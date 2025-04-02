17.6 C
Offerte

Anker 321 Power Bank (PowerCore 5K) – Batteria Esterna 5200 mAh Compatibile con iPhone 12/13, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, LG e Altri (Nero)

Prezzo: 24,99€ - 19,99€
(as of Apr 02, 2025 17:50:25 UTC – Details)

Pile ‏ : ‎ 1 Polimero di litio pile necessarie. (incluse)
Dimensioni prodotto ‏ : ‎ 9,6 x 4,52 x 2,3 cm; 131,54 grammi
Disponibile su Amazon.it a partire dal ‏ : ‎ 15 giugno 2022
Produttore ‏ : ‎ Anker
ASIN ‏ : ‎ B09NRG2YT3
Numero modello articolo ‏ : ‎ A1112011
Paese di origine ‏ : ‎ Cina

Lightweight design: 321 power bank is so compact and lightweight that it fits effortlessly into any jacket pocket and is therefore perfect for on the go.
Mini format, large power: this compact portable charger with 5200 mAh can fully charge the iPhone 13 once.
Double charging power: use both the USB-A and USB-C ports simultaneously to charge two devices with a total power of 12 W.
Smart charging protection: an advanced combination of security features that cooperate to provide the ultimate protection for device, charger and most importantly for you.
What you get: an Anker 321 power bank (PowerCore 5K), a 60 cm USB-A to USB-C charging cable, an instruction manual (English language not guaranteed).

