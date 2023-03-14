Offerte di Oggi

adidas – M 3s Ft TC Pt, Pantaloni Sportivi Uomo

Mar 14, 2023
One team, one passion. When you pull on the 3-Stripes, you’re pulling on more than just a pair of adidas pants. You’re experiencing a shared connection to people the world over. These pants are made with French terry fabric for versatile, everyday comfort.Our cotton products support sustainable cotton farming. This product is also made with recycled content as part of our ambition to end plastic waste.
Dimensioni del collo ‏ : ‎ 28.3 x 19.9 x 5.8 cm; 1 Kg
Disponibile su Amazon.it a partire dal ‏ : ‎ 3 febbraio 2021
Produttore ‏ : ‎ Adidas
ASIN ‏ : ‎ B08VRRLS3R
Numero modello articolo ‏ : ‎ GK8888
Categoria ‏ : ‎ Uomo

Tessuto morbido
Composto
Chiusura: Coulisse
Lavabile in lavatrice
Sportivo
Girovita elasticizzato
Design moderno

28,98€

Articoli correlati

Offerte di Oggi

Amorxiao Candele Profumate Cannella Mela Set Regalo 2 Pezzi, Cera di Soia Naturale per Donna, Alleviare Lo Stress e Aromaterapia Regalo, per Anniversario Natale San Valentino Festa della Mamma

Mar 14, 2023
Offerte di Oggi

Anker PowerPort Mini caricatore da parete Dual Caricatore USB estremamente compatto, 2,5 A di potenza per iPhone XS/XS Max/XR/X/8/7/6/Plus, iPad Pro/Air 2/Mini 4, Samsung, e molti altri

Mar 14, 2023
Offerte di Oggi

Materasso in Memory Foam, Altezza 22 cm Reali,Rivestimento in Aloe Vera Antibatterico, Spedito Sottovuoto Arrotolato, 100% Made in Italy (80 x 190 Cm Singolo)

Mar 14, 2023

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Ti sei perso

Mondo Animale

Mostra un primo piano del gatto: il web impazzisce per il dettaglio

Mar 14, 2023
Cronaca

Omicidio Serranova, il fratello scampato al killer: "Mi fa paura"

Mar 14, 2023
Curiosità

Megan e Gianmarco smontati da Todaro: i due rispondono per le rime

Mar 14, 2023
Offerte di Oggi

Amorxiao Candele Profumate Cannella Mela Set Regalo 2 Pezzi, Cera di Soia Naturale per Donna, Alleviare Lo Stress e Aromaterapia Regalo, per Anniversario Natale San Valentino Festa della Mamma

Mar 14, 2023