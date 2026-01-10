Carpenter Brut nuovo album Leather Temple

Carpenter Brut pubblicherà il suo nuovo album, “Leather Temple“, il 27 febbraio 2026. Sarà il terzo capitolo della trilogia iniziata con l’album “Leather Teeth” e proseguita con “Leather Terror”.
Il trailer e la titletrack del disco sono disponibili. La tracklist di “Leather Temple“ include i brani:
01. Ouverture (Deus Ex Machina)
02. Major Threat
03. Leather Temple
04. She Rules The Ruins
05. Start Your Engines
06. Neon Requiem
07. Iron Sanctuary
08. The Misfits The Rebels
09. Speed or Perish
10. The End Complete
La copertina di “Leather Temple“ è stata resa pubblica.
