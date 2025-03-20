15 C
Musica

Album in uscita nel 2025: Aprile, Maggio e Giugno

Ecco un elenco delle uscite discografiche previste per i mesi di aprile, maggio e giugno del 2025. Il calendario è in costante aggiornamento e riporta le date di rilascio sia italiane che internazionali.

APRILE

  • 4 Aprile:

    • Baustelle – EL GALACTICO
    • Oscar Jerome – The Fork
    • Black Country, New Road – Forever Howlong
    • Elton John & Brandi Carlile – Who Believes in Angels?
    • The Waterboys – Life, Death and Dennis Hopper
    • BNKR44 – Tocca il cielo
    • Cristiano Godano – Stammi accanto
    • Max Casacci – Through the Grapevine, in Franciacorta
    • Mezzosangue – Viscerale
    • Tredici Pietro – Non guardare più
    • SYML – Nobody Lives Here

  • 11 Aprile:

    • Bon Iver – SABLE, fABLER
    • Röyksopp – True Electric
    • Anastasio – Le Macchine non possono pregare
    • Dente – Santa Tenerezza

  • 18 Aprile:

    • Neffa – Canerandagio Parte 1
    • Achille Lauro – Comuni mortali
    • Beirut – A Study of Losses
  • 25 Aprile:
    • Stereophonics – Make ‘em laugh, Make ‘em cry, Make ‘em wait
    • Willie Nelson – Oh What A Beautiful World

MAGGIO

  • 9 Maggio:

    • Little Simz – Lotus

  • 16 Maggio:

    • Damiano David – FUNNY little FEARS
    • Niccolò Fabi – Libertà negli occhi
    • Rico Nasty – Lethal

  • 21 Maggio:

    • Lana Del Rey – The Right Person Will Stay

  • 23 Maggio:

    • Sparks – Mad!
  • 30 Maggio:
    • Garbage – Let All That We Imagine Be the Light
    • Matt Berninger – Get Sunk
    • Ty Segall – Possession

GIUGNO

  • 6 Giugno:
    • Lil Wayne – Tha Carter VI
    • Nadah El Shazly – Laini Tani
