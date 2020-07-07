“Britney Spears sta chiedendo aiuto con dei messaggi in codice”, questo è quello che su Twitter e Tik Tok stanno dicendo molti fan della popstar americana. Il motivo? In uno degli ultimi video che la cantante di Womanizer ha pubblicato su Tik Tok, un follower le ha scritto “se hai bisogno di aiuto nel prossimo video indossa qualcosa di giallo“. La Spears nel filmato successivo ha sfoggiato un top giallo ed ha anche scritto: “Questa è la mia maglietta gialla preferita e volevo farvela vedere“.

she literally made it clear in the caption, “my favorite YELLOW SHIRT” 😳 pic.twitter.com/6ntX9ThL6f

All Britney Spears videos are clearly calls for help !!!! She was told to dress in yellow if she needed help and she did. That’s why she goes back and forth etc … that’s why we notice #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/yhHbsglTRX

Personalmente credo che si tratti solo di una coincidenza, Britney probabilmente nemmeno avrà letto il commento di quel fan che le suggeriva di indossare qualcosa di giallo. Questo non significa che la vita della popstar sia tutta rosa e fiori, il figlio ha fatto delle dichiarazioni pesanti su suo nonno e come se non bastasse qualche giorno fa Tinashe ha scritto due tweet chiari: “Free Britney. Ho lavorato con Britney Spears diverse volte, lei è un angelo, una star. Finite questa conservatorship”.

Tinashe poche ore dopo aver chiesto la fine della conservatorship di Britney, ha cancellato i tweet senza un apparente motivo. Questo in effetti è strano e questo gesto più che il top giallo dovrebbe far preoccupare noi fan della Spears.

Why did Tinashe delete these 😢 #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/Ybi0lrADLj

@Tinashe love you and glad you spoke out but I wish you wouldn’t have deleted it. Your platform could help. #FreeBritney https://t.co/G4R4gSJwMT

Music artist @Tinashe spoke up about #FreeBritney when no one else would.

Tinashe has supported Britney Spears her entire career, and appeared in Britney’s second single off her last album “Glory”.

Tinashe even used the #EndConservatorshipAbuse hashtag.

God bless Tinashe! pic.twitter.com/wEWetLJCcx

— Jake (@thebronxjew) July 6, 2020