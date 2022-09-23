Cherry Valentine di Drag Race Uk è morta a soli 28 anni

Cherry Valentine, protagonista della seconda stagione di Drag Race Uk, è morta tragicamente domenica a soli 28 anni. L’annuncio è stato dato dalla famiglia solo oggi.
“È con la più straziante e profonda tristezza informarvi che il nostro George – Cherry Valentine – è tragicamente morto. Questo sarà uno shock profondo per la maggior parte delle persone e capiamo che non esiste un modo semplice per annunciarlo”. […] “Come sua famiglia, stiamo ancora elaborando la sua morte e le nostre vite non saranno più le stesse. Comprendiamo quanto è amato e quante vite ha ispirato e toccato. Tutto ciò che chiediamo è il vostro rispetto e le vostre preghiere in questo momento. Ti amiamo Georgie”.
La notizia è stata ripresa anche da Gay Times.
We are incredibly sad to report the death of Cherry Valentine 🖤
An incredible drag queen, beloved Ru girl, key worker and activist.
Rest in power, Cherry. pic.twitter.com/pbgJYNv3dg
— GAY TIMES (@gaytimes) September 23, 2022
Al momento i profili social di RuPaul non hanno commentato questa tragica scomparsa, ma l’account Twitter di Drag Race Uk ha pubblicato un post a riguardo.
We are heartbroken that Cherry has passed away. She was a kind soul who brought joy and a distinctive laugh to everyone she met. She brought flair, verve and charm to #DragRaceUK, we will miss her so deeply. pic.twitter.com/4LG7oHaVZj
— RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) September 23, 2022
Che possa riposare in pace. Cherry è la seconda protagonista del franchise di Drag Race a morire prematuramente dopo Chi Chi DeVayne scomparsa nell’estate del 2020.
RIP Cherry Valentine 🥺 thank you for bringing so much fun & laughter during quarantine ❤️ pic.twitter.com/r4WRBqMJo5
— laura♈️ (@lust4lifelaura) September 23, 2022