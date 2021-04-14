Chiara Nasti, che aveva velatamente accusato Giulia Salemi di averle copiato la linea di costumi, è stata a sua volta accusata di aver copiato. Insomma, il karma.
Ad esser finito sotto accusa è stato il suo brand Nasti Love Area e più nel dettaglio il promo video per il lancio. Secondo alcuni follower, infatti, il set del video ed alcuni oggetti di scena sarebbero molto simili a ciò che abbiamo visto nel video ufficiale di Ddu-Du Ddu-Du delle BLACKPINK.
Un enorme cappello, una scacchiera, una spada ed altri piccolissimi dettagli… Ecco un po’ di foto che paragonano proprio il promo di Chiara Nasti al video delle BLACKPINK:
🚨 Hello @ygent_official
I would like to inform you that the italian influencer Chiara Nasti (ig: nastilove) plagiarized the set and the concept of Blackpink’s DDDU-DU DDDU-DU music video for the launch of her new brand “nastilovearea” without giving any credit!
DO SOMETHING ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/eIGTc9lusA
— – (@BL4CKP1NKAREA) April 14, 2021
Look how Chiara Nasti copied Jennie’s look from head to toe!
Her Instagram is: https://t.co/HhvzU78O9C
The name of her brand is “nastilovearea” which is copied from the phrase “blackpink in your area”.
WE HAVE TO REPORT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Yfzc4DVlm9
— – (@BL4CKP1NKAREA) April 14, 2021
The italian influencer Chiara Nasti copied Lisa’s look and set from the DDDU-DU DDDU-DU music video for her new brand “nastilovearea” and didn’t even give credit 🤢
Please report 🚨
Her ig: https://t.co/HQ2iABYhYW
Brand: https://t.co/lp5CScn1az@LILIES_REPORT @liliprotection pic.twitter.com/glWXikE3Hn
— – (@BL4CKP1NKAREA) April 14, 2021
Chiara Nasti accusata di copiare: l’affondo di Soleil Sorge
A commentare (e ad accusare Chiara Nasti di un’altra scopiazzatura) è stata anche Soleil Sorge che ha così commentato la notizia sul portale di Very Inutil People:
“Non ce la fa proprio a trovare la sua personalità.. Il bello è che anche il prodotto l’ha preso da me. Neanche sapeva cosa fosse una body chain poverina”.
Chiara Nasti risponderà ai fan delle BLACKPINK o a Soleil Sorge?
An Italian influencer is launching a brand called “nastilovearea” plagiarizing DDU-DU DDU-DU M/V
That’s why we ask for your help, reporting it to YG.
Please write an email to withygfan@ygmail.net with the text and the collage that you can find here:https://t.co/XXrk1jcwGx pic.twitter.com/yiWvn1jaO5
— BLACKPINK ITALIA – #OnTheGround (@_blackpinkita) April 14, 2021