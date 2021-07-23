Curiosità

Camila Cabello è tornata con l’adorabile Don’t Go Yet (nel video una queen di RuPaul)

Lug 23, 2021


La cantante ha fatto centro con questo pezzo!

Camila Cabello con Don't Go Yet

Dopo il tiepido successo di Liar e Shameless, Camila Cabello è tornata con un nuovo singolo. La fidanzata di Shawn Mendes prova a raggiungere i fasti di Havana e Senorita con Don’t Go Yet. E il pezzo ha tutte le potenzialità per fare bene in classifica, stesse sonorità latine delle sue altre hit e un ritornello che entra in testa al primo ascolto. Ma la vera perla di questo comeback è il video musicale (in cui appare anche Valentina di RuPaul’s Drag Race), che è un folle viaggio fatto di colori, drag queen, riferimenti artistici e danza.

“Don’t Go Yet è la prima canzone del mio prossimo album, Familia. Questo disco è stato ispirato da due cose: la famiglia e il cibo. La famiglia di sangue, ma anche la famiglia che ti scegli. Quelli con chi vuoi sederti a tavola, ubriacarti di vino e ballare in soggiorno”.

Per quanto mi riguarda è un ritorno più che promosso, uno dei migliori di quest’anno.

Camila Cabello, Don’t Go Yet: il testo.

I replayed this moment for months
Alone in my head, waitin’ for it to come
I wrote all your lines in the scripts in my mind, and
I hope that you follow it for once

I imagine myself in satin, the room was platinum and gold
I’d dance and catch your eye, you’ll be mesmerized, oh
We’d find a corner, then your hands in my hair
Finally we’re here, so, why
Are you sayin’ you got a flight, need an early night?
No, don’t go yet

Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet
Oh, yеah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet
What you leavin’ for, whеn my night is yours?
Just a little more, don’t go yet

Baby, don’t go yet, ’cause I wore this dress for a lil’ drama
And I bet, I bet that you think that you know, but you don’t
Baby, come to mama
I get, I get what I want when I want
And I get it how I wanna, wanna
And I want you baby, gotta get you, baby

We’d find a corner, then your hands in my hair
Finally we’re here, so, why
Are you sayin’ you got a flight, need an early night? No
Don’t go yet

Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet
What you leavin’ for, when my night is yours?
Just a little more, don’t go yet

Come along
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la (Don’t go yet)
La-la-la-la-la-la-la (Don’t go yet) Hey

What you leavin’ for, when my night is yours? Yours, yours
What you leavin’ for, when my night is yours?
Just a little more, don’t go yet



