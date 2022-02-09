Il 2021 è stato un anno d’oro per i Maneskin ma purtroppo ai Brit Awards 2022 sono tornati a casa con un pugno di mosche in mano.
Hello @BRITs 💘 super excited to be here 💘 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/E6Wqhaz6UL
— MåneskinOfficial (@thisismaneskin) February 8, 2022
Nominati nella categoria International Group Of The Year ed International Song Of The Year con il brano I Wanna Be Your Slave, il gruppo romano è stato costretto a vedersi scippare i premi da altri. La prima nomination l’hanno vita i Silk Sonic (duo composto da Bruno Mars e Anderson Paac), mentre la seconda nomination l’ha conquistata Olivia Rodrigo con il brano Good For You.
I Brit Awards 2022 si sono tenuti all’O2 Arena di Londra e sono stati condotti da Mo Gilligan. Fra gli ospiti anche Adele. I Maneskin tuttavia sono tornati a casa felici e contenti dell’esperienza fatta.
What a night @BRITs! Thank you for the nominations and congratulations to all the amazing artists that were here with us tonight 💖 #BRITs
— MåneskinOfficial (@thisismaneskin) February 8, 2022
📹 | Måneskin being interviewed at BRIT Awards red carpet. #BRITs pic.twitter.com/tao2WnvHDk
— Måneskin News (@ManeskinNews) February 8, 2022
📹| Måneskin llegando a la red carpet de #BRITs pic.twitter.com/ldcfHNrDmv
— Måneskin Spain (@ManeskinSP) February 8, 2022
🎥 | Måneskin were interviewed by NME on the #BRITs red carpet.🔥
1/2 pic.twitter.com/pJvWO9Q3YB
— MÅNESKIN OFFICIAL FANCLUB (@ManeskinFanClub) February 8, 2022
Brit Awards 2022, tutti i vincitori
Ecco tutti i vincitori dei BRIT Awards 2022:
- British Artist of the Year: Adele
- British Album of the Year: 30 di Adele
- British Song of the Year: Easy On Me di Adele
- Songwriter of the Year: Ed Sheeran
- Best International Song of The Year: Good 4 u di Olivia Rodrigo
- Best Pop/R&B Act: Dua Lipa
- Alternative/Rock Act: Sam Fender
- Best Dance Act: Becky Hill
- Group of the Year: Wolf Alice
- International Artist of the Year: Billie Eilish
- Best New Artist: Little Simz
- Best British Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act: Dave
- Rising Star: Holly Humberstone
- International Group of the Year: Silk Sonic