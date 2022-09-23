Cherry Valentine di Drag Race Uk è morta a soli 28 anni

Cherry Valentine, protagonista della seconda stagione di Drag Race Uk, è morta tragicamente domenica a soli 28 anni. L’annuncio è stato dato dalla famiglia solo oggi.

La notizia è stata ripresa anche da Gay Times.

Al momento i profili social di RuPaul non hanno commentato questa tragica scomparsa, ma l’account Twitter di Drag Race Uk ha pubblicato un post a riguardo.

We are heartbroken that Cherry has passed away. She was a kind soul who brought joy and a distinctive laugh to everyone she met. She brought flair, verve and charm to #DragRaceUK, we will miss her so deeply. pic.twitter.com/4LG7oHaVZj

— RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) September 23, 2022