Amazon Brand – Eono cuffie-bluetooth-in-Ear – Eonobuds1-auricolari-bluetooth 5.2-wireless con Mic Stereo, Cuffiette Bluetooth Senza Fili con impermeabili IPX7, ricarica USB-C, LED(Bianco)

Eono è il lifestyle brand creato per rispondere alle esigenze di chi vuole vivere al massimo tutto ciò che la vita gli riserva. Per questo, offriamo un’ampia gamma di prodotti tecnologici tanto innovativi quanto accessibili con un ottimo rapporto qualità. Questa è l’essenza della linea Eono. Alt. Semplicemente, Eono è proprio questo.

product model : Eonobuds 1

Version : BT 5.0

earphone battery : 45ma

charging case: 500ma

headset size: 23*15.6*21MM

charging case size: 60*37.3*28MM

Package Include

2*Wireless Earbuds; 1*Charging case; 1*USB-C cable; 3*Pairs eartips (S/M/ L ); 1*User Manual

Note:

1.Please don’t put the charging case into water

2.Pleas charged the earphone and charging case fully when the first time use .

The textured surface, invisible in-ear design, soft sleeves and true wireless technology make these headphones cool, convenient and high-quality, and pocket-sized case that charges as you go.

The earbuds of the new model features a handy LED battery level display, so you always know when it’s time to recharge

Built-in high quality microphones and lossless HD rendering technology, which allows incredible sound quality with deep bass and clear high pitches. With CVC noise cancelling the stereo in ear headphones makes the call clearer and ensures a smoother and better sound quality, let yourself be surrounded by stereo music through wireless earphones and enjoy clear moments of calls.

It adopts ergonomic and light weight design, skin-friendly material, first your ears, and is equipped with S,M,L 3 sizes of earplugs

Enjoy up to 4.5 hours of listening on one charge and extend up to 24 hours with the charging case and the power of USB-C fast charging. Provides up to 1.5 hours of listening time on only 15 minutes of charging.

Siri/google assistant

Speakers

2 4 2

Playtime Per Charge

4-6 Hours 4-6 Hours 4-6 Hours

Sound

graphene drivers, smart CVC Noise Reduction Stereo Sound via Quad Drivers Hybrid Graphene speakers, dynamic drivers per each earbud, Unique audio frequency division technology, High-end charging case with patented independent power management technology graphene drivers, High-end charging case with patented independent power management technology

Total Playtime with Charging Case

24 Hours 24 Hours 24 Hours

Bluetooth

5.0 5.0 5.0

Single Use

Left or Right earbud can be used individually Left or Right earbud can be used individually Left or Right earbud can be used individually

Single charge

Left or Right earbud can be charged individually Left or Right earbud can be charged individually Left or Right earbud can be charged individually

Waterproof

IPX7 IPX7 IPX7

Other Features

LED battery level display,2-microphone 4-microphone, Touch key 2-microphone, metal charing case

Colors

Black White Blue Green Pink Black White Blue Pink Grey Red Blue Silver Gold

Audio di qualità superiore: microfoni integrati di alta qualità con tecnologia di rendering lossless HD, che permette di riprodurre un suono incredibile, con bassi profondi e alti chiari. La tecnologia di cancellazione del rumore CVC e il design in-ear rendono le chiamate chiare e cristalline, dandoti un suono stereo avvolgente e senza fili.

24 ore di autonomia in riproduzione* e ricarica veloce USB-C: fino a 4,5 ore di ascolto continuato, che arrivano fino a 24 ore usando la custodia di ricarica con connettore USB-C a ricarica veloce. Bastano 15 minuti di ricarica per avere 1,5 ore di autonomia.

Indicatore di batteria LED: questi auricolari sono dotati di un pratico LED che ti informa dello stato della batteria, facendoti sapere quando devi ricaricarli.

Design ergonomico mini e protezione IPX7: esterno testurizzato, design in-ear invisibile, gommini morbidi e tecnologia True Wireless rendono questi auricolari belli, pratici e di alta qualità; ancora più perfetti con la loro custodia di ricarica per ricaricarli ogni volta che ti serve. Libera mani e musica: la protezione IPX7 è in grado di resistere a pioggia e sudore.

