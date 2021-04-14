Curiosità

Chiara Nasti accusata di aver copiato le BlackPink, Soleil interviene: “Ha copiato anche me!”

Apr 14, 2021


Chiara Nasti, che aveva velatamente accusato Giulia Salemi di averle copiato la linea di costumi, è stata a sua volta accusata di aver copiato. Insomma, il karma.

Ad esser finito sotto accusa è stato il suo brand Nasti Love Area e più nel dettaglio il promo video per il lancio. Secondo alcuni follower, infatti, il set del video ed alcuni oggetti di scena sarebbero molto simili a ciò che abbiamo visto nel video ufficiale di Ddu-Du Ddu-Du delle BLACKPINK.

Un enorme cappello, una scacchiera, una spada ed altri piccolissimi dettagli… Ecco un po’ di foto che paragonano proprio il promo di Chiara Nasti al video delle BLACKPINK:

Chiara Nasti accusata di copiare: l’affondo di Soleil Sorge

A commentare (e ad accusare Chiara Nasti di un’altra scopiazzatura) è stata anche Soleil Sorge che ha così commentato la notizia sul portale di Very Inutil People:

“Non ce la fa proprio a trovare la sua personalità.. Il bello è che anche il prodotto l’ha preso da me. Neanche sapeva cosa fosse una body chain poverina”.

Chiara Nasti risponderà ai fan delle BLACKPINK o a Soleil Sorge?

 



Fonte

