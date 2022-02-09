Curiosità

Brit Awards 2022, i Maneskin volano a Londra ma purtroppo perdono in tutte le nomination

Feb 9, 2022


Il 2021 è stato un anno d’oro per i Maneskin ma purtroppo ai Brit Awards 2022 sono tornati a casa con un pugno di mosche in mano.

 

Nominati nella categoria International Group Of The Year ed International Song Of The Year con il brano I Wanna Be Your Slave, il gruppo romano è stato costretto a vedersi scippare i premi da altri. La prima nomination l’hanno vita i Silk Sonic (duo composto da Bruno Mars e Anderson Paac), mentre la seconda nomination l’ha conquistata Olivia Rodrigo con il brano Good For You.

I Brit Awards 2022 si sono tenuti all’O2 Arena di Londra e sono stati condotti da Mo Gilligan. Fra gli ospiti anche Adele. I Maneskin tuttavia sono tornati a casa felici e contenti dell’esperienza fatta.

 

Brit Awards 2022, tutti i vincitori

Ecco tutti i vincitori dei BRIT Awards 2022:

  • British Artist of the Year: Adele
  • British Album of the Year: 30 di Adele
  • British Song of the Year: Easy On Me di Adele
  • Songwriter of the Year: Ed Sheeran
  • Best International Song of The Year: Good 4 u di Olivia Rodrigo
  • Best Pop/R&B Act: Dua Lipa
  • Alternative/Rock Act: Sam Fender
  • Best Dance Act: Becky Hill
  • Group of the Year: Wolf Alice
  • International Artist of the Year: Billie Eilish
  • Best New Artist: Little Simz
  • Best British Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act: Dave
  • Rising Star: Holly Humberstone
  • International Group of the Year: Silk Sonic



Fonte

