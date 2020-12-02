Britney Spears reduce da una bella vacanza alle Hawaii, oggi ha festeggiato il compleanno con quel manzo del fidanzato, Sam Asghari.

LIVE BRITNEY VOCALS IN 2020, WE CAN’T STOP WINNING RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/O5GI5weArH — Britney Fan (@BritneyHiatus) December 2, 2020

Da brava principessa umile e generosa qual è, Britney invece di chiedere dei regali ai suoi fan , ne ha fatto uno enorme ed ha rilasciato un nuovo singolo, Swimming In The Stars, che sarà contenuto nella riedizione di Glory (che conterrà anche Matches, una canzone registrata con i Backstreet Boys).

Questo pezzo è davvero una meraviglia, l’atmosfera è la stessa di Mood Ring e non capisco come mai non sia stato incluso subito in Glory, visto che sta alla perfezione in questo disco.

Britney Spears, Swimming In The Stars, il testo.

Dream me to life

Write our names in the pillowed skies

We could meet in our minds

If our days count us out of time

And we’ll stay alive

In seas of city lights

Where you and I collide

So let’s go

Swimming in the stars tonight

Oh, and we’ll glow

And shimmer in the diamond lights

We’ll dive in

Head first, all the way down, in gravity’s arms we’ll drown

The world is ours

When we’re swimming in the stars

When we’re swimming in the stars

Keep me in reach

Hold your breath ’til we’re in too deep

Where thе sun’s out of heat

We’re awakе in the deepest sleep

And we’ll stay alive

In seas of city lights

Where you and I collide

So let’s go

Swimming in the stars tonight

Oh, and we’ll glow

And shimmer in the diamond lights

We’ll dive in

Head first, all the way down, in gravity’s arms we’ll drown

The world is ours

When we’re swimming in the stars

When we’re swimming in the stars

What if we could float here forever

In these Gemini dreams together

Would you let me take your breath right now

If I promise that I’ll never breathe out

So let’s go

Swimming in the stars tonight

Oh, and we’ll glow

And shimmer in the diamond lights

We’ll dive in

Head first, all the way down, in gravity’s arms we’ll drown

The world is ours

When we’re swimming in the stars

When we’re swimming in the stars