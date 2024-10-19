19.1 C
Roma
sabato, Ottobre 19, 2024
HomeOfferte e PromoBurro di Manzo e Miele: Balsamo Naturale per Idratare e Nutrire la...
Offerte e Promo

Burro di Manzo e Miele: Balsamo Naturale per Idratare e Nutrire la Pelle Secca

stranotizie
stranotizie

71vFnpIKmnL. AC SL1500814p7jq0OnL. AC SL150071obZ1z+9uL. AC SL150071QU6J9P22L. AC SL150081DXXMg7eeL. AC SL150071RQz6uHtJL. AC SL1500
Price: 7,99€
(as of Oct 19, 2024 11:00:28 UTC – Details)

acquista ora amazon

Descrizione prodotto

beef tallow for skinbeef tallow for skin

beef tallow for skinbeef tallow for skin

beef tallowbeef tallow

beef tallow for skinbeef tallow for skin

beef tallow for skinbeef tallow for skin

beef tallow for skinbeef tallow for skin

Dimensioni del collo ‏ : ‎ 6,2 x 6,1 x 5,89 cm; 168 grammi
Produttore ‏ : ‎ Ofanyia
ASIN ‏ : ‎ B0D8B3GCC4
Riferimento produttore ‏ : ‎ HAY-UK-B-ZW2390A
Paese di origine ‏ : ‎ Cina

Beef Tallow for Skin: Our beef tallow cream is formulated with 100% grass-fed beef tallow and raw wild honey, which provides essential care and hydration, leaving skin nourished and revitalized.
Essential Oil-free Formula: Free from potentially irritating essential oils, this beef tallow cream prioritizes natural ingredients, ensuring a gentle and non-irritating experience suitable for even the most sensitive skin types.
Fast-absorbing: Our beef tallow cream is thick texture, a little goes a long way, absorbs quickly and hydrates the skin. Suitable for all skin type.
Multi-purpose Application: Our beef tallow for skin can be applied to various parts of the body, including the face, hands, feet, elbows, and knees.
Versatile Usage: A multi-functional solution for cleansing, moisturizing, toning, and more, this Tallow and Honey Balm caters to various skincare needs, making it an indispensable addition to any routine.

Articolo precedente
ASSISTENTE HR
Articolo successivo
Meritocrazia Italia, rieletto all’unanimità Presidente nazionale Walter Mauriello
ARTICOLI CORRELATI

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

PIÙ POPOLARI

Carica altri

SCELTI DA NOI

POST POPOLARI

CATEGORIE POPOLARI

CHI SIAMO

Siamo una piattaforma di informazione online che offre notizie di alta qualità selezionate da fonti affidabili. Ci impegniamo a coprire vari temi e a garantire un'esperienza di lettura semplice e informativa, utilizzando tecnologie innovative. Unisciti a noi e contribuisci a rendere la nostra comunità sempre migliore!

Contatti: info@stranotizie.it

SEGUICI

© 2024 StraNotizie.it. Tutti i diritti riservati.