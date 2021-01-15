A due mesi dal rilascio del video musicale di 34+35 Ariana Grande ha deciso di dare una nuova spinta al suo singolo, che attualmente è alla 13 della Billboard Hot 100 (alla 2 c’è ancora Positions). La popstar americana oggi ha rilasciato una nuova versione del pezzo, si tratta di una collaborazione con Doja Cat e Megan Thee Stallion e devo dire che ha fatto centro. Le due rapper hanno messo del pepe su questa canzoncina rendendola decisamente più forte e questo potrebbe farla entrare nella top 10 della Billboard nelle prossime settimane.
34+35 remix feat @dojacat @theestallion out now 🤍🚿🧼☕️☁️ https://t.co/ubF40jXQqC pic.twitter.com/vYgbqSUBc8
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 15, 2021
ARIANA x DOJA x MEGAN
“34+35 Remix” 💦💦💦
OUT NOW ▶ https://t.co/p4wcSsLDwP pic.twitter.com/7xOWy7eP6j
— Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) January 15, 2021
Ariana Grande ft Doja Cat e Megan Thee Stallion: il testo di 34+35 remix
You might think I’m crazy
The way I’ve been cravin’
If I put it quite plainly
Just gimme them babies
So, what you doing tonight?
Better say, “doin’ you right” (yeah)
Watchin’ movies, but we ain’t seen a thing tonight (yeah)
I don’t wanna keep you up (you up)
But show me, can you keep it up? (It up)
‘Cause then I’ll have to keep you up
Shit, maybe I’ma keep you up, boy
I’ve been drinking coffee (I’ve been drinking coffee)
And I’ve been eating healthy (and I’ve been eating healthy)
Know I keep it squeaky, yeah (know I keep it squeaky)
Saving up my energy (yeah, yeah, saving up my energy)
Can you stay up all night?
F**k me ’til the daylight
34, 35 (yeah, yeah, yeah, yеah)
Can you stay up all night? (All night)
F**k me ’til the daylight
34, 35 (yеah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Can we stay up all night
You bring your fine ass and over night bag
Add up the numbers or get behind that
Play and rewind that
Listen you’ll find that
I want that six nine without Tekashi
And I want your body
And I make it obvious
Wake up the neighbors
We got an audience
They hear the clapping
But we not applauding ’em
Six o’clock and I’m crushing
Then it get to Seven o’clock now he want it
When it hit eight o clock we said
Forget your girl, pretend that I’m her
Come make the cat purr
Come make my back hurt aye
Making that squirt
And rain and shower and spray
Now that’s perfect baby
We don’t sleep enough but imma keep you up
If you could keep it up
Rock you like a baby
But you know I’m bout to keep you up
Welcome to my channel and
Today I’m bout to teach you sum
I can make you pop legs up like a can can
Wake the neighbors up
Make it sound like the band playing
Let me get cute
He’s about to come through
I’ve been in the shower for about a whole hour
He finna act a dog in it
So he get the bald kitty
Netflix or Hulu baby you choose
I’m up like Starbucks
3 pumps ooh
This pussy good for ya health call it super food
When I’m by myself DIY like its YouTube
Bad bad bad
All the boys wanna spank me left him on read
Girlfriend need to thank me
Make his toes point
Ballerina no tutu
Baby im the best
I don’t know what the rest do
Dive in the water like a private island
34 35 we can 69 it
And I been a bad girl
But this pussy on the good list
I hope that you ain’t tired
We ain’t stoppin’ ‘til i finish