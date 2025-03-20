Album in uscita nel 2025: Aprile, Maggio e Giugno

Ecco un elenco delle uscite discografiche previste per i mesi di aprile, maggio e giugno del 2025. Il calendario è in costante aggiornamento e riporta le date di rilascio sia italiane che internazionali.
APRILE
-
4 Aprile:
- Baustelle – EL GALACTICO
- Oscar Jerome – The Fork
- Black Country, New Road – Forever Howlong
- Elton John & Brandi Carlile – Who Believes in Angels?
- The Waterboys – Life, Death and Dennis Hopper
- BNKR44 – Tocca il cielo
- Cristiano Godano – Stammi accanto
- Max Casacci – Through the Grapevine, in Franciacorta
- Mezzosangue – Viscerale
- Tredici Pietro – Non guardare più
- SYML – Nobody Lives Here
-
11 Aprile:
- Bon Iver – SABLE, fABLER
- Röyksopp – True Electric
- Anastasio – Le Macchine non possono pregare
- Dente – Santa Tenerezza
-
18 Aprile:
- Neffa – Canerandagio Parte 1
- Achille Lauro – Comuni mortali
- Beirut – A Study of Losses
- 25 Aprile:
- Stereophonics – Make ‘em laugh, Make ‘em cry, Make ‘em wait
- Willie Nelson – Oh What A Beautiful World
MAGGIO
-
9 Maggio:
- Little Simz – Lotus
-
16 Maggio:
- Damiano David – FUNNY little FEARS
- Niccolò Fabi – Libertà negli occhi
- Rico Nasty – Lethal
-
21 Maggio:
- Lana Del Rey – The Right Person Will Stay
-
23 Maggio:
- Sparks – Mad!
- 30 Maggio:
- Garbage – Let All That We Imagine Be the Light
- Matt Berninger – Get Sunk
- Ty Segall – Possession
GIUGNO
- 6 Giugno:
- Lil Wayne – Tha Carter VI
- Nadah El Shazly – Laini Tani