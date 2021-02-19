La popstar ha rilasciato la versione deluxe di Positions.
Nonostante Positions sia l’album di Ariana Grande che ascolto meno volentieri, ai fan è piaciuto parecchio e infatti ha debuttato alla 1 della Billboard con 180.000 copie. Visto il discreto successo del disco la popstar americana ha deciso di rilasciare una deluxe edition con 4 nuovi pezzi: someone like u, main thing, test drive e worst behavior. Proprio come per le canzoni della versione standard, anche questi brani sono carucci, orecchiabili, ma nulla di più, test drive è quello che al primo ascolto ha catturato di più la mia attenzione e adesso già la canticchio, ma resta abbastanza basic. Una pecca di questi inediti? Oltre a non avere un ritornello catchy (in alcuni casi faccio anche fatica a capire quale sia il chorus) sono davvero troppo corti. Due minuti, due minuti e cinque secondi, queste sono le durate delle nuove tracce di Ariana Grande. Non faccio in tempo ad affezionarmi al beat, che youtube passa al brano successivo.
Giudizio finale? Grazie del regalo Ari, ma non importava.
🤍 positions (deluxe) out now 🤍 https://t.co/4xD240XcPz pic.twitter.com/v46I6kZV6b
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 19, 2021
Ariana Grande, i testi degli inediti.
test drive
Pull up, pull up on me, I- I-
I might just recline the seat when I want it
Give you a set of keys ’cause you own it
Pull up, pull up on me, ayy-ayy
No second guessing, checking the rearview
Ain’t looking back unless it’s right at you
Make me wanna stay through the night
I will never leave from by your side
Don’t you know you got a ride or die
Mmm-mmm, mmm-mmm
Even when I miss you on the road
You should know I’m always in control
‘Cause the one thing I already know
No, I don’t feel the need to test drive nothing
Test drive nothing
Baby, I’m sold on you, so I don’t ever gotta
Tеst drive nothing (Oh, oh-oh)
Test drive nothing (My baby)
It’s in thе way you do it, I don’t ever gotta baby
I drop the top on that body
That’s candy paint on my body
I’m thinkin’ ’bout the way I feel on you
If you want, say, “I do” (I do)
I’ll floor it (I’ll floor it)
Just say the word, you know I’m yours (I’m yours)
Just drop a pin and don’t reverse (Oh)
main thing
You on your way, it’s a Friday night
Hear the rain outside, yeah
It’s rosé on ice
Candlelight and I’m feeling nice
Anything you like, boy, you know it’s on me
Been a minute since I tasted something so sweet
Always pull up when I call you, call you
Yeah, you never keep me waitin’, waitin’
Got me trippin’, I adore you
I adore you, boy (Boy)
Oh baby
You, oh you’re really different, baby (Different, baby)
You, you might be the main thing, baby (Main thing, baby)
It’s time to go, take it nice and slow
Tiptoe to the bedroom, lookin’ at me like when it’s cold
You gon’ keep me warm
All I wanna do is spend my time with you
Even when the learning’s done and nothing’s new
Always pull up when I call you, call you
Yeah, you never keep me waitin’, waitin’
Got me trippin’, I adore you
I adore you, boy (Boy)
Oh baby
worst behavoir
I’ve been on my worst behavior
But baby, I don’t need no savior
I’m way outta line
But I kind of like the way I
Feel when I just don’t give a fuck
And I forgot to mention
I’ll be there in five
We don’t really need to talk too much
Show each other what we know
I got other ways to catch you up
Couldn’t do it on the phone
So can you keep it secret?
This ain’t no game won’t play with you
This time I know I’ll stay with you
Just promise you won’t say nothin’
Don’t you be actin’ like that, don’t you be actin’ like that, babe
No phone, no pics, no postin’ us
This love just ain’t disposable
Just take what’s yours, don’t run from it
Don’t you be actin’ like that, don’t you be actin’ like that, babe
Said baby it’s just in my nature
To be a little troublеmaker
So wrong but so right
Know you really like thе way I
Taste when we kiss, you reminisce
But this ain’t the last time
Just stay by my side
We don’t really need to talk too much (Too much)
Show each other what we know (Know, oh-oh, oh-oh)
I got other ways to catch you up (To catch you up)
Couldn’t do it on the phone (The phone)
So can you keep it secret?