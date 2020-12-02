La principessa del pop ci fa un regalo nel giorno del suo compleanno.
Britney Spears reduce da una bella vacanza alle Hawaii, oggi ha festeggiato il compleanno con quel manzo del fidanzato, Sam Asghari.
Da brava principessa umile e generosa qual è, Britney invece di chiedere dei regali ai suoi fan , ne ha fatto uno enorme ed ha rilasciato un nuovo singolo, Swimming In The Stars, che sarà contenuto nella riedizione di Glory (che conterrà anche Matches, una canzone registrata con i Backstreet Boys).
Questo pezzo è davvero una meraviglia, l’atmosfera è la stessa di Mood Ring e non capisco come mai non sia stato incluso subito in Glory, visto che sta alla perfezione in questo disco.
Britney Spears, Swimming In The Stars, il testo.
Dream me to life
Write our names in the pillowed skies
We could meet in our minds
If our days count us out of time
And we’ll stay alive
In seas of city lights
Where you and I collide
So let’s go
Swimming in the stars tonight
Oh, and we’ll glow
And shimmer in the diamond lights
We’ll dive in
Head first, all the way down, in gravity’s arms we’ll drown
The world is ours
When we’re swimming in the stars
When we’re swimming in the stars
Keep me in reach
Hold your breath ’til we’re in too deep
Where thе sun’s out of heat
We’re awakе in the deepest sleep
And we’ll stay alive
In seas of city lights
Where you and I collide
So let’s go
Swimming in the stars tonight
Oh, and we’ll glow
And shimmer in the diamond lights
We’ll dive in
Head first, all the way down, in gravity’s arms we’ll drown
The world is ours
When we’re swimming in the stars
When we’re swimming in the stars
What if we could float here forever
In these Gemini dreams together
Would you let me take your breath right now
If I promise that I’ll never breathe out
So let’s go
Swimming in the stars tonight
Oh, and we’ll glow
And shimmer in the diamond lights
We’ll dive in
Head first, all the way down, in gravity’s arms we’ll drown
The world is ours
When we’re swimming in the stars
When we’re swimming in the stars