Curiosità

Britney Spears festeggia il compleanno e pubblica il nuovo singolo ‘Swimming In The Stars’

Dic 2, 2020


La principessa del pop ci fa un regalo nel giorno del suo compleanno.

Britney Spears reduce da una bella vacanza alle Hawaii, oggi ha festeggiato il compleanno con quel manzo del fidanzato, Sam Asghari.

Da brava principessa umile e generosa qual è, Britney invece di chiedere dei regali ai suoi fan , ne ha fatto uno enorme ed ha rilasciato un nuovo singolo, Swimming In The Stars, che sarà contenuto nella riedizione di Glory (che conterrà anche Matches, una canzone registrata con i Backstreet Boys).

Questo pezzo è davvero una meraviglia, l’atmosfera è la stessa di Mood Ring e non capisco come mai non sia stato incluso subito in Glory, visto che sta alla perfezione in questo disco.

Britney Spears, Swimming In The Stars, il testo.

Dream me to life
Write our names in the pillowed skies
We could meet in our minds
If our days count us out of time

And we’ll stay alive
In seas of city lights
Where you and I collide

So let’s go

Swimming in the stars tonight
Oh, and we’ll glow
And shimmer in the diamond lights
We’ll dive in
Head first, all the way down, in gravity’s arms we’ll drown
The world is ours
When we’re swimming in the stars
When we’re swimming in the stars

Keep me in reach
Hold your breath ’til we’re in too deep
Where thе sun’s out of heat
We’re awakе in the deepest sleep

And we’ll stay alive
In seas of city lights
Where you and I collide

So let’s go
Swimming in the stars tonight
Oh, and we’ll glow
And shimmer in the diamond lights
We’ll dive in
Head first, all the way down, in gravity’s arms we’ll drown
The world is ours
When we’re swimming in the stars
When we’re swimming in the stars

What if we could float here forever
In these Gemini dreams together
Would you let me take your breath right now
If I promise that I’ll never breathe out

So let’s go
Swimming in the stars tonight
Oh, and we’ll glow
And shimmer in the diamond lights
We’ll dive in
Head first, all the way down, in gravity’s arms we’ll drown
The world is ours
When we’re swimming in the stars
When we’re swimming in the stars



Fonte

Articoli correlati

Curiosità

Matches, ascolta la collaborazione tra Britney Spears e i Backstreet Boys

Dic 2, 2020
Curiosità

Aurora Ramazzotti presa alla sprovvista con una domanda su Tommaso Zorzi, ecco la sua reazione

Dic 2, 2020
Curiosità

Patrizia De Blanck delusa da Barbara d’Urso e Tommaso Zorzi: “Non glielo perdonerò mai”

Dic 2, 2020

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Ti sei perso

Musica

il significato del testo di La canzone mononota

Dic 2, 2020
Curiosità

Matches, ascolta la collaborazione tra Britney Spears e i Backstreet Boys

Dic 2, 2020
Cronaca

Covid Italia, Pregliasco: "Continua trend miglioramento" 

Dic 2, 2020
Spettacolo

A Natale regala l’emozione… Scopri i dettagli e acquista il tuo Gift Voucher…

Dic 2, 2020