A tre anni da Head Above Water, Avril Lavigne è tornata con un nuovo singolo, Bite Me. In questo caso si può parlare davvero di un ritorno alle origini, il pezzo – oltre ad essere super orecchiabile – ricorda le sonorità del suo terzo album e in particolare del pezzo The Best Damn Thing. Adesso speriamo soltanto in una buona promozione, perché il brano giusto per tornare a far bene in classifica ce l’ha.

Avril Lavigne è tornata ed è il momento di alzare il volume! 🌪️🖤 ‘BITE ME’ è il suo nuovo singolo, da oggi fuori ovunque 💥

You Rock girl 🤟🏻https://t.co/j2xMd0m04J@avrillavigne #AvrilLavigne#BiteMe pic.twitter.com/tDmeVoyKDy — Warner Music Italy (@WARNERMUSICIT) November 10, 2021

#Biteme di Avril Lavigne è FUORI nel Mondo !!!! Il Pop Punk torna a vivere grazie alla Princess !!!! 💣😍⚡️⚡️💥💥 https://t.co/uhmbd2PrF9 — AvrilBestItalian🇮🇹 (@AvrilBestItalia) November 10, 2021

MY NEW SONG JUST DROPPED!!!https://t.co/JN2y3QBZmy — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) November 10, 2021

Avril Lavigne: Bite Me, testo.

You shoulda known better better to f with someone like me

Forever and ever you’re going to wish I was your wifey

Don’t act so innocent

This was no accident

You planned this in the end

And now it’s over

Say what you want to say

You lied and I got played

You threw it all away

And now it’s over

Just face it

We didn’t make it

You bit off more than you can chew

Can you taste it?

You shoulda known better better

Forever and ever you’re going to wish I was your wifey

Should’ve held on

Should’ve treated me right

I gave you one chance

You don’t get it twice

And we’ll be together never

So baby you can bite me

Don’t hold your breath

Cause you’re still choking on your words

Those things you said might be the last ones that I heard

So come pick up your clothes from the front yard

Sprinklers on burn the rest in the backyard

Should’ve had the guts just to say goodbye

Now you’re going to have regrets for the rest of your life