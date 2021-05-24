Come ogni anno sono tornati i Billboard Music Awards e questa volta a presentarli c’era quel belloccio di Nick Jonas (cantante, attore, giudice di talent e ora anche conduttore). Ma dopo aver visto i top e i flop del red carpet, vediamo come sono andate le premiazioni della serata.
Dopo l’assurdo affronto dei Grammy, The Weeknd si è rifatto con i Billboard Music Awards, perché è stato il vero re dell’evento con ben 10 statuette vinte. Bene anche i BTS con 4 e Taylor Swift con 2 (che va a 25 Billboard Award vinti in carriera).
.@TheWeeknd smiles with his 10 awards won tonight. #BBMAs
Le performance di Billboard Music Awards 2021.
This woman is one of my idols! The words to this song make me cry my eyes out, but in a good way! #pink #p!nk #BBMAs #BillboardMusicAwards #icon
.@Pink performed at the #BBMAs with her 9 year old daughter – while dangling in the air!!! Badassery runs in that family!!!
The weeknd's performance was so good, I've never seen anything like it this was insane #BBMAs
One of my favorite songs ever, Alicia keys is an icon #BBMAs
HIS OUTFIT. THE VOCALS. THE RANGE. BAD BUNNY DID THAT #bbmas
i didn't realise how much i could miss a band of brothers and now i'm crying over the jonas brothers once again #bbmas
Billboard Music Awards 2021: tutti i vincitori.
Top Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
WINNER: The Weeknd
Top New Artist
Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
WINNER: Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
Top Male Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
WINNER: The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
AC/DC
AJR
WINNER: BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
WINNER: The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist
DaBaby
WINNER: Drake
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
Justin Bieber
WINNER: BTS
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd
Top Radio Songs Artist
Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
WINNER: The Weeknd
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)
Blackpink
WINNER: BTS
Ariana Grande
SB1
Seventeen
Top R&B Artist
Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
WINNER: The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
WINNER: The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Jhené Aiko
WINNER: Doja Cat
SZA
Top Rap Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
WINNER: Pop Smoke
Top Rap Male Artist
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
WINNER: Pop Smoke
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Top Country Artist
Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
WINNER: Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
WINNER: Morgan Wallen
Billboard Music Awards Top Country Female Artist
WINNER: Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
WINNER: Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Top Rock Artist
AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
WINNER: Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Top Latin Male Artist
WINNER: Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Top Latin Female Artist
Becky G
WINNER: Karol G
Rosalía
Top Latin Duo/Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
WINNER: Eslabón Armado
Los Dos Carnales
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
The Chainsmokers
Kygo
WINNER: Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
Top Christian Artist
Casting Crowns
WINNER: Elevation Worship
For King & Country
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams
Top Gospel Artist
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City Music
WINNER: Kanye West
Top Billboard 200 Album
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
WINNER: Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Taylor Swift, Folklore
The Weeknd, After Hours
Top R&B Album
Jhené Aiko, Chilombo
Chris Brown & Young Thug, Slime & B
Doja Cat, Hot Pink
Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t
WINNER: The Weeknd, After Hours
Top Rap Album
DaBaby, Blame It on Baby
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake
WINNER: Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Top Country Album
Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Sam Hunt, Southside
Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
WINNER: Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Top Rock Album
AC/DC, Power Up
Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts
Glass Animals, Dreamland
WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall
Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You
Top Latin Album
Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo
Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir
WINNER: Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
J Balvin, Colores
Top Dance/Electronic Album
DJ Snake, Carte Blanche
Gryffin, Gravity
Kygo, Golden Hour
WINNER: Lady Gaga, Chromatica
Kylie Minogue, Disco
Top Christian Album
Bethel Music, Peace
Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens
WINNER: Carrie Underwood, My Gift
We The Kingdom, Holy Water
Zach Williams, Rescue Story
Top Gospel Album
Koryn Hawthorne, I Am
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live at the Ryman
WINNER: Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2
Kierra Sheard, Kierra
Top Hot 100 Song
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, “Mood”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
WINNER: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Streaming Song
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
WINNER: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “What’s Poppin”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Selling Song
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
WINNER: BTS, “Dynamite”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Radio Song
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
Harry Styles, “Adore You”
WINNER: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, “Mood”
WINNER: Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “What’s Poppin”
Top R&B Song
Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R., “B.S.”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, “Intentions”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat, “Say So”
WINNER: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Rap Song
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, “Mood”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
WINNER: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “What’s Poppin”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”
Top Country Song
Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got”
WINNER: Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”
Lee Brice, “One of Them Girls”
Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You”
Morgan Wallen, “More Than My Hometown”
Top Rock Song
WINNER: AJR, “Bang!”
All Time Low ft. Blackbear, “Monsters”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear, “My Ex’s Best Friend”
Twenty One Pilots, “Level of Concern”
Top Latin Song
Bad Bunny, “Yo Perreo Sola”
WINNER: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)”
Maluma & the Weeknd, “Hawái”
Ozuna & Karol G & Myke Towers, “Caramelo”
.@TheWeeknd has won Top Hot 100 Artist at the #BBMAs.
.@BTS_twt has won Top Selling Song for “Dynamite” at the #BBMAs.
This is the group’s fourth win of the night, and they won every category they were nominated for. pic.twitter.com/DLNLjUvRJA
