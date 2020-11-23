Curiosità

American Music Awards 2020: top e flop del red carpet

Nov 23, 2020


La serata degli American Music Awards si è tenuta questa notte ed ecco l’articolo più atteso e più temuto: il red carpet.

Category is: Red Carpet American Music Awards 2020 Eleganza Extravaganza!

I’ve made my decision. Bring back my girls.

Megan Fox, you’re safe

Maluma, you’re safe

Nelly, you’re safe

Taraji P. Henson, you’re safe

Jennifer Lopez, condragulation you are the winner baby

 

Dua Lipa, I’m sorry my dear but you’re up for elimination

E per restare in tema di Dua Lipa



Fonte

Articoli correlati

Curiosità

Jessica Alves litiga con il professor Lorenzetti: “Chiamo i miei avvocati e ti faccio un processo. Sei un mostro orrendo”

Nov 23, 2020
Curiosità

Paola Caruso attacca la madre biologica: “Voleva sponsor, follower ed un agente”

Nov 23, 2020
Curiosità

Taylor Mega attacca Elisabetta Gregoraci: “Mi ha urlato contro in pubblico”

Nov 23, 2020

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Ti sei perso

Curiosità

Jessica Alves litiga con il professor Lorenzetti: “Chiamo i miei avvocati e ti faccio un processo. Sei un mostro orrendo”

Nov 23, 2020
Curiosità

American Music Awards 2020: top e flop del red carpet

Nov 23, 2020
Curiosità

Paola Caruso attacca la madre biologica: “Voleva sponsor, follower ed un agente”

Nov 23, 2020
Curiosità

Taylor Mega attacca Elisabetta Gregoraci: “Mi ha urlato contro in pubblico”

Nov 23, 2020