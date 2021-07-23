Dopo il tiepido successo di Liar e Shameless, Camila Cabello è tornata con un nuovo singolo. La fidanzata di Shawn Mendes prova a raggiungere i fasti di Havana e Senorita con Don’t Go Yet. E il pezzo ha tutte le potenzialità per fare bene in classifica, stesse sonorità latine delle sue altre hit e un ritornello che entra in testa al primo ascolto. Ma la vera perla di questo comeback è il video musicale (in cui appare anche Valentina di RuPaul’s Drag Race), che è un folle viaggio fatto di colori, drag queen, riferimenti artistici e danza.

“Don’t Go Yet è la prima canzone del mio prossimo album, Familia. Questo disco è stato ispirato da due cose: la famiglia e il cibo. La famiglia di sangue, ma anche la famiglia che ti scegli. Quelli con chi vuoi sederti a tavola, ubriacarti di vino e ballare in soggiorno”.

Per quanto mi riguarda è un ritorno più che promosso, uno dei migliori di quest’anno.

#DontGoYet is the first song from my next album, Familia. This album was inspired by two things: family & food. Your family by blood, but also your chosen family. Who you want to sit at the dinner table, get wine-drunk, & dance in the living room with. https://t.co/EujfVPY1UJ pic.twitter.com/JsjxBXrpKk — camila (@Camila_Cabello) July 23, 2021

To me, those are the moments that make me glad to be alive, those moments of collective joy & true vulnerability & connection with other people. I hope you enjoy it & I hope it inspires many wine drunk kitchen dance parties for you & your familia. https://t.co/EujfVPY1UJ — camila (@Camila_Cabello) July 23, 2021

Camila Cabello has released the music video for her new single, “Don’t Go Yet.” Watch: https://t.co/SxfkLvpwHX pic.twitter.com/uQx6d9Y1Ih — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 23, 2021

Camila Cabello, Don’t Go Yet: il testo.

I replayed this moment for months

Alone in my head, waitin’ for it to come

I wrote all your lines in the scripts in my mind, and

I hope that you follow it for once

I imagine myself in satin, the room was platinum and gold

I’d dance and catch your eye, you’ll be mesmerized, oh

We’d find a corner, then your hands in my hair

Finally we’re here, so, why

Are you sayin’ you got a flight, need an early night?

No, don’t go yet

Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet

Oh, yеah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet

What you leavin’ for, whеn my night is yours?

Just a little more, don’t go yet

Baby, don’t go yet, ’cause I wore this dress for a lil’ drama

And I bet, I bet that you think that you know, but you don’t

Baby, come to mama

I get, I get what I want when I want

And I get it how I wanna, wanna

And I want you baby, gotta get you, baby

We’d find a corner, then your hands in my hair

Finally we’re here, so, why

Are you sayin’ you got a flight, need an early night? No

Don’t go yet

Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet

What you leavin’ for, when my night is yours?

Just a little more, don’t go yet

Come along

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la (Don’t go yet)

La-la-la-la-la-la-la (Don’t go yet) Hey

What you leavin’ for, when my night is yours? Yours, yours

What you leavin’ for, when my night is yours?

Just a little more, don’t go yet