Dopo Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande e Dua Lipa con Madonna, ecco uscita la collaborazione fra le BLACKPINK e Selena Gomez dal titolo Ice Cream, un vero concentrato pop al grido di #GirlPower.

Amo il video, ma Sour Candy con Lady Gaga – secondo me – è molto più bella.

BLACKPINK e Selena Gomez | Ice Cream | Testo

Come a little closer ‘cause you lookin’ thirsty

I’ma make it better, sip it like a Slurpee

Snow cone chilly, get it free like Willy (Oh)

In the jeans like Billie, you be poppin’ like a wheelie

Even in the sun, you know I keep it icy

You could take a lick, but it’s too cold to bite me (Haha)

Brr, brr, frozen, you’re the one been chosen

Play the part like Moses, keep it fresh like roses (Oh)

Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (Hey)

Lookin’ good, enough to eat

Coldest with the kiss, so he call me ice cream

Catch me in the fridge, right where the ice be

Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (Hey)

Baby, you deserve a treat

Diamonds on my wrist, so he call me ice cream

You could double-dip ‘cause I know you like me

Ice cream chillin’, chillin’, ice cream chillin’

Ice cream chillin’, chillin’, ice cream chillin’

I know that my heart can be so cold

But I’m sweet for you, come put me in a cone (In a cone)

You’re the only touch, yeah, that get me meltin’

He’s my favorite flavor, always gonna pick him

You’re the cherry piece, just stay on top of me, so

I can’t see nobody else for me, no

Get it, flip it, scoop it, do it like that, oh yeah, oh yeah

Like it, love it, lick it, do it like la-la-la, oh yeah

Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (Hey)

Lookin’ good, enough to eat

Coldest with the kiss, so he call me ice cream

Catch me in the fridge, right where the ice be

Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (Hey)

Baby, you deserve a treat

Diamonds on my wrist, so he call me ice cream

You could double-dip ‘cause I know you like me

Ice cream chillin’, chillin’, ice cream chillin’

Ice cream chillin’, chillin’, ice cream chillin’

Ice cream chillin’, chillin’, ice cream chillin’

Ice cream chillin’, chillin’, ice cream

Chillin’ like a villain, yeah, I ra-ra-ra

미친 미친듯한 속도 in my La Ferra’

너무 빨러 너는 삐끗 원한다면 그냥 지름

Millis, billis 매일 벌음 한여름 손목에 얼음

Keep it movin’ like my lease up

Think you fly, boy, where your visa?

Mona Lisa kinda Lisa

Needs an ice cream man that treats her

Keep it movin’ like my lease up

Think you fly, boy, where your visa?

Mona Lisa kinda Lisa

Needs an ice cream man that treats her (Hey)

Na, na-na-na-na

Na, na-na-na-na (Hey)

Ice on my wrist, yeah, I like it like this

Get the bag with the cream

If you know what I mean

Ice cream, ice cream, ice cream chillin’

Na, na-na-na-na

Na, na-na-na-na (Hey)

Ice on my wrist, yeah, I like it like this

And I’m nice with the cream

If you know what I mean

Ice cream, ice cream

Ice cream