Il 2021 è stato un anno d’oro per i Maneskin ma purtroppo ai Brit Awards 2022 sono tornati a casa con un pugno di mosche in mano.

Nominati nella categoria International Group Of The Year ed International Song Of The Year con il brano I Wanna Be Your Slave, il gruppo romano è stato costretto a vedersi scippare i premi da altri. La prima nomination l’hanno vita i Silk Sonic (duo composto da Bruno Mars e Anderson Paac), mentre la seconda nomination l’ha conquistata Olivia Rodrigo con il brano Good For You.

I Brit Awards 2022 si sono tenuti all’O2 Arena di Londra e sono stati condotti da Mo Gilligan. Fra gli ospiti anche Adele. I Maneskin tuttavia sono tornati a casa felici e contenti dell’esperienza fatta.

What a night @BRITs! Thank you for the nominations and congratulations to all the amazing artists that were here with us tonight 💖 #BRITs — MåneskinOfficial (@thisismaneskin) February 8, 2022

📹 | Måneskin being interviewed at BRIT Awards red carpet. #BRITs pic.twitter.com/tao2WnvHDk — Måneskin News (@ManeskinNews) February 8, 2022

📹| Måneskin llegando a la red carpet de #BRITs pic.twitter.com/ldcfHNrDmv — Måneskin Spain (@ManeskinSP) February 8, 2022

🎥 | Måneskin were interviewed by NME on the #BRITs red carpet.🔥 1/2 pic.twitter.com/pJvWO9Q3YB — MÅNESKIN OFFICIAL FANCLUB (@ManeskinFanClub) February 8, 2022

