Lynne Spears corre in aiuto della figlia, contro l’ex marito Jamie.

Dopo l’udienza dello scorso 19 agosto il giudice aveva sentenziato che gli avvocati di Britney Spears avevano tempo fino a fine settembre per mettere nero su bianco una richiesta formale per cambiare il tutore legale della popstar e così è successo. In questi giorni Samuel Ingham ha presentato dei documenti in cui la stessa Britney chiede che Jamie non sia più coinvolto nella conservatorship che controlla la sua vita da 12 anni.

Britney Spears non è sola a combattere questa battaglia, perché al suo fianco c’è la madre, Lynne. Anche la donna ha chiesto formalmente al tribunale che sia una compagnia esterna a gestire il patrimonio della figlia e non il suo ex marito Jamie.

Lynne è la stessa che una settimana fa ha messo like ad un commento contro la figlia Jamie Lynn (i fan sono arrabbiati con l’attrice di Zoey 101 perché da poco è emerso che in caso di morte di Britney lei gestirà la sua fortuna): “Britney ha bisogno di te e tu non stai facendo nulla. Pensavo che le volevi bene e invece mi sbagliavo“.

Io non amo i complotti e le teorie assurde, ma in questa famiglia c’è indubbiamente qualcosa che non va.



