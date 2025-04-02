Anker 321 Power Bank (PowerCore 5K) – Batteria Esterna 5200 mAh Compatibile con iPhone 12/13, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, LG e Altri (Nero)

24,99€ - 19,99€

(as of Apr 02, 2025 17:50:25 UTC – Details )

Prezzo:





Dal marchio

Pile ‏ : ‎ 1 Polimero di litio pile necessarie. (incluse)

Dimensioni prodotto ‏ : ‎ 9,6 x 4,52 x 2,3 cm; 131,54 grammi

Disponibile su Amazon.it a partire dal ‏ : ‎ 15 giugno 2022

Produttore ‏ : ‎ Anker

ASIN ‏ : ‎ B09NRG2YT3

Numero modello articolo ‏ : ‎ A1112011

Paese di origine ‏ : ‎ Cina

Lightweight design: 321 power bank is so compact and lightweight that it fits effortlessly into any jacket pocket and is therefore perfect for on the go.

Mini format, large power: this compact portable charger with 5200 mAh can fully charge the iPhone 13 once.

Double charging power: use both the USB-A and USB-C ports simultaneously to charge two devices with a total power of 12 W.

Smart charging protection: an advanced combination of security features that cooperate to provide the ultimate protection for device, charger and most importantly for you.

What you get: an Anker 321 power bank (PowerCore 5K), a 60 cm USB-A to USB-C charging cable, an instruction manual (English language not guaranteed).