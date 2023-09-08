A distanza di un paio di giorni dall’annuncio ecco finalmente Bongos, il nuovo singolo di Cardi B inciso in collaborazione con Megan Thee Stallion.

﻿

Proprio come WAP – la loro prima collaborazione datata 2020 – anche questa Bongos è volgarissima e l’amiamo per questo motivo. Il testo è tutto un asterisco.

Cardi B e Megan Thee Stallion: Bongos è il nuovo video

[Intro: Cardi B]

Bong-bong-bong (We good?)

Bong-bong-bong-bong-bong (Like a drum)

Bong-bong-bong-bong-bong-bong-bong (Haha, this is fire)

Bong-bong-bong-bong-bongN*gga, eat this *ss like a plum (Plum)

This *ussy tight like a nun (Nun)

Better chew it up like it’s gum (Gum)

Then wipe your mouth when you done (Okay)

I’m hot like Nevada, *ussy get popped, piñata

*itch, I look like money (Like money)

You could print my face on a dollar

Beat it up (Bong-bong-bong)

Beat it up (Bong-bong-bong)

Beat it up (Bong-bong-bong)

Beat it up (Bong), okay

Five, four, three, two, one, lift off (Hey)

Honey, I’m home, shoes gettin’ kicked off (Uh)

Every time I turn around, a *itch pissed off (Ah-ha)

Little dusty *ss hoes need a lint brush (Woo)

You gon’ settle down, you gon’ livе with him (What?)

I don’t even wanna post a pic with him (No)

The bag hе just bought me was a Goyard (Goyard)

That ain’t your *igga, he is both ours

*ussy tight like a nun (Nun)

Countin’ up hundreds with my thumb (Thumb)

I don’t care where you from (From)

Better beat this shit like a drum (Okurrr)

Don’t be talkin’ shit like you know me (Woo)

I ride dick like a pony, girl

That *igga look like a brokey (Real hot girl shit)

Go and *uck with his homie, he a— (Ah)

This *ss sit like the stallion, all these wannabes my lil’ ponies

These hoes camped out in the comments, always talkin’ like they know me (Ayy)

Thick *itches in the black truck, packed in

Eat whoever in my way, Ms. Pacman

Hermes, made a real big purchase

Purse so big, had to treat it like a person

Bad *itch (Bad *itch) in real life (In real life)

Show me real love (Yeah, yeah), give a *uck about them likes (‘Bout them likes)

*itch tryna say, “I ain’t fine,” oh, aight

They know I’m thick like I’m eatin’ beans with the rice

Like lean over ice, got the real meat pies (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

I be spillin’ like my *ss out these jeans when they tight (Yeah, uh, yeah)

And the way they watch me, need to be monetized (Ah)

I’ma need a money bag if I sleep overnight

Wait, wait (Hold up), wait, wait (Hold up), wait

Hoes pop pills, but I’m the one they can’t take (Yeah)

Hot girl shit, I’ma make somethin’ shake (Brrt)

I know these stiff hoes can’t relate (Ah)[Verse 3: Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion]

Shoot your shot like a free throw

Just know this *ussy ain’t free, though

My BD is a Migo, *itch, your BD is a zero

My back shots sound like bongos

I ain’t scared to admit, I’m a freak ho (Ah)

At least I’m gettin’ my money (Yeah)

Y’all hoes broke, pussy took more turns than a key hole (Hahaha)