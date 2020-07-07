Britney Spears sta chiedendo aiuto con dei messaggi in codice”, questo è quello che su Twitter e Tik Tok stanno dicendo molti fan della popstar americana. Il motivo? In uno degli ultimi video che la cantante di Womanizer ha pubblicato su Tik Tok, un follower le ha scritto “se hai bisogno di aiuto nel prossimo video indossa qualcosa di giallo“. La Spears nel filmato successivo ha sfoggiato un top giallo ed ha anche scritto: “Questa è la mia maglietta gialla preferita e volevo farvela vedere“.

Personalmente credo che si tratti solo di una coincidenza, Britney probabilmente nemmeno avrà letto il commento di quel fan che le suggeriva di indossare qualcosa di giallo. Questo non significa che la vita della popstar sia tutta rosa e fiori, il figlio ha fatto delle dichiarazioni pesanti su suo nonno e come se non bastasse qualche giorno fa Tinashe ha scritto due tweet chiari: “Free Britney. Ho lavorato con Britney Spears diverse volte, lei è un angelo, una star. Finite questa conservatorship”.

Tinashe poche ore dopo aver chiesto la fine della conservatorship di Britney, ha cancellato i tweet senza un apparente motivo. Questo in effetti è strano e questo gesto più che il top giallo dovrebbe far preoccupare noi fan della Spears.



