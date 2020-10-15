Prepariamoci al comeback di Adele.

Ieri l’annuncio di Ariana Grande, che entro fine mese rilascerà il sesto disco e adesso la notizia dell’imminente comeback di Adele. Secondo il portale Show Biz 411 il nuovo singolo della cantante inglese uscirà a breve, mentre per l’album dovremo attendere la seconda parte di novembre.

“Una diva manca ufficialmente all’appello da ben cinque anni. Adele ha pubblicato il suo ultimo album “25” il 20 novembre del 2015. Cinque anni è praticamente il massimo che chiunque possa aspettare. Ci è stato detto che l’artista britannica lancerà presto un singolo e anche un album a metà novembre. Da metà a fine novembre, questo perché è il periodo migliore visto l’arrivo del Natale. Sony / Columbia potrebbero usare queste settimane per le vendite”.

Speriamo che i rumor siano fondati, perché in questo 2020 disastroso ci meritiamo di passare le vacanze natalizie ad ascoltare dei bei pezzoni di Adele.

Fonte: show biz 411



Fonte