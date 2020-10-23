A due anni da Thank U Next, Ariana Grande è tornata con un nuovo singolo, Positions. Canzone e video musicale in un colpo solo, la popstar ha fatto le cose in grande per questo comeback. Il pezzo è in pieno stile ‘Ariana’, anche se al primo ascolto non mi è sembrato potente ed immediato come le sue vecchie hit, ma devo dire che dopo diversi play mi sono ritrovato a canticchiare l’adorabile ritornello ‘Switchin’ the positions for you, cookin’ in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom‘.



Nella clip Ariana è la Presidente degli Stati Uniti e la cosa potrebbe non essere così irrealizzabile, visto che alla Casa Bianca è arrivato un rozzo che faceva reality e urlava di alzare muri tra nazioni diverse.

Anche se non è stata citata, però mi pare ovvio che l’ispirazione per questo video sia arrivata dall’unica Presidente…



positions out now 🤍 directed by dave meyers https://t.co/7dj55Wcd5O pic.twitter.com/D987RFZslo — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 23, 2020

Ariana Grande: Positions, il testo.

Heaven sent you to me

I’m just hopin’ I don’t repeat history

Boy, I’m tryna meet your mama on a Sunday

And make a lotta love on a Monday (Ah, ah)

Never need no (No), no one else, babe

’Cause I’ll be

Switchin’ the positions for you

Cookin’ in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom

I’m in the Olympics, way I’m jumpin’ through hoops

Know my love infinite, nothin’ I wouldn’t do

That I won’t do, switchin’ for you

Perfect, perfect

You’re too good to be true (You’re too good to be true)

But I get tired of runnin’, fuck it

Now, I’m runnin’ with you (With you)

Said, boy, I’m tryna meet your mama on a Sunday

And make a lotta love on a Monday (Ah, ah)

Never need no (No), no one elsе, babe

‘Cause I’ll be

Switchin’ thе positions for you

Cookin’ in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom

I’m in the Olympics, way I’m jumpin’ through hoops

Know my love infinite, nothin’ I wouldn’t do

That I won’t do, switchin’ for you

Cookin’ in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom

I’m in the Olympics, way I’m jumpin’ through hoops

Know my love infinite, nothin’ I wouldn’t do (Nothin’)

That I won’t do, switchin’ for you

This some shit that I usually don’t do (Yeah)

But for you, I kinda, kinda want to (Mmm)

‘Cause you’re down for me and I’m down too (And I’m down too)

Yeah, I’m down too

Switchin’ the positions for you

This some shit that I (Yeah) usually don’t do (Don’t do)

But for you, I kinda, kinda want to (Mmm)

‘Cause you’re down for me and I’m down too (‘Cause you’re down for me)

Switchin’ the positions for you

Cookin’ in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom

I’m in the Olympics, way I’m jumpin’ through hoops (Jumpin’, jumpin’)

Know my love infinite, nothin’ I wouldn’t do

That I won’t do, switchin’ for you (Ooh woah)

Cookin’ in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom

I’m in the Olympics, way I’m jumpin’ through hoops

Know my love infinite, nothin’ I wouldn’t do (I wouldn’t do)

That I won’t do, switchin’ for you