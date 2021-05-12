Solitamente la cerimonia dei Brit Awards si tiene ogni febbraio, ma quest’anno a causa della pandemia si è svolta ieri sera a Londra all’O2 Arena. A trionfare sono stati i grandi nomi del panorama musicale dell’ultimo anno: The Weeknd (dopo l’ingiustizia dei Grammy) ha avuto la sua rivincita, Harry Styles ha vinto il premio di miglior singolo e Dua Lipa di miglior album, ma l’awards più chiacchierato è quello andato alle Little Mix. Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock e Jade Thirlwall hanno trionfato nella categoria ‘best british group’ e sono la prima band tutta al femminile a vincere questo premio.

Brave ragazze!

We’re excited to announce that @DUALIPA has won the award for Female Solo Artist in association with @AmazonMusicUK!! #BRITs pic.twitter.com/nubOSzTsTF — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021

Please give it up for your International Male Solo Artist winner… @theweeknd!! 🔥 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/S6NqxVz5rw — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021

Il discorso delle Little Mix.

le little mix sono da 10 anni sul panorama musicale. Non sono mai state prese in considerazione dal loro team, sabotate, insultate, messe da parte e screditate e finalmente oggi riscrivono la storia divenendo il prims gruppo femminile a vincere il “Best British Group” #brits2021 pic.twitter.com/sSY1Qsi1Uk — luca 💎 vs maturità ▽ | mixer circus🎪 (@vitadafanboy) May 11, 2021

Brit Awards 2021: la lista dei vincitori.

Best Album

Arlo Parks, Collapsed In Sunbeams

Celeste, Not Your Muse

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

J Hus, Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware, What’s Your Pleasure?

Best British Female

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

Best British Male

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

Best British Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough Artist

Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

Best British Single

220 Kid & Gracey, ‘Don’t Need Love’

Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tay Keith, ‘Rain’

Dua Lipa, ‘Physical’

Harry Styles, ‘Watermelon Sugar’

Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy, ‘Ain’t It Different’

Joel Corry ft MNEK, ‘Head & Heart’

Nathan Dawe ft KSI, ‘Lighter’

Regard with Raye, ‘Secrets’

Simba ft DTG, ‘Rover (Mu La La)’

Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One, ‘Don’t Rush’

International Female

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Male

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd

International Group

BTS

Fontaines DC

Foo Fighters

Haim

Run The Jewels

Tutte le performance.

DUA LIPA BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST PER UN MOTIVO #BRITs pic.twitter.com/GbY8f9E2m2 — Future Neuralgia 🦞💛 (@Futureneuralgia) May 11, 2021

Elton John + Years & Years- It’s a Sin (live @ the #brits) 🥺👏🏽🏳️‍🌈💃🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/E1B2pm6fLF — Pako Salado (@pakosaladot) May 11, 2021

Coldplay tocando Higher Power en los #BRITs. pic.twitter.com/r3HiXvy9wf — Coldplay videos (@coldplayvid) May 11, 2021