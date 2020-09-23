Sono state annunciate le nomination dei Billboard Music Awards 2020: ecco la lista completa ufficializzata a poche settimane dal grande evento.

Il Covid-19 non ferma i Billboard Music Awards. Inizialmente programmati per aprile 2020, i noti premi americani hanno subito uno slittamento a causa dell’emergenza sanitaria mondiale. L’appuntamento adesso è per il 14 ottobre. Ancora non si conoscono i dettagli sull’evento, che potrebbe essere trasmesso totalmente in streaming, ma la data è adesso ufficiale, così come il nome della conduttrice: sarà Kelly Clarkson.

Le nomination, ufficializzate il 23 ottobre, vedono un grande protaginista: Post Malone. Il rapper di Syracuse è candidato in ben 16 categorie, seguito da Lil Nas X, in 13. Una nomination in meno invece per Billie Eilish. Ricordiamo che questa premiazione non prende in considerazione gli album e le canzoni pubblicate nel periodo del lockdown, ma sostanzialmente gran parte della produzione musicale del 2019.

Billboard Music Awards 2020: le nomination

Scopriamo insieme la lista delle nomination nelle principali categorie (la lista completa è disponibile sul sito ufficiale).

Top Artist

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Top Male Artist

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Top Social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Top R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Top Rap Male Artist

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

City Girls

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Tool

twenty one pilots

Top Billboard 200 Album

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande – Thank U, Next

Khalid – Free Spirit

Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding

Taylor Swift – Lover

Top Soundtrack

Aladdin

Descendants 3

Frozen II

K-12 by Melanie Martinez

The Dirt by Mötley Crüe

Top Hot 100 Song

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved

Billie Eilish – bad guy

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road

Lizzo – Truth Hurts

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita

Top Streaming Song

Chris Brown ft. Drake – No Guidance

Billie Eilish – bad guy

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road

Lil Tecca – Ran$om

Post Malone & Swae Lee – Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Top Selling Song

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved

Billie Eilish – bad guy

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road

Lizzo – Truth Hurts

Blake Shelton – God’s Country

Top Radio Song

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved

Jonas Brothers – Sucker

Khalid – Talk

Lizzo – Truth Hurts

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care

Top Collaboration

Chris Brown ft. Drake – No Guidance

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita

Post Malone & Swae Lee – Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care