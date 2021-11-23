Adele con 25 ha stracciato ogni record (anche quello di Britney Spears con Oops I Did It Again) e in appena un giorno di vendite in USA è arrivata alla cifra mostruosa di 1 milione di copie. In una settimana il terzo disco della cantante inglese ha raggiunto 3,3 milioni di copie vendute. Per 30 c’era tanta attesa, ma una volta ascoltato il disco abbiamo capito tutti che non sarebbe mai arrivato ai risultati del suo predecessore. Secondo i dati (affidabili) di Hits Daily Double, Adele raggiungerà la vetta della classifica dei dischi più venduti in USA con 800/850.000 copie. Questo sarà il debutto più grande dell’anno negli Stati Uniti. Nel 2021 sono numeri davvero inimmaginabili per il 99% delle altre artiste, ma lontanissimi da quelli di 25.

“Il nuovo album di Adele venderà circa 800.000 copie nella sua prima settimana. – si legge sul noto portale americano – Le previsioni considerano sia le vendite pure che i dati che arriveranno dallo streaming)”.

Considerando che 30 è un progetto meno immediato di 21 e 25 e contiene pezzi che hanno bisogno di più ascolti e attenzione, direi che il risultato è comunque ottimo.

