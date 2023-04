Bruce Springsteen Day in New Jersey il 23 settembre

Bruce Springsteen is one of the most iconic and influential musicians – and New Jerseyans – of all time, period.

And so, I am both honored and proud to announce @springsteen‘s birthday, Sept. 23, will officially be known as Bruce Springsteen Day in the Garden State. pic.twitter.com/Ux5B54jdlB

— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 16, 2023