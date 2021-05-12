La lista dei vincitori e le performance dei Brit Awards 2021.
Solitamente la cerimonia dei Brit Awards si tiene ogni febbraio, ma quest’anno a causa della pandemia si è svolta ieri sera a Londra all’O2 Arena. A trionfare sono stati i grandi nomi del panorama musicale dell’ultimo anno: The Weeknd (dopo l’ingiustizia dei Grammy) ha avuto la sua rivincita, Harry Styles ha vinto il premio di miglior singolo e Dua Lipa di miglior album, ma l’awards più chiacchierato è quello andato alle Little Mix. Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock e Jade Thirlwall hanno trionfato nella categoria ‘best british group’ e sono la prima band tutta al femminile a vincere questo premio.
Brave ragazze!
We’re excited to announce that @DUALIPA has won the award for Female Solo Artist in association with @AmazonMusicUK!! #BRITs pic.twitter.com/nubOSzTsTF
Please give it up for your International Male Solo Artist winner… @theweeknd!! 🔥 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/S6NqxVz5rw
Il discorso delle Little Mix.
.@LittleMix accept the award for ‘Best British Group’ at the #BRITs. pic.twitter.com/eFWXHhbrA5
le little mix sono da 10 anni sul panorama musicale. Non sono mai state prese in considerazione dal loro team, sabotate, insultate, messe da parte e screditate e finalmente oggi riscrivono la storia divenendo il prims gruppo femminile a vincere il “Best British Group” #brits2021 pic.twitter.com/sSY1Qsi1Uk
Brit Awards 2021: la lista dei vincitori.
Best Album
Arlo Parks, Collapsed In Sunbeams
Celeste, Not Your Muse
Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
J Hus, Big Conspiracy
Jessie Ware, What’s Your Pleasure?
Best British Female
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Lianne La Havas
Best British Male
AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus
Joel Corry
Yungblud
Best British Group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey
Breakthrough Artist
Arlo Parks
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey
Best British Single
220 Kid & Gracey, ‘Don’t Need Love’
Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tay Keith, ‘Rain’
Dua Lipa, ‘Physical’
Harry Styles, ‘Watermelon Sugar’
Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy, ‘Ain’t It Different’
Joel Corry ft MNEK, ‘Head & Heart’
Nathan Dawe ft KSI, ‘Lighter’
Regard with Raye, ‘Secrets’
Simba ft DTG, ‘Rover (Mu La La)’
Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One, ‘Don’t Rush’
International Female
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
International Male
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
The Weeknd
International Group
BTS
Fontaines DC
Foo Fighters
Haim
Run The Jewels
Tutte le performance.
📽 | @DUALIPA sulle note del suo medley di “Future Nostalgia” ai #BRITs 2021! pic.twitter.com/jU2utNxYDb
DUA LIPA BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST PER UN MOTIVO #BRITs pic.twitter.com/GbY8f9E2m2
.@Olivia_Rodrigo performing “drivers license” at the #BRITs tonight! pic.twitter.com/GEy9Xrxagk
Elton John + Years & Years- It’s a Sin (live @ the #brits)
🥺👏🏽🏳️🌈💃🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/E1B2pm6fLF
#BRITs | Trecho da performance de The Weeknd!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/wCEyfUDN8w
Coldplay tocando Higher Power en los #BRITs. pic.twitter.com/r3HiXvy9wf
🎥 #BRITs | E vamos de telão…
Confira um trecho da performance de “Anywhere Away From Here” com @RagNBoneMan e @Pink no BRIT Awards 2021.pic.twitter.com/uGPMHI45fL
