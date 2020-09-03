Dopo l’udienza dello scorso 19 agosto il giudice aveva sentenziato che gli avvocati di Britney Spears avevano tempo fino a fine settembre per mettere nero su bianco una richiesta formale per cambiare il tutore legale della popstar e così è successo. In questi giorni Samuel Ingham ha presentato dei documenti in cui la stessa Britney chiede che Jamie non sia più coinvolto nella conservatorship che controlla la sua vita da 12 anni.

Britney Spears signed this document to replace her father as the conservator of her estate. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/kXARCkNeFk — Britney Fan (@BritneyHiatus) September 2, 2020

Britney Spears’ court-appointed attorney Samuel Ingham has filed a new petition to the court requesting Bessemer Trust Company of California, a corporate fiduciary, to replace her father as conservator of her estate. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/lExDvwpxZd — Britney Fan (@BritneyHiatus) September 2, 2020

Britney Spears non è sola a combattere questa battaglia, perché al suo fianco c’è la madre, Lynne. Anche la donna ha chiesto formalmente al tribunale che sia una compagnia esterna a gestire il patrimonio della figlia e non il suo ex marito Jamie.

Lynne is siding with Britney! We love to see it 😍 #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/2v0IGDx940 — Kody🇩🇴 (@BRITNEYSxBITCH) September 3, 2020

Lynne Spears has filed a new court petition supporting Britney’s request to replace her father as the conservator of her estate. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/xI3pCBVuif — Britney Fan (@BritneyHiatus) September 3, 2020

Britney Spears’ mother, Lynne Spears, also approves of Britney’s decision to have the Bessemer Trust Company of California, a corporate trustee, replace Britney’s father, James Spears, as guardian of her estate. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/SbATSo4YsS — David Jean Arroyo (@LdavidvA) September 3, 2020

Lynne è la stessa che una settimana fa ha messo like ad un commento contro la figlia Jamie Lynn (i fan sono arrabbiati con l’attrice di Zoey 101 perché da poco è emerso che in caso di morte di Britney lei gestirà la sua fortuna): “Britney ha bisogno di te e tu non stai facendo nulla. Pensavo che le volevi bene e invece mi sbagliavo“.

Lynne Spears, Britney Spears Mom, has liked a comment accusing Jamie-Lynn of not helping Britney ✨ pic.twitter.com/sQKkJGovLL — ✨ Hiatus Era (@BritkneeCrave) August 27, 2020

Io non amo i complotti e le teorie assurde, ma in questa famiglia c’è indubbiamente qualcosa che non va.