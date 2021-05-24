Come ogni anno sono tornati i Billboard Music Awards e questa volta a presentarli c’era quel belloccio di Nick Jonas (cantante, attore, giudice di talent e ora anche conduttore). Ma dopo aver visto i top e i flop del red carpet, vediamo come sono andate le premiazioni della serata.

Dopo l’assurdo affronto dei Grammy, The Weeknd si è rifatto con i Billboard Music Awards, perché è stato il vero re dell’evento con ben 10 statuette vinte. Bene anche i BTS con 4 e Taylor Swift con 2 (che va a 25 Billboard Award vinti in carriera).

.@TheWeeknd smiles with his 10 awards won tonight. #BBMAs https://t.co/mOpBROGCaA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 24, 2021

Le performance di Billboard Music Awards 2021.

This woman is one of my idols! The words to this song make me cry my eyes out, but in a good way! #pink #p!nk #BBMAs #BillboardMusicAwards #icon pic.twitter.com/TMo9fFsdc3 — GoreJust Goth (@gorejustgoth) May 24, 2021

.@Pink performed at the #BBMAs with her 9 year old daughter – while dangling in the air!!! Badassery runs in that family!!! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/CCMl86fh5p — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) May 24, 2021

The weeknd’s performance was so good, I’ve never seen anything like it this was insane #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/BKlXWzEFeM — 베리⁷ (@moongirry) May 24, 2021

One of my favorite songs ever, Alicia keys is an icon #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/ZJYLdhIkQM — 베리⁷ (@moongirry) May 24, 2021

HIS OUTFIT. THE VOCALS. THE RANGE. BAD BUNNY DID THAT #bbmas pic.twitter.com/p74WVtjUyx — gg⁷ (@cthxvmin) May 24, 2021

i didn’t realise how much i could miss a band of brothers and now i’m crying over the jonas brothers once again #bbmas pic.twitter.com/WZUp3Zamxk — natalie can’t dance !! | ia era (@spacemanblaine) May 24, 2021

Billboard Music Awards 2021: tutti i vincitori.

Top Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

WINNER: The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

WINNER: Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

WINNER: The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

AC/DC

AJR

WINNER: BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

WINNER: The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

WINNER: Drake

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Justin Bieber

WINNER: BTS

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

WINNER: The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

Blackpink

WINNER: BTS

Ariana Grande

SB1

Seventeen

Top R&B Artist

Jhené Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

WINNER: The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

WINNER: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Jhené Aiko

WINNER: Doja Cat

SZA

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

WINNER: Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

WINNER: Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Top Country Artist

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Billboard Music Awards Top Country Female Artist

WINNER: Gabby Barrett

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

WINNER: Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Top Rock Artist

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

WINNER: Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Top Latin Male Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Top Latin Female Artist

Becky G

WINNER: Karol G

Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

WINNER: Eslabón Armado

Los Dos Carnales

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

WINNER: Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

Top Christian Artist

Casting Crowns

WINNER: Elevation Worship

For King & Country

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

WINNER: Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

Lil Baby, My Turn

WINNER: Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Taylor Swift, Folklore

The Weeknd, After Hours

Top R&B Album

Jhené Aiko, Chilombo

Chris Brown & Young Thug, Slime & B

Doja Cat, Hot Pink

Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t

WINNER: The Weeknd, After Hours

Top Rap Album

DaBaby, Blame It on Baby

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

Lil Baby, My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake

WINNER: Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top Country Album

Gabby Barrett, Goldmine

Sam Hunt, Southside

Chris Stapleton, Starting Over

Carrie Underwood, My Gift

WINNER: Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Top Rock Album

AC/DC, Power Up

Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts

Glass Animals, Dreamland

WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall

Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You

Top Latin Album

Anuel AA, Emmanuel

Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo

Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir

WINNER: Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

J Balvin, Colores

Top Dance/Electronic Album

DJ Snake, Carte Blanche

Gryffin, Gravity

Kygo, Golden Hour

WINNER: Lady Gaga, Chromatica

Kylie Minogue, Disco

Top Christian Album

Bethel Music, Peace

Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens

WINNER: Carrie Underwood, My Gift

We The Kingdom, Holy Water

Zach Williams, Rescue Story

Top Gospel Album

Koryn Hawthorne, I Am

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live at the Ryman

WINNER: Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1

Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2

Kierra Sheard, Kierra

Top Hot 100 Song

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

WINNER: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Streaming Song

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

WINNER: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “What’s Poppin”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Selling Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

WINNER: BTS, “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Radio Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles, “Adore You”

WINNER: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, “Mood”

WINNER: Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “What’s Poppin”

Top R&B Song

Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R., “B.S.”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, “Intentions”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat, “Say So”

WINNER: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Rap Song

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

WINNER: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “What’s Poppin”

Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”

Top Country Song

Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got”

WINNER: Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”

Lee Brice, “One of Them Girls”

Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You”

Morgan Wallen, “More Than My Hometown”

Top Rock Song

WINNER: AJR, “Bang!”

All Time Low ft. Blackbear, “Monsters”

Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear, “My Ex’s Best Friend”

Twenty One Pilots, “Level of Concern”

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny, “Yo Perreo Sola”

WINNER: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)”

Maluma & the Weeknd, “Hawái”

Ozuna & Karol G & Myke Towers, “Caramelo”