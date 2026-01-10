6.8 C
Roma
sabato – 10 Gennaio 2026
Musica

Carpenter Brut nuovo album Leather Temple

Da stranotizie
Carpenter Brut nuovo album Leather Temple

Carpenter Brut pubblicherà il suo nuovo album, “Leather Temple“, il 27 febbraio 2026. Sarà il terzo capitolo della trilogia iniziata con l’album “Leather Teeth” e proseguita con “Leather Terror”.

Il trailer e la titletrack del disco sono disponibili. La tracklist di “Leather Temple“ include i brani:
01. Ouverture (Deus Ex Machina)
02. Major Threat
03. Leather Temple
04. She Rules The Ruins
05. Start Your Engines
06. Neon Requiem
07. Iron Sanctuary
08. The Misfits The Rebels
09. Speed or Perish
10. The End Complete

La copertina di “Leather Temple“ è stata resa pubblica.

🔗 Per info su concerti e biglietti, visita TicketOne.

Articolo precedente
Spesa cani e gatti in Italia
Articolo successivo
Mining Criptovalute Italia
ARTICOLI CORRELATI

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

PIÙ POPOLARI

Riforma Farnesina

Arezzo al centro

Fratres Perignano vince il derby

Nuoto in Italia

Carica altri

SCELTI DA NOI

POST POPOLARI

CATEGORIE POPOLARI

CHI SIAMO

Siamo una piattaforma di informazione online che offre notizie di alta qualità, selezionate da fonti affidabili. Ci impegniamo a coprire una vasta gamma di temi, garantendo un'esperienza di lettura semplice e informativa, supportata da tecnologie innovative. Unisciti a noi e contribuisci a rendere la nostra comunità sempre migliore!

Per qualsiasi richiesta, scrivici dalla nostra pagina Contatti.

SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

© StraNotizie.it. Diritti riservati agli autori.