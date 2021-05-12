Curiosità

Brit Awards 2021: tutti i vincitori e le esibizioni (le Little Mix fanno la storia)

Mag 12, 2021


La lista dei vincitori e le performance dei Brit Awards 2021.

Solitamente la cerimonia dei Brit Awards si tiene ogni febbraio, ma quest’anno a causa della pandemia si è svolta ieri sera a Londra all’O2 Arena. A trionfare sono stati i grandi nomi del panorama musicale dell’ultimo anno: The Weeknd (dopo l’ingiustizia dei Grammy) ha avuto la sua rivincita, Harry Styles ha vinto il premio di miglior singolo e Dua Lipa di miglior album, ma l’awards più chiacchierato è quello andato alle Little Mix. Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock e Jade Thirlwall hanno trionfato nella categoria ‘best british group’ e sono la prima band tutta al femminile a vincere questo premio.
Brave ragazze!

Il discorso delle Little Mix.

Brit Awards 2021: la lista dei vincitori.

Best Album
Arlo Parks, Collapsed In Sunbeams
Celeste, Not Your Muse
Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
J Hus, Big Conspiracy
Jessie Ware, What’s Your Pleasure?

Best British Female
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Lianne La Havas

Best British Male
AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus
Joel Corry
Yungblud

Best British Group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough Artist
Arlo Parks 
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey

Best British Single
220 Kid & Gracey, ‘Don’t Need Love’
Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tay Keith, ‘Rain’
Dua Lipa, ‘Physical’
Harry Styles, ‘Watermelon Sugar’
Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy, ‘Ain’t It Different’
Joel Corry ft MNEK, ‘Head & Heart’
Nathan Dawe ft KSI, ‘Lighter’
Regard with Raye, ‘Secrets’
Simba ft DTG, ‘Rover (Mu La La)’
Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One, ‘Don’t Rush’

International Female
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift

International Male
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
The Weeknd

International Group
BTS
Fontaines DC
Foo Fighters
Haim
Run The Jewels

Tutte le performance.



