Curiosità

Billboard Music Awards 2021: le esibizioni e la lista dei vincitori (10 premi per un solo cantante)

Mag 24, 2021


Come ogni anno sono tornati i Billboard Music Awards e questa volta a presentarli c’era quel belloccio di Nick Jonas (cantante, attore, giudice di talent e ora anche conduttore). Ma dopo aver visto i top e i flop del red carpet, vediamo come sono andate le premiazioni della serata.

Dopo l’assurdo affronto dei Grammy, The Weeknd si è rifatto con i Billboard Music Awards, perché è stato il vero re dell’evento con ben 10 statuette vinte. Bene anche i BTS con 4 e Taylor Swift con 2 (che va a 25 Billboard Award vinti in carriera).

Le performance di Billboard Music Awards 2021.

Billboard Music Awards 2021: tutti i vincitori.

Top Artist

Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
WINNER: The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
WINNER: Pop Smoke
Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
WINNER: The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
WINNER: Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

AC/DC
AJR
WINNER: BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
WINNER: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
WINNER: The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby
WINNER: Drake
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Justin Bieber
WINNER: BTS
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
WINNER: The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

Blackpink
WINNER: BTS
Ariana Grande
SB1
Seventeen

Top R&B Artist

Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
WINNER: The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
WINNER: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Jhené Aiko
WINNER: Doja Cat
SZA

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
WINNER: Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist

Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
WINNER: Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie

Top Country Artist

Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Billboard Music Awards Top Country Female Artist

WINNER: Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay
WINNER: Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae

Top Rock Artist

AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA
WINNER: Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna

Top Latin Male Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna

Top Latin Female Artist

Becky G
WINNER: Karol G
Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
WINNER: Eslabón Armado
Los Dos Carnales

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers
Kygo
WINNER: Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Surf Mesa

Top Christian Artist

Casting Crowns
WINNER: Elevation Worship
For King & Country
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City Music
WINNER: Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
WINNER: Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Taylor Swift, Folklore
The Weeknd, After Hours

Top R&B Album

Jhené Aiko, Chilombo
Chris Brown & Young Thug, Slime & B
Doja Cat, Hot Pink
Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t
WINNER: The Weeknd, After Hours

Top Rap Album

DaBaby, Blame It on Baby
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake
WINNER: Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top Country Album

Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Sam Hunt, Southside
Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
WINNER: Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Top Rock Album

AC/DC, Power Up
Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts
Glass Animals, Dreamland
WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall
Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You

Top Latin Album

Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo
Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir
WINNER: Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
J Balvin, Colores

Top Dance/Electronic Album

DJ Snake, Carte Blanche
Gryffin, Gravity
Kygo, Golden Hour
WINNER: Lady Gaga, Chromatica
Kylie Minogue, Disco

Top Christian Album

Bethel Music, Peace
Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens
WINNER: Carrie Underwood, My Gift
We The Kingdom, Holy Water
Zach Williams, Rescue Story

Top Gospel Album

Koryn Hawthorne, I Am
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live at the Ryman
WINNER: Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2
Kierra Sheard, Kierra

Top Hot 100 Song

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, “Mood”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
WINNER: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Streaming Song

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
WINNER: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “What’s Poppin”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Selling Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
WINNER: BTS, “Dynamite”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Radio Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
Harry Styles, “Adore You”
WINNER: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, “Mood”
WINNER: Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “What’s Poppin”

Top R&B Song

Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R., “B.S.”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, “Intentions”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat, “Say So”
WINNER: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Rap Song

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, “Mood”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
WINNER: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “What’s Poppin”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”

Top Country Song

Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got”
WINNER: Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”
Lee Brice, “One of Them Girls”
Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You”
Morgan Wallen, “More Than My Hometown”

Top Rock Song

WINNER: AJR, “Bang!”
All Time Low ft. Blackbear, “Monsters”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear, “My Ex’s Best Friend”
Twenty One Pilots, “Level of Concern”

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny, “Yo Perreo Sola”
WINNER: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)”
Maluma & the Weeknd, “Hawái”
Ozuna & Karol G & Myke Towers, “Caramelo”

 

 



Fonte

Articoli correlati

Curiosità

Temptation Island, Raffaella Mennoia parla della nuova edizione: “Ho visto 120 coppie, col Covid le esigenze sono cambiate”

Mag 24, 2021
Curiosità

Maneskin, molti francesi chiedono la squalifica, interviene un ministro: “L’Eurovision responsabile dell’onore dello show”

Mag 24, 2021
Curiosità

L’Isola dei Famosi: chi sarà il nuovo eliminato? Ecco cosa dicono i sondaggi

Mag 24, 2021

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Ti sei perso

Curiosità

Billboard Music Awards 2021: le esibizioni e la lista dei vincitori (10 premi per un solo cantante)

Mag 24, 2021
Offerte di Lavoro

offro lavoro da casa

Mag 24, 2021
Curiosità

Temptation Island, Raffaella Mennoia parla della nuova edizione: “Ho visto 120 coppie, col Covid le esigenze sono cambiate”

Mag 24, 2021
Offerte di Oggi

yankai Televisori 4K LED Ultra HD Smart TV,30/46/50/55 Pollici,Interfaccia Multifunzione,Crepa Anti-Schermo,Dispersione Anti-Luce,Anti-Caduta,può Essere Posizionato,può Essere a Parete -Montato

Mag 24, 2021