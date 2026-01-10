Carpenter Brut nuovo album Leather Temple

Carpenter Brut pubblicherà il suo nuovo album, “Leather Temple“, il 27 febbraio 2026. Sarà il terzo capitolo della trilogia iniziata con l’album “Leather Teeth” e proseguita con “Leather Terror”.

Il trailer e la titletrack del disco sono disponibili. La tracklist di “Leather Temple“ include i brani:

01. Ouverture (Deus Ex Machina)

02. Major Threat

03. Leather Temple

04. She Rules The Ruins

05. Start Your Engines

06. Neon Requiem

07. Iron Sanctuary

08. The Misfits The Rebels

09. Speed or Perish

10. The End Complete

La copertina di “Leather Temple“ è stata resa pubblica.