Curiosità

Avril Lavigne è tornata: Bite Me è il nuovo singolo

Nov 10, 2021


A tre anni da Head Above Water, Avril Lavigne è tornata con un nuovo singolo, Bite Me. In questo caso si può parlare davvero di un ritorno alle origini, il pezzo – oltre ad essere super orecchiabile – ricorda le sonorità del suo terzo album e in particolare del pezzo The Best Damn Thing. Adesso speriamo soltanto in una buona promozione, perché il brano giusto per tornare a far bene in classifica ce l’ha.

Avril Lavigne: Bite Me, testo.

You shoulda known better better to f with someone like me
Forever and ever you’re going to wish I was your wifey

Don’t act so innocent
This was no accident
You planned this in the end
And now it’s over

Say what you want to say
You lied and I got played
You threw it all away
And now it’s over

Just face it
We didn’t make it
You bit off more than you can chew
Can you taste it?

You shoulda known better better
Forever and ever you’re going to wish I was your wifey
Should’ve held on
Should’ve treated me right
I gave you one chance
You don’t get it twice

And we’ll be together never
So baby you can bite me
Don’t hold your breath
Cause you’re still choking on your words
Those things you said might be the last ones that I heard

So come pick up your clothes from the front yard
Sprinklers on burn the rest in the backyard
Should’ve had the guts just to say goodbye
Now you’re going to have regrets for the rest of your life



Fonte

Articoli correlati

Curiosità

Paola Ferrari stuzzica Diletta Leotta: “Non è mai stata con il Turco, il suo vero fidanzato è un altro”

Nov 10, 2021
Curiosità

Francesca Cipriani e lo scivolone sui cinesi, Soleil attacca: “Non giudicare così un popolo intero”

Nov 10, 2021
Curiosità

Clarissa Selassié svenuta al GF Vip?: “Malore e urla dal bagno”

Nov 10, 2021

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Ti sei perso

Curiosità

Paola Ferrari stuzzica Diletta Leotta: “Non è mai stata con il Turco, il suo vero fidanzato è un altro”

Nov 10, 2021
Tecnologia

Pnrr, 11 mld ai programmi 'dalla ricerca all'impresa' e PniCube dedica il Premio Innovazione 2021

Nov 10, 2021
Spettacolo

Delphine di Saxe-Cobourg, principessa del Belgio in pista a 'Danse avec les stars'

Nov 10, 2021
Curiosità

Avril Lavigne è tornata: Bite Me è il nuovo singolo

Nov 10, 2021