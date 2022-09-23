Curiosità

Cherry Valentine di Drag Race Uk è morta a soli 28 anni

Set 23, 2022


Cherry Valentine, protagonista della seconda stagione di Drag Race Uk, è morta tragicamente domenica a soli 28 anni. L’annuncio è stato dato dalla famiglia solo oggi.

“È con la più straziante e profonda tristezza informarvi che il nostro George – Cherry Valentine – è tragicamente morto. Questo sarà uno shock profondo per la maggior parte delle persone e capiamo che non esiste un modo semplice per annunciarlo”. […]  “Come sua famiglia, stiamo ancora elaborando la sua morte e le nostre vite non saranno più le stesse. Comprendiamo quanto è amato e quante vite ha ispirato e toccato. Tutto ciò che chiediamo è il vostro rispetto e le vostre preghiere in questo momento. Ti amiamo Georgie”.

La notizia è stata ripresa anche da Gay Times.

Al momento i profili social di RuPaul non hanno commentato questa tragica scomparsa, ma l’account Twitter di Drag Race Uk ha pubblicato un post a riguardo.

Che possa riposare in pace. Cherry è la seconda protagonista del franchise di Drag Race a morire prematuramente dopo Chi Chi DeVayne scomparsa nell’estate del 2020.



Fonte

