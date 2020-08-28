BLACKPINK e Selena Gomez con Ice Cream ci hanno regalato la cosa più pop dell’estate
Dopo Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande e Dua Lipa con Madonna, ecco uscita la collaborazione fra le BLACKPINK e Selena Gomez dal titolo Ice Cream, un vero concentrato pop al grido di #GirlPower.
Amo il video, ma Sour Candy con Lady Gaga – secondo me – è molto più bella.
BLACKPINK e Selena Gomez | Ice Cream | Testo
Come a little closer ‘cause you lookin’ thirsty
I’ma make it better, sip it like a Slurpee
Snow cone chilly, get it free like Willy (Oh)
In the jeans like Billie, you be poppin’ like a wheelie
Even in the sun, you know I keep it icy
You could take a lick, but it’s too cold to bite me (Haha)
Brr, brr, frozen, you’re the one been chosen
Play the part like Moses, keep it fresh like roses (Oh)
Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (Hey)
Lookin’ good, enough to eat
Coldest with the kiss, so he call me ice cream
Catch me in the fridge, right where the ice be
Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (Hey)
Baby, you deserve a treat
Diamonds on my wrist, so he call me ice cream
You could double-dip ‘cause I know you like me
Ice cream chillin’, chillin’, ice cream chillin’
Ice cream chillin’, chillin’, ice cream chillin’
I know that my heart can be so cold
But I’m sweet for you, come put me in a cone (In a cone)
You’re the only touch, yeah, that get me meltin’
He’s my favorite flavor, always gonna pick him
You’re the cherry piece, just stay on top of me, so
I can’t see nobody else for me, no
Get it, flip it, scoop it, do it like that, oh yeah, oh yeah
Like it, love it, lick it, do it like la-la-la, oh yeah
Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (Hey)
Lookin’ good, enough to eat
Coldest with the kiss, so he call me ice cream
Catch me in the fridge, right where the ice be
Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (Hey)
Baby, you deserve a treat
Diamonds on my wrist, so he call me ice cream
You could double-dip ‘cause I know you like me
Ice cream chillin’, chillin’, ice cream chillin’
Ice cream chillin’, chillin’, ice cream chillin’
Ice cream chillin’, chillin’, ice cream chillin’
Ice cream chillin’, chillin’, ice cream
Chillin’ like a villain, yeah, I ra-ra-ra
미친 미친듯한 속도 in my La Ferra’
너무 빨러 너는 삐끗 원한다면 그냥 지름
Millis, billis 매일 벌음 한여름 손목에 얼음
Keep it movin’ like my lease up
Think you fly, boy, where your visa?
Mona Lisa kinda Lisa
Needs an ice cream man that treats her
Keep it movin’ like my lease up
Think you fly, boy, where your visa?
Mona Lisa kinda Lisa
Needs an ice cream man that treats her (Hey)
Na, na-na-na-na
Na, na-na-na-na (Hey)
Ice on my wrist, yeah, I like it like this
Get the bag with the cream
If you know what I mean
Ice cream, ice cream, ice cream chillin’
Na, na-na-na-na
Na, na-na-na-na (Hey)
Ice on my wrist, yeah, I like it like this
And I’m nice with the cream
If you know what I mean
Ice cream, ice cream
Ice cream
