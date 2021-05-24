Curiosità

Billboard Music Awards 2021: top e flop del red carpet

Mag 24, 2021


Ieri sera Nick Jonas ha condotto al Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles l’edizione 2021 dei Billboard Music Awards che ha visto Taylor Swift e The Weeknd vincere rispettivamente Top Female e Top Male Artist.

Un concorso che premia gli artisti che hanno più venduto e che ha visto scendere in campo anche Michelle Obama, che ha presentato Alicia Keys.

Penso che i Billboard Music Awards siano speciali per un artista perché condensano i tuoi risultati nelle classifiche ed è sempre il sogno di ogni artista quello di finire nella Billboard Hot 100 o nella Billboard 200” – ha dichiarato Nick Jonas – “Sono cose che sogni da bambino e che rimangono con te quando cresci – come nel mio caso – leggendo la rivista di Billboard e vedendo i diversi artisti capaci di fare la differenza. È incredibile avere un evento che commemori ciò. L’ho sempre amato e adoro l’energia che lo show sprigiona. Penso che sia uno dei più speciali, nonostante il periodo“.

Ma andiamo a vedere il red carpet, un po’ moscietto devo ammettere.

Category is: Red Carpet Billboard Music Awards 2021 Eleganza Extravaganza!


I’ve made my decision. Bring back my girls.

Kehlani, you’re safe

H.E.R., you’re safe

Saweetie, you’re safe

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, you’re safe

Pink, I’m sorry my dear but you’re up for elimination

Doja Cat, I’m sorry my dear but you’re up for elimination

Alicia Keys, condragulation you are the winner baby



