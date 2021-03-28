Curiosità

Ariana Grande infrange un record a tinte rainbow e commenta entusiasta

Mar 28, 2021


Ariana Grande icona LGBT!

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande è una delle nostre icone LGBT+ ed il nuovo record che ha infranto non può che confermarlo, dato che è diventata la cantante con più canzoni usate durante il lipsync for your life a RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Esiste qualcosa di più gay di questo record? Non credo.

Sono ben sette le canzoni di Ariana Grande usate nel corso delle stagioni a RuPaul’s Drag Race, da Break Free a No Tears Left To Cry, eccole tutte:

• Break Free
• Greedy
• Bang Bang
• Into You
• Problem
• One Last Time
• No Tears Left To Cry

Nel dettaglio abbiamo visto Jaidynn Diore Fierce e Kandy Ho in Break Free (Season 7), Nina Bonina Brown e Valentina in Greedy (Season 9), Aquaria, Eureka e Kameron Michaels in Bang Bang (Season 10), Dahlia Sin e Nicky Doll in Problem (Season 11), Symone e Utica in No Tears Left To Cry (Season 12), Monet X Change e Valentina in Into You (All Stars 4) ed infine Miz Cracker e Roxxxy Andrews in One Last Time (All Stars 5).

Ariana Grande infrange un record a tinte rainbow, il suo commento e la reazione di RuPaul

 

Ariana Grande è stata anche giudice di una puntata di RuPaul’s Drag Race ed è stata imitata (da Tatianna) durante lo Snatch Game di All Stars.



Fonte

