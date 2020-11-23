La serata degli American Music Awards si è tenuta questa notte ed ecco l’articolo più atteso e più temuto: il red carpet.
Category is: Red Carpet American Music Awards 2020 Eleganza Extravaganza!
I’ve made my decision. Bring back my girls.
Megan Fox, you’re safe
Maluma, you’re safe
Umm helllooooo @maluma 😍🔥 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/4ZbrMgzPza
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
Nelly, you’re safe
It’s going down down baby! @Nelly_Mo is here and ready to perform tonight. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/wnYabhC0ez
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
Taraji P. Henson, you’re safe
OUR HOST!!! 👑 @tarajiphenson #AMAs pic.twitter.com/AcdDBUcMDr
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
Jennifer Lopez, condragulation you are the winner baby
🔥@AMAs vibe check. Let’s goooo! 🔥 @maluma #PaTiLonely pic.twitter.com/U9Tiwy7pTL
— jlo (@JLo) November 23, 2020
Dua Lipa, I’m sorry my dear but you’re up for elimination
Mwah, @DUALIPA 😘😘😘 Can’t wait to see your #AMAs performance tonight at 8/7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/SrKr8CoB0W
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 22, 2020
E per restare in tema di Dua Lipa…