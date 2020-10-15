Ieri l’annuncio di Ariana Grande, che entro fine mese rilascerà il sesto disco e adesso la notizia dell’imminente comeback di Adele. Secondo il portale Show Biz 411 il nuovo singolo della cantante inglese uscirà a breve, mentre per l’album dovremo attendere la seconda parte di novembre.

Speriamo che i rumor siano fondati, perché in questo 2020 disastroso ci meritiamo di passare le vacanze natalizie ad ascoltare dei bei pezzoni di Adele.

🚨 Adele rumored to make her comeback with new single “soon” and a full album in “mid-to-late November,” @showbiz411 reports.

This would be her first new release in five years.

🔗: https://t.co/g83Md1b7BI pic.twitter.com/Q2mbTy2H9B

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 14, 2020