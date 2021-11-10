A tre anni da Head Above Water, Avril Lavigne è tornata con un nuovo singolo, Bite Me. In questo caso si può parlare davvero di un ritorno alle origini, il pezzo – oltre ad essere super orecchiabile – ricorda le sonorità del suo terzo album e in particolare del pezzo The Best Damn Thing. Adesso speriamo soltanto in una buona promozione, perché il brano giusto per tornare a far bene in classifica ce l’ha.
Avril Lavigne: Bite Me, testo.
You shoulda known better better to f with someone like me
Forever and ever you’re going to wish I was your wifey
Don’t act so innocent
This was no accident
You planned this in the end
And now it’s over
Say what you want to say
You lied and I got played
You threw it all away
And now it’s over
Just face it
We didn’t make it
You bit off more than you can chew
Can you taste it?
You shoulda known better better
Forever and ever you’re going to wish I was your wifey
Should’ve held on
Should’ve treated me right
I gave you one chance
You don’t get it twice
And we’ll be together never
So baby you can bite me
Don’t hold your breath
Cause you’re still choking on your words
Those things you said might be the last ones that I heard
So come pick up your clothes from the front yard
Sprinklers on burn the rest in the backyard
Should’ve had the guts just to say goodbye
Now you’re going to have regrets for the rest of your life