Beyoncé pubblica due nuovi singoli: Texas Hold Em e 16 Carrages

Beyoncé a distanza di undici anni dall’uscita dell’album omonimo ha deciso di deliziare i fan con un atto secondo dal titolo Beyoncé Act II che è stato anticipato oggi da due singoli rilasciati in anteprima su Tidal. I due brani si intitolano Texas Hold Em e 16 Carriages. La prima ha sonorità country (mi sa che il prossimo obiettivo sarà un Grammy per quella categoria?) mentre la seconda è una sua classica ballata. Meh.
Beyoncé | Texas Hold ‘Em
This ain’t Texas (Oh)
Ain’t no hold ’em (Hey)
So, lay your cards down, down, down, down
So, park your Lexus (Ooh)
And throw your keys up (Hey)
Stick around, ’round, ’round, ’round, ’round (Stick around)
And I’ll be damned if I can’t slow dance with you
Come pour some sugar on me, honey too
It’s a real life boogie, and a real life hoedown
Don’t be a bitch, come take it to the floor now (Woo)Ha
There’s a tornado (There’s a tornado)
In my city (In my city)
Hit the basement (Hit the basement)
That shit ain’t pretty (Shit ain’t pretty)
Rugged whiskey (Rugged whiskey)
‘Cause we survivin’ (‘Cause we survivin’)
Puffin’ red cup kisses, sweet redemption, passin’ time, yeahOoh, one step to the right
We headed the dive bar we always thought was nice
Ooh, run me to the left
Then spin me in the middle, boy, I can’t read your mind
This ain’t Texas (Oh)
Ain’t no hold ’em (Hey)
So, lay your cards down, down, down, down
So, park your Lexus (Ooh)
And throw your keys up (Hey)
Stick around,’ round, ’round, ’round, ’round (Stick around)
And I’ll be damned if I can’t slow dance with you
Come pour some sugar on me, honey too
It’s a real life boogie, and a real life hoedown
Don’t be a bitch, come take it to the floor now (Woo)
And I’ll be damned if I cannot dance with you
Come pour some liquor on me, honey too
It’s a real life boogie, and a real life hoedown
Don’t be a bitch, come take it to the floor now (Woo)
Woo-hoo
Woo-hoo
Woo-hooThere’s a heatwave (There’s a heatwave)
Coming at us (Coming at us)
Too hot to think straight (Too hot to think straight)
Too cold to panic (Too cold to panic)
All of the problems
Just feel dramatic (Just feel dramatic)
And now we’re runnin’ to the first bar that we find, yeah
We headed to the dive bar we always thought was nice
Ooh, you run to the left
Just with me in the middle, boy, I can’t read your mindThis ain’t Texas (Oh)
Ain’t no hold ’em (Hey)
So, lay your cards down, down, down, down
So, park your Lexus (Ooh)
And throw your keys up (Hey)
Stick around,’ round, ’round, ’round, ’round (Stick around)
And I’ll be damned if I can’t slow dance with you
Come pour some sugar on me, honey too
It’s a real life boogie, and a real life hoedown
Don’t be a bitch, come take it to the floor now (Woo)And I’ll be damned if I cannot dance with you
Come pour some liquor on mehoney too
It’s a real life boogie, and a real life hoedown
Don’t be a—, come take it to the floor now (Ooh)
Take it to the floor now, ooh
Oops, spurs, boots
To the floor now, ooh
Ooh, ooh
Shoot
Come take it to the floor now (Ooh)
And I’ll be damned if I cannot dance with you
Baby, pour that sugar and liquor on me too
Spurs, spurs, boots
Photogenic
Photogenic
Shoot
Beyoncé | 16 Carriages
While I watch them ride with my dreams away
To the summer sunset on a holy night
On a long back road, all the tears I fight
Sixteen carriages drivin’ away
While I watch them ride with my dreams away
To the summer sunset on a holy night
On a long back road, all the tears I fight
Fifteen the innocence was gone astray
Had to leave my home at an early age
I saw mama prayin’, I saw daddy grind
All my tender problems, had to leave behind
It’s been umpteenth summers and I’m not in my bed
On the back of the bus and a bunk with the band
Goin’ so hard, gotta choose myself
Undеrpaid and overwhelmed
I might cook, clеan, but still won’t fall
Still workin’ on my life, you know
Only God knows, only God knows
Only God knows
While I watch them ride with my fears away
To the summer sunset on a holy night
On a long back road, all the tears I fight
Sixteen carriages drivin’ away
While I watch them ride with my fears away
To the summer sunset on a holy night
On a long back road, all the tears I fight
Sixteen dollars, workin’ all day
Ain’t got time to waste, I got art to make
I got love to create on this holy night
They won’t dim my light, all these years I fight
It’s been thirty-eight summers and I’m not in my bed
On the back of the bus and a bunk with the band
Goin’ so hard, now I miss my kids
Overworked and overwhelmed
I might cook clean, but still won’t fall
Still workin’ on my life, you know
Only God knows, only God knows
Only God knows
While I watch them ride with my fears away
To the summer sunset on a holy night
On a long back road, all the tears I fight
Sixteen carriages driving away
While I watch them ride with my fears away
To the summer sunset on a holy night
On a long back road, all these tears I fight
At fifteen, the innocence was gone astray
Had to take care of home at an early age
I saw mama cryin’, I saw daddy lyin’
Had to sacrifice and leave my fears behind
The legacy is the last thing I do
You’ll remember me ’cause we got somethin’ to prove
In your memory, on a highway to truth
Still see your faces when you close your eyes
Sixteen carriages drivin’ away
While I watch them ride with my dreams away