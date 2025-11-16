Costume Strega Bambina Rubies: Vestito, Maniche e Accessori

🔥 Offerta Amazon
Prezzo: €20.98
Valutazione: 4.5 / 5
Rubies Girls Candy Witch Costume, Printed Dress, Sleeves, Stockings and Hair, Official, Witches, Sweets for Halloween, Parties and Cosplay
Costume Candy Witch di Rubies Girls: il Magico Look per Halloween!
Scopri l’incantevole costume Candy Witch, perfetto per far brillare la tua piccola durante le feste di Halloween! Questo abito si distingue per la sua originale stampa digitale, che presenta vivaci motivi di caramelle e zucche, rendendolo un outfit ideale per chi ama il dolce e il misterioso.
La chiusura posteriore in velcro garantisce una vestibilità comoda e facile da indossare. Ogni dettaglio è curato per assicurare che il tuo bambino si senta speciale e a suo agio durante ogni festa o evento di cosplay.
Vantaggi pratici:
- Design accattivante che cattura l’attenzione di tutti.
- Materiale di qualità che assicura comfort e durata nel tempo.
Non perdere l’opportunità di rendere magico il prossimo Halloween! Scegli il costume Candy Witch e fai brillare la fantasia della tua piccola!
