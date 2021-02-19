Nonostante Positions sia l’album di Ariana Grande che ascolto meno volentieri, ai fan è piaciuto parecchio e infatti ha debuttato alla 1 della Billboard con 180.000 copie. Visto il discreto successo del disco la popstar americana ha deciso di rilasciare una deluxe edition con 4 nuovi pezzi: someone like u, main thing, test drive e worst behavior. Proprio come per le canzoni della versione standard, anche questi brani sono carucci, orecchiabili, ma nulla di più, test drive è quello che al primo ascolto ha catturato di più la mia attenzione e adesso già la canticchio, ma resta abbastanza basic. Una pecca di questi inediti? Oltre a non avere un ritornello catchy (in alcuni casi faccio anche fatica a capire quale sia il chorus) sono davvero troppo corti. Due minuti, due minuti e cinque secondi, queste sono le durate delle nuove tracce di Ariana Grande. Non faccio in tempo ad affezionarmi al beat, che youtube passa al brano successivo.

Giudizio finale? Grazie del regalo Ari, ma non importava.

🤍 positions (deluxe) out now 🤍 https://t.co/4xD240XcPz pic.twitter.com/v46I6kZV6b — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 19, 2021

Ariana Grande, i testi degli inediti.

test drive

Pull up, pull up on me, I- I-

I might just recline the seat when I want it

Give you a set of keys ’cause you own it

Pull up, pull up on me, ayy-ayy

No second guessing, checking the rearview

Ain’t looking back unless it’s right at you

Make me wanna stay through the night

I will never leave from by your side

Don’t you know you got a ride or die

Mmm-mmm, mmm-mmm

Even when I miss you on the road

You should know I’m always in control

‘Cause the one thing I already know

No, I don’t feel the need to test drive nothing

Test drive nothing

Baby, I’m sold on you, so I don’t ever gotta

Tеst drive nothing (Oh, oh-oh)

Test drive nothing (My baby)

It’s in thе way you do it, I don’t ever gotta baby

I drop the top on that body

That’s candy paint on my body

I’m thinkin’ ’bout the way I feel on you

If you want, say, “I do” (I do)

I’ll floor it (I’ll floor it)

Just say the word, you know I’m yours (I’m yours)

Just drop a pin and don’t reverse (Oh)

main thing

You on your way, it’s a Friday night

Hear the rain outside, yeah

It’s rosé on ice

Candlelight and I’m feeling nice

Anything you like, boy, you know it’s on me

Been a minute since I tasted something so sweet

Always pull up when I call you, call you

Yeah, you never keep me waitin’, waitin’

Got me trippin’, I adore you

I adore you, boy (Boy)

Oh baby

You, oh you’re really different, baby (Different, baby)

You, you might be the main thing, baby (Main thing, baby)

It’s time to go, take it nice and slow

Tiptoe to the bedroom, lookin’ at me like when it’s cold

You gon’ keep me warm

All I wanna do is spend my time with you

Even when the learning’s done and nothing’s new

Always pull up when I call you, call you

Yeah, you never keep me waitin’, waitin’

Got me trippin’, I adore you

I adore you, boy (Boy)

Oh baby

worst behavoir

I’ve been on my worst behavior

But baby, I don’t need no savior

I’m way outta line

But I kind of like the way I

Feel when I just don’t give a fuck

And I forgot to mention

I’ll be there in five

We don’t really need to talk too much

Show each other what we know

I got other ways to catch you up

Couldn’t do it on the phone

So can you keep it secret?

This ain’t no game won’t play with you

This time I know I’ll stay with you

Just promise you won’t say nothin’

Don’t you be actin’ like that, don’t you be actin’ like that, babe

No phone, no pics, no postin’ us

This love just ain’t disposable

Just take what’s yours, don’t run from it

Don’t you be actin’ like that, don’t you be actin’ like that, babe

Said baby it’s just in my nature

To be a little troublеmaker

So wrong but so right

Know you really like thе way I

Taste when we kiss, you reminisce

But this ain’t the last time

Just stay by my side

We don’t really need to talk too much (Too much)

Show each other what we know (Know, oh-oh, oh-oh)

I got other ways to catch you up (To catch you up)

Couldn’t do it on the phone (The phone)

So can you keep it secret?