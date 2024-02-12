Beyoncé pubblica due nuovi singoli: Texas Hold Em e 16 Carrages

Beyoncé a distanza di undici anni dall’uscita dell’album omonimo ha deciso di deliziare i fan con un atto secondo dal titolo Beyoncé Act II che è stato anticipato oggi da due singoli rilasciati in anteprima su Tidal. I due brani si intitolano Texas Hold Em e 16 Carriages. La prima ha sonorità country (mi sa che il prossimo obiettivo sarà un Grammy per quella categoria?) mentre la seconda è una sua classica ballata. Meh.

Beyoncé surprise drops two tracks ‘Texas Hold Em’ and ‘16 Carriages’ on Tidal.

Beyoncé | Texas Hold ‘Em

﻿

This ain’t Texas (Oh)

Ain’t no hold ’em (Hey)

So, lay your cards down, down, down, down

So, park your Lexus (Ooh)

And throw your keys up (Hey)

Stick around, ’round, ’round, ’round, ’round (Stick around)

And I’ll be damned if I can’t slow dance with you

Come pour some sugar on me, honey too

It’s a real life boogie, and a real life hoedown

Don’t be a bitch, come take it to the floor now (Woo)Ha

There’s a tornado (There’s a tornado)

In my city (In my city)

Hit the basement (Hit the basement)

That shit ain’t pretty (Shit ain’t pretty)

Rugged whiskey (Rugged whiskey)

‘Cause we survivin’ (‘Cause we survivin’)

Puffin’ red cup kisses, sweet redemption, passin’ time, yeahOoh, one step to the right

We headed the dive bar we always thought was nice

Ooh, run me to the left

Then spin me in the middle, boy, I can’t read your mind

This ain’t Texas (Oh)

Ain’t no hold ’em (Hey)

So, lay your cards down, down, down, down

So, park your Lexus (Ooh)

And throw your keys up (Hey)

Stick around,’ round, ’round, ’round, ’round (Stick around)

And I’ll be damned if I can’t slow dance with you

Come pour some sugar on me, honey too

It’s a real life boogie, and a real life hoedown

Don’t be a bitch, come take it to the floor now (Woo)

And I’ll be damned if I cannot dance with you

Come pour some liquor on me, honey too

It’s a real life boogie, and a real life hoedown

Don’t be a bitch, come take it to the floor now (Woo)

Woo-hoo

Woo-hoo

Woo-hooThere’s a heatwave (There’s a heatwave)

Coming at us (Coming at us)

Too hot to think straight (Too hot to think straight)

Too cold to panic (Too cold to panic)

All of the problems

Just feel dramatic (Just feel dramatic)

And now we’re runnin’ to the first bar that we find, yeah



We headed to the dive bar we always thought was nice

Ooh, you run to the left

Just with me in the middle, boy, I can’t read your mindThis ain’t Texas (Oh)

Ain’t no hold ’em (Hey)

So, lay your cards down, down, down, down

So, park your Lexus (Ooh)

And throw your keys up (Hey)

Stick around,’ round, ’round, ’round, ’round (Stick around)

And I’ll be damned if I can’t slow dance with you

Come pour some sugar on me, honey too

It’s a real life boogie, and a real life hoedown

Don’t be a bitch, come take it to the floor now (Woo)And I’ll be damned if I cannot dance with you

Come pour some liquor on mehoney too

It’s a real life boogie, and a real life hoedown

Don’t be a—, come take it to the floor now (Ooh) Ooh, one step to the rightWe headed to the dive bar we always thought was niceOoh, you run to the leftJust with me in the middle, boy, I can’t read your mindThis ain’t Texas (Oh)Ain’t no hold ’em (Hey)So, lay your cards down, down, down, downSo, park your Lexus (Ooh)And throw your keys up (Hey)Stick around,’ round, ’round, ’round, ’round (Stick around)And I’ll be damned if I can’t slow dance with youCome pour some sugar on me, honey tooIt’s a real life boogie, and a real life hoedownDon’t be a bitch, come take it to the floor now (Woo)And I’ll be damned if I cannot dance with youCome pour some liquor on mehoney tooIt’s a real life boogie, and a real life hoedownDon’t be a—, come take it to the floor now (Ooh) Take it to the floor now, ooh

Oops, spurs, boots

To the floor now, ooh

Ooh, ooh

Shoot

Come take it to the floor now (Ooh)

And I’ll be damned if I cannot dance with you

Baby, pour that sugar and liquor on me too

Spurs, spurs, boots

Photogenic

Photogenic

Shoot

Beyoncé | 16 Carriages



While I watch them ride with my dreams away

To the summer sunset on a holy night

On a long back road, all the tears I fight

Sixteen carriages drivin’ away

While I watch them ride with my dreams away

To the summer sunset on a holy night

On a long back road, all the tears I fight Sixteen carriages drivin’ awayWhile I watch them ride with my dreams awayTo the summer sunset on a holy nightOn a long back road, all the tears I fightSixteen carriages drivin’ awayWhile I watch them ride with my dreams awayTo the summer sunset on a holy nightOn a long back road, all the tears I fight Fifteen the innocence was gone astray

Had to leave my home at an early age

I saw mama prayin’, I saw daddy grind

All my tender problems, had to leave behind It’s been umpteenth summers and I’m not in my bed

On the back of the bus and a bunk with the band

Goin’ so hard, gotta choose myself

Undеrpaid and overwhelmed

I might cook, clеan, but still won’t fall

Still workin’ on my life, you know

Only God knows, only God knows

Only God knows



While I watch them ride with my fears away

To the summer sunset on a holy night

On a long back road, all the tears I fight

Sixteen carriages drivin’ away

While I watch them ride with my fears away

To the summer sunset on a holy night

On a long back road, all the tears I fight Sixteen carriages drivin’ awayWhile I watch them ride with my fears awayTo the summer sunset on a holy nightOn a long back road, all the tears I fightSixteen carriages drivin’ awayWhile I watch them ride with my fears awayTo the summer sunset on a holy nightOn a long back road, all the tears I fight Sixteen dollars, workin’ all day

Ain’t got time to waste, I got art to make

I got love to create on this holy night

They won’t dim my light, all these years I fight It’s been thirty-eight summers and I’m not in my bed

On the back of the bus and a bunk with the band

Goin’ so hard, now I miss my kids

Overworked and overwhelmed

I might cook clean, but still won’t fall

Still workin’ on my life, you know

Only God knows, only God knows

Only God knows