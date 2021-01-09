Curiosità

Avril Lavigne è tornata con ‘Flames’ il duetto con Mod Sun

Gen 9, 2021


Avril Lavigne inaugura il 2021 con una nuova canzone, Flames. La popstar canadese ha fatto il suo comeback con una collaborazione con il rapper Mod Sun. Il pezzo mi è piaciuto al primo ascolto, a tratti mi ha ricordato la Avril di qualche anno fa, ma ha giocato un ruolo importante anche il ritornello orecchiabile che si fissa in testa da subito: “I still burn for you, my whole life I’ve been on fire“.

Questa però pare sia solo la prima sorpresa che Avril Lavigne ha per i suoi fan, visto che ha detto che Flames è la prima canzone del 2021…

Mod Sun ft Avril Lavigne: Flames, il testo.

I still burn for you, like the sun burns in the sky
I still burn for you, ooh-ooh
I still burn for you, my whole life I’ve been on fire
I still burn for you, ooh-ooh

Up in flames, up in flames
Light a match and put it to my name
Up in flames, I still burn for you, ooh-ooh

Every time I think I had enough of this (Hey)
I get more addicted, yeah, I’m so obsessed (Ooh, yeah)
Talk about you all the time, I am your narcissist
Well if we burn it down, you’ll be my arsonist

I still burn for you, like the sun burns in the sky
I still burn for you, ooh-ooh (Burn for you, burn for you)
I still burn for you, my whole life I’ve been on fire
I still burn for you, ooh-ooh

I’m so strung out on you, I might relapse (I might relapse)
I’m dyin’ for a taste, please God don’t let this last (Plеase God don’t let this last)
And you’ve been burnin’ all of thе leaves on palm trees
I’m left with nothing more than ashes
Fallin’ to the ground like snowflakes
I almost wish we never happened

I still burn for you, like the sun burns in the sky
I still burn for you, ooh-ooh (Burn for you)
I still burn for you (Burn for you, burn for you), my whole life I’ve been on fire
I still burn for you, ooh-ooh (Burn for you)



