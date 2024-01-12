Ariana Grande corre a salvare il pop con il nuovo singolo Yes and?

Il 2024 si è aperto con il ritorno di Ariana Grande: il primo vero comeback di una grande popstar. A distanza di quattro anni da Positions la cantante oggi ha pubblicato Yes and? Dopo diversi ritorni deludenti o comunque sotto le aspettative, questo è una vera boccata d’aria fresca, perché Yes and? è un pezzo pop perfetto, con un ritornello super catchy, ‘un ritmo che entra dento’, insomma basta un ascolto per innamorarsi e canticchiarla…
E aveva ragione l’insider che ieri ha rivelato che Yes and? è ispirata a Vogue, visto che in questo singolo di Ariana Grande c’è più che un po’ dell’iconico pezzo di Madonna (e va benissimo così). Una vera benedizione per chi era in astinenza da pop americano.
Ariana Grande, Yes and? Il testo.
In case you haven’t noticed
Well, everybody’s tired
And healin’ from somebody
Or somethin’ we don’t see just right
Boy, come on, put your lipstick on (No one can tell you nothin’)
Come on and walk this way through the fire (Don’t care what’s on their mind)
And if you find yourself in a dark situation
Just turn on your light and be like
“Yes, and?”
Say that shit with your chest, and
Be your own best friend
Say that shit with your chest
Keep moving like, “What’s next?”
“Yes, and?”
Now, I’m so done with caring
What you think, no, I won’t hide
Underneath your own projections
Or change my most authentic life
Boy, come on, put your lipstick on (No one can tell you nothin’)
Come on and walk this way through the fire (Don’t care what’s on their mind)
And if you find yourself in a dark situation
Just turn on your light and be like
“Yes, and?”
Say that shit with your chest, and
Be your own best friend
Say that shit with your chest
Keep moving like, “What’s next?”
“Yes, and?” (Yeah)
My tongue is sacred, I speak upon what I like
Protected, sexy, discerning with my time (My time)
Your energy is yours and mine is mine (It’s mine, it’s mine)
What’s mine is mine
My face is sitting, I don’t need no disguise (I don’t need no disguise)
Don’t comment on my body, do not reply
Your business is yours and mine is mine
Why do you care so much whose **** I ride?
Why?
“Yes, and?” (Yes, and?)
Say that shit with your chest, and (Say that shit with your chest)
Be your own best friend (Oh, be your own, be your own)
Say that shit with your chest (Say that shit with your chest)
Keep moving like, “What’s next?”
“Yes, and?”
“Yes (Ooh), and?”
Say that shit with your chest (Ooh), and
Be your own best (Be your own) friend
Say that shit with your chest
Keep moving like, “What’s next?”
“Yes, and?” (Yeah)