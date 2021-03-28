Ariana Grande icona LGBT!
Ariana Grande è una delle nostre icone LGBT+ ed il nuovo record che ha infranto non può che confermarlo, dato che è diventata la cantante con più canzoni usate durante il lipsync for your life a RuPaul’s Drag Race.
Esiste qualcosa di più gay di questo record? Non credo.
Sono ben sette le canzoni di Ariana Grande usate nel corso delle stagioni a RuPaul’s Drag Race, da Break Free a No Tears Left To Cry, eccole tutte:
• Break Free
• Greedy
• Bang Bang
• Into You
• Problem
• One Last Time
• No Tears Left To Cry
Nel dettaglio abbiamo visto Jaidynn Diore Fierce e Kandy Ho in Break Free (Season 7), Nina Bonina Brown e Valentina in Greedy (Season 9), Aquaria, Eureka e Kameron Michaels in Bang Bang (Season 10), Dahlia Sin e Nicky Doll in Problem (Season 11), Symone e Utica in No Tears Left To Cry (Season 12), Monet X Change e Valentina in Into You (All Stars 4) ed infine Miz Cracker e Roxxxy Andrews in One Last Time (All Stars 5).
Ariana Grande infrange un record a tinte rainbow, il suo commento e la reazione di RuPaul
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 27, 2021
!!!!!!! the biggest honor i can’t stop screaming @RuPaulsDragRace @RuPaul https://t.co/QHgJ7cAMnU
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 27, 2021
OUR QUEEN! 🥺✨☁️ https://t.co/d5MdR2omA1 pic.twitter.com/5faweRw7kG
— RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) March 27, 2021
Ariana Grande è stata anche giudice di una puntata di RuPaul’s Drag Race ed è stata imitata (da Tatianna) durante lo Snatch Game di All Stars.