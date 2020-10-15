Billboard Music Awards 2020: le performance e i vincitori
Da Demi Lovato a Sia, tutte le esibizioni dei Billboard Music Awards 2020.
Proprio come è successo per gli MTV VMA, il Covid non ha fermato nemmeno i Billboard Music Awards, che ad aprile invece di essere stati annullati sono solo stati rimandati ad ottobre. Ieri sera lo show è andato in onda dal Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles e a presentarlo è stata ancora una volta Kelly Clarkson. Onestamente non ero così eccitato all’idea di guardarmi l’evento, forse perché a differenza degli anni scorsi non c’erano le nostre regine del pop, niente Lady Gaga (che adesso è Stefani Germanotta), Katy Perry e nemmeno Taylor Swift. Sul palco dei Billboard Music Awards 2020 però si sono esibiti molti altri artisti, da Sia, Alicia Keys e Post Malone, a Doja Cat e Demi Lovato, che ha presentato il suo nuovo singolo Commander in Chief.
Delusione per le dive pop anche in fatto di premi, visto che Ariana Grande e la Swift non hanno trionfato in nessuna delle categorie nelle quali erano nominate. L’artista più premiata della serata è stata Billie Eilish, ma è andata bene anche ai BTS e Lizzo.
Billboard Music Awards 2020, la lista dei vincitori.
Top Artist
Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone *WINNER
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Song
“Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
“bad guy,” Billie Eilish
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus *WINNER
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“Señorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Top Male Artist
DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone *WINNER
Ed Sheeran
Top Female Artist
Billie Eilish *WINNER
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
Harry Styles *WINNER
Taylor Swift
Top Song Sales Artist
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo *WINNER
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Social Artist
BTS *WINNER
Billie Eilish
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Top R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Khalid *WINNER
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top Country Artist
Kane Brown
Luke Combs *WINNER
Dan + Shay
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny *WINNER
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Christian Artist
Lauren Daigle *WINNER
Elevation Worship
For King & Country
Hillsong United
Kanye West
Top Billboard 200 Album
Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” *WINNER
Ariana Grande “Thank U, Next”
Khalid “Free Spirit”
Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
Taylor Swift “Lover”
Billboard Music Awards 2020: tutte le performance.
Doja Cat SLAYS performance of “Juicy” in medley of her biggest hits at 2020 #BBMAS . 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oG3O1e84zY
— Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) October 15, 2020
.@4everBrandy & @TyDollaSign deliver chemistry in #BBMAs performance of new single, “No Tomorrow, Pt. 2.” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HcippGeb2p
— Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) October 15, 2020
Post Malone performs his #1 hit, “Circles” at 2020 #BBMAs. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nuu86w9avl
— Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) October 15, 2020
.@Sia performing at #BBMAs just had me in tears. Her performance moved me as I felt each and every word. So much honesty and purity. pic.twitter.com/TqySzKygp2
— jasmin 🏳️🌈 (@ArcticFox_03) October 15, 2020
Doja Cat serves superstar energy performing medley of “Say So” & “Like That” at 2020 #BBMAs. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/2kRBcXQB00
— Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) October 15, 2020
BTS performs their #1 song, “Dynamite” at 2020 #BBMAs. 🧨 pic.twitter.com/QjtEIqg3U6
— Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) October 15, 2020
Demi Lovato delivers stirring performance of Trump protest song, “Commander In Chief,” at 2020 #BBMAs. 🎼 pic.twitter.com/73csJDpaxk
— Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) October 15, 2020
