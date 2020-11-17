Dopo il grande successo di Positions (che si trova ancora alla 2 della Billboard HOT100), Ariana Grande ha già estratto un nuovo singolo dal suo sesto album, si tratta di 34+35.

Con il video di questo singolo la Grande ha fatto centro, confezionando una clip davvero carina che racconta della creazione di un’Ariana bionica con un’atmosfera da film di fantascienza anni 60.

Unica critica, io avrei aspettato un po’ prima di rilasciare un altro singolo, visto che Positions (che è sicuramente più forte e immediata) è uscita solo 3 settimane fa.

I’ve been drinking coffee (I’ve been drinking coffee) And I’ve been eating healthy (I’ve been eating healthy) Know I keep it squeaky, yeah (know I keep it squeaky) Saving up my energy (yeah, yeah, saving up my energy)

I don’t wanna keep you up (you up) But show me, can you keep it up? (It up?) ‘Cause then I’ll have to keep you up Maybe I’ma keep you up, boy

You might think I’m crazy The way I’ve been cravin’ If I put it quite plainly Just get me them babies So, what you doing tonight? Better say, “Doin’ you right” (yeah) Watching movies, but we ain’t seen a thing tonight (yeah)

Can you stay up all night?

Fuck me ’til the daylight

34, 35 (yeah, yeah, yeah, yеah)

Can you stay up all night? (All night?)

Fuck me ’til the daylight

34, 35 (yеah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

You’ll drink it just like water (water)

You’ll say, “It tastes like candy”

So what you doing tonight? (Tonight?)

Better say, “Doin’ you right” (alright)

Watching movies, but we ain’t seen a thing tonight (yeah)

I don’t wanna keep you up (you up)

But show me, can you keep it up? (It up?)

‘Cause then I’ll have to keep you up

Maybe I’ma keep you up, boy

I’ve been drinking coffee (said, I’ve been drinking coffee)

And I’ve been eating healthy (and I’ve been eating healthy)

Know I keep it squeaky, yeah (except this wine, babe)

Saving up my energy (yeah, yeah, yeah)

Can you stay up all night? (All night?)

Fuck me ’til the daylight (daylight)

34, 35 (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, 35, babe)

Can you stay up all night? (Can you stay?)

Fuck me ’til the daylight (can you stay?)

34, 35 (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Oh-yeah-yeah

Baby, you might need a seatbelt when I ride it

I’ma leave it open like a door, come inside it

Even though I’m wifey, you can hit it like a side chick

Don’t need no side, no

Got the neighbors yellin’, “Earthquake” (earthquake)

4.5 when I make the bed shake (bed shake)

Put it down heavy even though it’s lightweight (it’s lightweight, yeah, yeah, yeah, babe)

We’ll start it at midnight, go ’til the sunrise (sunrise)

Done at the same time (yeah)

But who’s counting the time when we got it for life? (Got it for life?)

I know all your favorite spots (favorite spots)

We can take it from the top (from the top)

You such a dream come true, true

Make a bitch wanna hit snooze, ooh

Can you stay up all night?

Fuck me ’til the daylight (yeah-yeah)

34, 35 (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, 34, 35)

Can you stay up all night? (Do you know what that mean?)

Fuck me ’til the daylight (you know what that mean)

34, 35 (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah