Crazy Again, i Gossip sono tornati dopo 11 anni con un nuovo singolo

A 11 anni dal loro ultimo lavoro sono tornati finalmente i Gossip. Dopo quelle perle di Heavy Cross, Move in The Right Direction e Standing in The Way of Control, Beth Ditto e i suoi compagni se la sono presa molto comoda, ma adesso hanno fatto il loro comeback con un singolo davvero valido (e un video delizioso), Crazy Again.

Gossip, Crazy Again: il testo.

Situations occur when romance is a blur, it happens all the time

Send me a savior

So spare me the words that I’ve already heard over a thousand times

Did I fall out of favor?

‘Cause you know what I’m like

‘Cause you know what I’m like

And I might go crazy

Crazy over you

And I might go crazy

Crazy over you

Again

Obligation is such that it ruins the crush, it happens all the time

Send me an angel

‘Cause you know what I’m like

‘Cause you know what I’m like

And I might go crazy (Ooh)

Crazy over you

And I might go crazy (Ooh)

Crazy over you

Again

Again

Don’t invite me home

I’m fragile at the moment

Heart of glass

I’d rather be alone

Then spend nights awake wonderin’

Lookin’ back

‘Cause you know what I’m like

‘Cause you know what I’m like

And I might go crazy

Crazy over you

And I might go crazy

Crazy again over you

Again

Again (Ooh)

Setelah 11 tahun, akhirnya Gossip rilis single baru “Crazy Again”. Seneng liat Beth Ditto, Brace Paine dan Hannah Blilie balik lagi 💖 MVnya directed by Cody Critcheloe a.k.a my luv SSION 💖 Scene terakhir kayak ngasih tau “we’re baaacckk!!” gitu. Gemas! pic.twitter.com/6rRjTEORaU — etjhoooo 🍉🍉🍉 (@edhohabinsaran) November 17, 2023

Beth Ditto: “Io icona gay?”