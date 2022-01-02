New Musical Express ha stilato una classifica delle canzoni dei Beatles, dalla migliore alla peggiore.

Una lista delle canzoni migliori e peggiori dei Beatles: questa la classifica stilata da New Musical Express, che ha voluto esprimere la propria opinione in merito ai brani della folta discografia dei Fab Four. Di seguito, vi elenchiamo tutte le tracce che, secondo la rivista, sono le più belle e le meno interessanti del quartetto di Liverpool.

The Beatles

Le dieci canzoni più belle dei Beatles

Secondo la celebre rivista, la canzone più bella in assoluto nella storia dei Fab Four non è una delle più conosciute. Si tratta di Tomorrow Never Knows, dall’album Revolver del 1966.

Secondo posto per un brano decisamente più famoso, A Day in the Life, da Sgt. Peppers. A completare il podio un altro capolavoro della loro carriera, Hey Jude. Ma la classifica stilata da NME non guarda in faccia a nulla e nessuno, e regala sorprese a non finire.

Quarto posto per Strawberry Fields Forever, quinto per Something, un’altra delle straordinarie ballate firmate dal quartetto di Liverpool. Sesto posto per While My Guitar Gently Weeps, mentre Blackbird è al settimo. Altro brano meno famoso all’ottavo: si tratta di Paperback Writer. Nono posto per All My Loving, mentre a chiudere la top 10 è We Can Work It Out.

Beatles, le canzoni più brutte e più belle secondo New Musical Express

New Musical Express ha stilato una classifica personale delle canzoni migliori e peggiori del gruppo britannico. In totale, la lista si compone di 185 canzoni. Di seguito, vi illustriamo le tracce dalla 185esima alla 100esima.

185

‘Wild Honey Pie’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

184

‘Dig It’ (‘Let It Be’, 1970)

183

‘You Know My Name (Look Up The Number)’ (B-side di ‘Let It Be’, 1970)

182

‘Why Don’t We Do It In The Road?’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

181

‘Revolution 9’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

180

‘Flying’ (‘Magical Mystery Tour’, 1967)

179

‘Only A Northern Song’ (‘Yellow Submarine’, 1969)

178

‘Ask Me Why’ (‘Please Please Me’, 1963)

177

‘Little Child’ (‘With The Beatles’, 1963)

176

‘Blue Jay Way’ (‘Magical Mystery Tour’, 1967)

175

‘Not A Second Time’ (‘With The Beatles’, 1963)

174

‘Her Majesty’ (‘Abbey Road’, 1969)

173

‘Run For Your Life’ (‘Rubber Soul’, 1965)

172

‘Don’t Bother Me’ (‘With The Beatles’, 1963)

171

‘For You Blue’ (‘Let It Be’, 1970)

170

‘What Goes On’ (‘Rubber Soul’, 1965)

169

‘Thank You Girl’ (B-side di ‘From Me To You’, 1964)

168

‘One After 909’ (‘Let It Be’, 1970)

167

‘I Me Mine’ (‘Let It Be’, 1970)

166

‘I’ll Cry Instead’ (‘A Hard Day’s Night’, 1964)

165

‘Yer Blues’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

164

‘When I Get Home’ (‘A Hard Day’s Night’, 1964)

163

‘Being For The Benefit Of Mr Kite!’ (‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, 1967)

162

‘I’ll Get You’ (B-side di ‘She Loves You’, 1963)

161

‘This Boy’ (B-side to ‘All My Loving’)

160

‘I’m Down’ (B-side to ‘Help!’)

159

‘Love Me Do’ (single, 1962)

158

‘Hold Me Tight’ (‘With The Beatles’, 1963)

157

‘There’s a Place’ (‘Please Please Me’, 1963)

156

‘She’s A Woman’ (B-side di ‘I Feel Fine’)

155

‘Misery’ (‘Please Please Me’, 1963)

154

‘I Call Your Name’ (‘Long Tall Sally EP’, 1964)

153

‘What You’re Doing’ (‘Beatles For Sale’, 1964)

152

‘Octopus’s Garden’ (‘Abbey Road’, 1969)

151

‘Polythene Pam’ (‘Abbey Road’, 1969)

150

‘You Like Me Too Much’ (‘Help!’, 1965)

149

‘Maxwell’s Silver Hammer’ (‘Abbey Road’, 1969)

148

‘Tell Me What You See’ (‘Help!’, 1965)

147

‘The Ballad Of John And Yoko’ (singolo, 1969)

146

‘Sun King’ (‘Abbey Road’, 1969)

145

‘I Need You’ (‘Help!’, 1965)

144

‘Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

143

‘I’m Happy Just To Dance With You’ (‘A Hard Day’s Night’, 1964)

142

‘I’ll Be Back’ (‘A Hard Day’s Night’, 1964)

141

‘The Continuing Story Of Bungalow Bill’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

140

‘Lovely Rita’ (‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, 1967)

139

‘I Wanna Be Your Man’ (‘With The Beatles’, 1963)

138

‘The Word’ (‘Rubber Soul’, 1965)

137

‘Old Brown Shoe’ (B-side di ‘The Ballad Of John And Yoko’, 1969)

136

‘Piggies’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

135

‘Fixing A Hole’ (‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, 1967)

134

‘If I Needed Someone’ (‘Rubber Soul’, 1965)

133

‘I’ve Got A Feeling’ (‘Let It Be’, 1970)

132

‘Think For Yourself’ (‘Rubber Soul’, 1965)

I

131

‘You Can’t Do That’ (‘A Hard Day’s Night’, 1964)

130

‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)’ (‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, 1967)

129

‘Every Little Thing’ (‘Beatles For Sale’, 1964)

128

‘Wait’ (‘Rubber Soul’, 1965)

127

‘I Don’t Want To Spoil The Party’ (‘Beatles For Sale’, 1964)

126

‘Tell Me Why’ (‘A Hard Day’s Night’, 1964)

125

‘Doctor Robert’ (‘Revolver’, 1966)

124

‘It’s Only Love’ (‘Help!’, 1965)

123

‘The Inner Light’ (B-side of ‘Lady Madonna’, 1968)

122

‘Rocky Raccoon’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

121

‘Good Night’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

120

‘When I’m Sixty Four’ (‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, 1967)

119

‘Oh! Darling’ (‘Abbey Road’, 1969)

118

‘Yellow Submarine’ (‘Revolver’, 1966)

117

‘Don’t Let Me Down’ (‘Let It Be’, 1970)

116

‘Girl’ (‘Rubber Soul’, 1965)

115

‘Dig A Pony’ (‘Let It Be’, 1970)

114

‘Things We Said Today’ (‘A Hard Day’s Night’, 1964)

113

‘Do You Want To Know A Secret’ (‘Please Please Me’, 1963)

112

‘Baby’s In Black’ (‘Beatles For Sale’, 1964)

111

‘The Fool On The Hill’ (‘Magical Mystery Tour’, 1967)

110

‘And I Love Her’ (‘A Hard Day’s Night’, 1964)

109

‘Mean Mr. Mustard’ (‘Abbey Road’, 1969)

108

‘All together Now’ (‘Yellow Submarine’, 1969)

107

‘Hello, Goodbye’ (singolo, 1967)

106

‘Good Morning Good Morning’ (‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, 1967)

105

‘Another Girl’ (‘Help!’, 1965)

104

‘I Want You (She’s So Heavy)’ (‘Abbey Road’, 1969)

103

‘Within You Without You’ (‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, 1967)

102

‘I’m So Tired’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

101

‘The End’ (‘Abbey Road’, 1969)

100

‘Birthday’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

Le canzoni dalla 99esima alla prima

La lista di canzoni continua dalla 99esima all’unidicesima in classifica che vi mostriamo di seguito.Ecco i brani che hanno convinto la critica ma senza entrare nell’ambitissima top ten:

99

‘All I’ve Got To Do’ (‘A Hard Day’s Night’, 1964)

98

‘It’s All Too Much’ (‘Yellow Submarine’, 1969)

97

‘Baby, You’re A Rich Man’ (B-side di ‘All You Need Is Love’, 1967; ‘Magical Mystery Tour’, 1967)

96

‘Don’t Pass Me By’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

95

‘She Came In Through The Bathroom Window’ (‘Abbey Road’, 1969)

94

‘Glass Onion’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

93

‘Carry That Weight’ (‘Abbey Road’, 1969)

92

‘Yes It Is’ (B-side si ‘Ticket To Ride’)

91

‘P.S. I Love You’ (B-side di ‘Love Me Do’, 1962; ‘Please Please Me’, 1963)

90

‘Get Back’ (‘Let It Be’, 1970)

89

‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ (‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, 1967)

88

‘Michelle’ (‘Rubber Soul’, 1965)

87

‘Hey Bulldog’ (‘Yellow Submarine’, 1969)

86

‘Any Time At All’ (‘A Hard Day’s Night’, 1964)

85

‘Lady Madonna’ (singolo, 1968)

84

‘I’m Looking Through You’ (‘Rubber Soul’, 1965)

83

‘I’m A Loser’ (‘Beatles For Sale’, 1964)

82

‘I Feel Fine’ (singolo, 1964)

81

‘The Night Before’ (‘Help!’, 1965)

80

‘Eight Days A Week’ (‘Beatles For Sale’, 1964)

79

‘No Reply’ (‘Beatles For Sale’, 1964)

78

‘I Should Have Known Better’ (‘A Hard Day’s Night’, 1965)

77

‘With A Little Help From My Friends’ (‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, 1967)

76

‘Getting Better’ (‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, 1967)

75

‘Honey Pie’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

74

‘I Want To Tell You’ (‘Revolver’, 1966)

73

‘It Won’t Be Long’ (‘With The Beatles’, 1963)

72

‘You Never Give Me Your Money’ (‘Abbey Road’, 1969)

71

‘For No One’ (‘Revolver’, 1966)

70

‘Magical Mystery Tour’ (‘Magical Mystery Tour’, 1967)

69

‘You’re Going To Lose That Girl’ (‘Help!’, 1965)

68

‘Your Mother Should Know’ (‘Magical Mystery Tour’, 1967)

67

‘Long, Long, Long’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

66

‘Back In The USSR’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

65

‘Savoy Truffle’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

64

‘Drive My Car’ (‘Rubber Soul’, 1965)

63

‘Good Day Sunshine’ (‘Revolver’, 1966)

62

‘Love You To’ (‘Revolver’, 1966)

61

‘Julia’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

60

‘Ticket To Ride’ (‘Help!’, 1965)

59

‘Day Tripper’ (singolo, 1965)

58

‘I’ll Follow The Sun’ (‘Beatles For Sale’, 1964)

57

‘Revolution’ (B-side di ‘Hey Jude’, 1968)

56

‘Because’ (‘Abbey Road’, 1969)

55

‘Please Please Me’ (‘Please Please Me’, 1963)

54

‘If I Fell’ (‘A Hard Day’s Night’, 1964)

53

‘Everybody’s Got Something To Hide Except Me And My Monkey’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

52

‘Cry Baby Cry’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

51

‘You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away’ (‘Help!’, 1965)

50

‘You Won’t See Me’ (‘Rubber Soul’, 1965)

49

‘Mother Nature’s Son’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

48

‘Sexy Sadie’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

47

‘I’ve Just Seen A Face’ (‘Help!’, 1965)

46

‘I Will’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

45

‘I’m Only Sleeping’ (‘Revolver’, 1966)

44

‘Happiness Is A Warm Gun’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

43

‘Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)’ (‘Rubber Soul’, 1965)

42

‘She Loves You’ (singolo, 1963)

41

‘Dear Prudence’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

40

‘From Me To You’ (‘With The Beatles’, 1963)

39

‘Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds’ (‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, 1967)

38

‘She Said She Said’ (‘Revolver’, 1966)

37

‘Taxman’ (‘Revolver’, 1966)

36

‘Nowhere Man’ (‘Rubber Soul’, 1965)

35

‘She’s Leaving Home’ (‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, 1967)

34

‘Here, There And Everywhere’ (‘Revolver’, 1966)

33

‘A Hard Day’s Night’ (‘A Hard Day’s Night’, 1964)

32

‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ (singolo, 1964)

31

‘Rain’ (B-side si ‘Paperback Writer’, 1966)

30

‘The Long And Winding Road’ (‘Let It Be’, 1970)

29

‘Come Together’ (‘Abbey Road’, 1969)

28

‘I Saw Her Standing There’ (‘Please Please Me’, 1963)

27

‘I Want To Hold Your Hand’ (singolo, 1963)

26

‘Helter Skelter’ (1968)

25

‘I Am The Walrus’ (‘Magical Mystery Tour’, 1967)

24

‘Help!’ (‘Help!’, 1965)

23

‘Two Of Us’ (‘Let It Be’, 1970)

22

‘Let It Be’ (‘Let It Be’, 1970)

21

‘Penny Lane’ (singolo, 1967)

20

‘All You Need Is Love’ (singolo, 1967)

19

‘Got To Get You Into My Life’ (‘Revolver’, 1966)

18

‘Across The Universe’ (‘Let It Be’, 1970)

17

‘Martha My Dear’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

16

‘In My Life’ (‘Rubber Soul’, 1965)

15

‘Golden Slumbers’ (‘Abbey Road’, 1969)

14

‘Yesterday’ (‘Help!’, 1965)

13

‘And Your Bird Can Sing’ (‘Revolver’, 1966)

12

‘Eleanor Rigby’ (‘Revolver’, 1966)

11

‘Here Comes The Sun’ (‘Abbey Road’, 1969)