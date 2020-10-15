Proprio come è successo per gli MTV VMA, il Covid non ha fermato nemmeno i Billboard Music Awards, che ad aprile invece di essere stati annullati sono solo stati rimandati ad ottobre. Ieri sera lo show è andato in onda dal Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles e a presentarlo è stata ancora una volta Kelly Clarkson. Onestamente non ero così eccitato all’idea di guardarmi l’evento, forse perché a differenza degli anni scorsi non c’erano le nostre regine del pop, niente Lady Gaga (che adesso è Stefani Germanotta), Katy Perry e nemmeno Taylor Swift. Sul palco dei Billboard Music Awards 2020 però si sono esibiti molti altri artisti, da Sia, Alicia Keys e Post Malone, a Doja Cat e Demi Lovato, che ha presentato il suo nuovo singolo Commander in Chief.

Delusione per le dive pop anche in fatto di premi, visto che Ariana Grande e la Swift non hanno trionfato in nessuna delle categorie nelle quali erano nominate. L’artista più premiata della serata è stata Billie Eilish, ma è andata bene anche ai BTS e Lizzo.

Billboard Music Awards 2020, la lista dei vincitori.

Top Artist

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone *WINNER

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Song

“Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi

“bad guy,” Billie Eilish

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus *WINNER

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“Señorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Top Male Artist

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone *WINNER

Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish *WINNER

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles *WINNER

Taylor Swift

Top Song Sales Artist

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo *WINNER

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Social Artist

BTS *WINNER

Billie Eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Top R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid *WINNER

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top Country Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs *WINNER

Dan + Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny *WINNER

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle *WINNER

Elevation Worship

For King & Country

Hillsong United

Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album

Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” *WINNER

Ariana Grande “Thank U, Next”

Khalid “Free Spirit”

Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

Taylor Swift “Lover”

Billboard Music Awards 2020: tutte le performance.

Doja Cat SLAYS performance of “Juicy” in medley of her biggest hits at 2020 #BBMAS . 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oG3O1e84zY — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) October 15, 2020

Post Malone performs his #1 hit, “Circles” at 2020 #BBMAs. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nuu86w9avl — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) October 15, 2020

.@Sia performing at #BBMAs just had me in tears. Her performance moved me as I felt each and every word. So much honesty and purity. pic.twitter.com/TqySzKygp2 — jasmin 🏳️‍🌈 (@ArcticFox_03) October 15, 2020

Doja Cat serves superstar energy performing medley of “Say So” & “Like That” at 2020 #BBMAs. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/2kRBcXQB00 — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) October 15, 2020