa molto comoda, ma adesso hanno fatto il loro comeback con un singolo davvero valido (e un video delizioso), Crazy Again.

Gossip, Crazy Again: il testo.

Situations occur when romance is a blur, it happens all the time

Send me a savior
So spare me the words that I’ve already heard over a thousand times
Did I fall out of favor?

‘Cause you know what I’m like

‘Cause you know what I’m like

And I might go crazy
Crazy over you
And I might go crazy
Crazy over you
Again

Obligation is such that it ruins the crush, it happens all the time

Send me an angel

‘Cause you know what I’m like
‘Cause you know what I’m like

And I might go crazy (Ooh)
Crazy over you
And I might go crazy (Ooh)
Crazy over you
Again
Again
Don’t invite me home
I’m fragile at the moment
Heart of glass
I’d rather be alone
Then spend nights awake wonderin’
Lookin’ back

‘Cause you know what I’m like
‘Cause you know what I’m like

And I might go crazy
Crazy over you
And I might go crazy
Crazy again over you
Again

Again (Ooh)

Beth Ditto: “Io icona gay?”

“Mia madre ha avuto altri due figli, dopo la mia partenza, nonostante le condizioni miserabili della famiglia. Se non fossi partita sarei come lei, perché i giovani, in quell’angolo perso del mondo riproducono lo schema dei genitori. Le ragazze si ritrovano incinte molto giovani, non continuano gli studi, hanno lavori precari, pagati una miseria e fanno figli ogni volta che cambiano uomo. Io icona gay? Semplicemente io amo chi dice di essere felice di essere gay!”



