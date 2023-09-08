A distanza di un paio di giorni dall’annuncio ecco finalmente Bongos, il nuovo singolo di Cardi B inciso in collaborazione con Megan Thee Stallion.
Proprio come WAP – la loro prima collaborazione datata 2020 – anche questa Bongos è volgarissima e l’amiamo per questo motivo. Il testo è tutto un asterisco.
Cardi B e Megan Thee Stallion: Bongos è il nuovo video
[Intro: Cardi B]
Bong-bong-bong (We good?)
Bong-bong-bong-bong-bong (Like a drum)
Bong-bong-bong-bong-bong-bong-bong (Haha, this is fire)
Bong-bong-bong-bong-bongN*gga, eat this *ss like a plum (Plum)
This *ussy tight like a nun (Nun)
Better chew it up like it’s gum (Gum)
Then wipe your mouth when you done (Okay)
I’m hot like Nevada, *ussy get popped, piñata
*itch, I look like money (Like money)
You could print my face on a dollar
Beat it up (Bong-bong-bong)
Beat it up (Bong-bong-bong)
Beat it up (Bong-bong-bong)
Beat it up (Bong), okay
Five, four, three, two, one, lift off (Hey)
Honey, I’m home, shoes gettin’ kicked off (Uh)
Every time I turn around, a *itch pissed off (Ah-ha)
Little dusty *ss hoes need a lint brush (Woo)
You gon’ settle down, you gon’ livе with him (What?)
I don’t even wanna post a pic with him (No)
The bag hе just bought me was a Goyard (Goyard)
That ain’t your *igga, he is both ours
*ussy tight like a nun (Nun)
Countin’ up hundreds with my thumb (Thumb)
I don’t care where you from (From)
Better beat this shit like a drum (Okurrr)
Don’t be talkin’ shit like you know me (Woo)
I ride dick like a pony, girl
That *igga look like a brokey (Real hot girl shit)
Go and *uck with his homie, he a— (Ah)
This *ss sit like the stallion, all these wannabes my lil’ ponies
These hoes camped out in the comments, always talkin’ like they know me (Ayy)
Thick *itches in the black truck, packed in
Eat whoever in my way, Ms. Pacman
Hermes, made a real big purchase
Purse so big, had to treat it like a person
Bad *itch (Bad *itch) in real life (In real life)
Show me real love (Yeah, yeah), give a *uck about them likes (‘Bout them likes)
*itch tryna say, “I ain’t fine,” oh, aight
They know I’m thick like I’m eatin’ beans with the rice
Like lean over ice, got the real meat pies (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
I be spillin’ like my *ss out these jeans when they tight (Yeah, uh, yeah)
And the way they watch me, need to be monetized (Ah)
I’ma need a money bag if I sleep overnight
Wait, wait (Hold up), wait, wait (Hold up), wait
Hoes pop pills, but I’m the one they can’t take (Yeah)
Hot girl shit, I’ma make somethin’ shake (Brrt)
I know these stiff hoes can’t relate (Ah)[Verse 3: Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion]
Shoot your shot like a free throw
Just know this *ussy ain’t free, though
My BD is a Migo, *itch, your BD is a zero
My back shots sound like bongos
I ain’t scared to admit, I’m a freak ho (Ah)
At least I’m gettin’ my money (Yeah)
Y’all hoes broke, pussy took more turns than a key hole (Hahaha)
Like a bun
I’ma throw it back like it’s Thursday
I got cake, I’m lit, it’s my birthday, ahDon’t ride it on my knees, *itch, I ride it on my toes (Uh)
Big fat *ss, it be eatin’ up the thong
Got a garage full of foreign cars that I never drove (Yeah)
A *itch couldn’t school me with a student loan
I’m so *exy, I could Met Gala in a robe (Robe)
I could body every look and I could body every pose (Yes)
Neck full of diamonds, yeah, I’m forever froze
Will Cardi ever fall off? *itch, we’ll never know (Woo)
Beat it up
Wait
*itch, I’m hot like Nevada, *ussy get popped, piñata (Bop)
Lookin’ like money (Cold), you could print my face on a dollar (Okurrr)
This *ussy, Dominicana
This *ussy, Americana, ayy
Si tú quiere’ que te toma, toma
Bought a couple cribs on my own, I’m a owner
Beat it up
Real hot girl shit
La Cardi (Ah)