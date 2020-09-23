Billboard Music Awards 2020: la lista delle nomination
Sono state annunciate le nomination dei Billboard Music Awards 2020: ecco la lista completa ufficializzata a poche settimane dal grande evento.
Il Covid-19 non ferma i Billboard Music Awards. Inizialmente programmati per aprile 2020, i noti premi americani hanno subito uno slittamento a causa dell’emergenza sanitaria mondiale. L’appuntamento adesso è per il 14 ottobre. Ancora non si conoscono i dettagli sull’evento, che potrebbe essere trasmesso totalmente in streaming, ma la data è adesso ufficiale, così come il nome della conduttrice: sarà Kelly Clarkson.
Le nomination, ufficializzate il 23 ottobre, vedono un grande protaginista: Post Malone. Il rapper di Syracuse è candidato in ben 16 categorie, seguito da Lil Nas X, in 13. Una nomination in meno invece per Billie Eilish. Ricordiamo che questa premiazione non prende in considerazione gli album e le canzoni pubblicate nel periodo del lockdown, ma sostanzialmente gran parte della produzione musicale del 2019.
Billboard Music Awards 2020: le nomination
Scopriamo insieme la lista delle nomination nelle principali categorie (la lista completa è disponibile sul sito ufficiale).
Top Artist
Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top New Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Roddy Ricch
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
Top Male Artist
DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
BTS
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Top Social Artist
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Top R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Khalid
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Chris Brown
Khalid
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Top Rap Artist
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Top Rap Male Artist
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
City Girls
Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Tool
twenty one pilots
Top Billboard 200 Album
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande – Thank U, Next
Khalid – Free Spirit
Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding
Taylor Swift – Lover
Top Soundtrack
Aladdin
Descendants 3
Frozen II
K-12 by Melanie Martinez
The Dirt by Mötley Crüe
Top Hot 100 Song
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
Billie Eilish – bad guy
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road
Lizzo – Truth Hurts
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita
Top Streaming Song
Chris Brown ft. Drake – No Guidance
Billie Eilish – bad guy
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road
Lil Tecca – Ran$om
Post Malone & Swae Lee – Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
Top Selling Song
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
Billie Eilish – bad guy
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road
Lizzo – Truth Hurts
Blake Shelton – God’s Country
Top Radio Song
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
Jonas Brothers – Sucker
Khalid – Talk
Lizzo – Truth Hurts
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
Top Collaboration
Chris Brown ft. Drake – No Guidance
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita
Post Malone & Swae Lee – Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
Lascia un commento