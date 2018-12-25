Da Chuck Berry a Nina Simone: tutti gli artisti inseriti nella Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Fondata nel 1983, la Rock and Roll Hall of Fame è un museo situato a Cleveland, città in cui, secondo la leggenda, sarebbe stato coniato e diffuso il termine rock and roll. Dedicato alla memoria dei più importanti artisti, produttori e ingegneri del suono della storia della musica, la fondazione ogni hanno celebra l’ingresso di una serie di nomi al suo interno attraverso una prestigiosa cerimonia che si svolge a New York.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2019

Sono stati nel dicembre 2018 ufficializzati i nomi degli artisti che verranno inseriti nel 2019 nell’Arca della Gloria. Si tratta di: Cure, Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music e The Zombies.

La cerimonia si terrà il prossimo 29 marzo 2019.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: tutti gli artisti presenti

Sono quattro le categorie di uomini del mondo della musica che possono ambire a essere inserite nell’Arca della Gloria: i Performer (cantanti e musicisti), i Non-Performer (autori, produttori, deejay, giornalisti etc.), gli Early Influencer (gli artisti del passato più remoto) e i Sidemen (i cosiddetti comprimari, scelti direttamente da una commissione di produttori).

Ecco la lista di tutti i nomi presenti nella Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in tutte le categorie.

Performers

1986 – Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, Fats Domino, The Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard, Elvis Presley.

1987 – The Coasters, Eddie Cochran, Bo Diddley, Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Bill Haley, B.B. King, Clyde McPhatter, Ricky Nelson, Roy Orbison, Carl Perkins, Smokey Robinson, Big Joe Turner, Muddy Waters, Jackie Wilson.

1988 – The Beach Boys, The Beatles, The Drifters, Bob Dylan, The Supremes.

1989 – Dion, Otis Redding, The Rolling Stones, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder.

1990 – Hank Ballard, Charlie Christian, Bobby Darin, The Four Seasons, Four Tops, The Kinks, The Platters, Simon and Garfunkel, The Who.

1991 – LaVern Baker, The Byrds, John Lee Hooker, The Impressions, Wilson Picketts, Jimmy Reed, Ike and Tina Turner.

1992 – Bobby ‘Blue’ Band, Booker T. and the M.G.’s, Johnny Cash, The Isley Brothers, The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Sam and Dave, The Yardbirds.

1993 – Ruth Brown, Cream, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Doors, Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers, Etta James, Van Morrison, Sly and the Family Stone.

1994 – The Animals, The Band, Duane Eddy, The Grateful Dead, Elton John, John Lennon, Bob Marley, Rod Stewart.

1995 – The Allman Brothers Band, Al Green, Janis Joplin, Led Zeppelin, Martha and the Vandellas, Neil Young, Frank Zappa.

1996 – David Bowie, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Jefferson Airplane, Little Willie John, Pink Floyd, The Shirelles, The Velvet Underground.

1997 – The Bee Gees, Buffalo Springfield, Crosby Stills and Nash, The Jacksons 5, Joni Mitchell, Parliament-Funkadelic, The (Young) Rascals.

1998 – Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, The Mamas and the Papas, Lloyd Price, Santana, Gene Vincent.

1999 – Billy Joel, Curtis Mayfield, Paul McCartney, Del Shannon, Dusty Springfield, Bruce Springsteen, The Staples Singers.

2000 – Eric Clapton, Earth Wind & Fire, Lovin’ Spoonful, The Moonglows, Bonnie Raitt, James Taylor, James Jamerson.

2001 – Aerosmith, Solomon Burke, The Flamingos, Michael Jackson, Queen, Paul Simon, Steely Dan, Ritchie Valens.

2002 – Isaac Hayes, Brenda Lee, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Gene Pitney, Ramones, Talking Heads.

2003 – AC/DC, The Clash, Elvis Costello and the Attractions, The Police, Righteous Brothers.

2004 – Jackson Browne, The Dells, George Harrison, Prince, Bob Seger, Traffic, ZZ Top.

2005 – Buddy Guy, The O’ Jays, The Pretenders, Percy Sledge, U2.

2006 – Black Sabbath, Blondie, Miles Davis, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Sex Pistols.

2007 – Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, R.E.M., The Ronettes, Patti Smith, Van Halen.

2008 – The Dave Clark Five, Leonard Cohen, Madonna, John Mellencamp, The Ventures.

2009 – Jeff Beck, Little Anthony and the Imperials, Metallica, Run-D.M.C., Bobby Womack.

2010 – ABBA, Genesis, Jimmy Cliff, The Hollies, The Stooges.

2011 – Alice Cooper, Neil Diamond, Dr. John, Darlene Love, Tom Waits.

2012 – Beastie Boys, The Blue Caps, The Comets, The Crickets, Donovan, The Famous Flame, Guns N’ Roses, The Midnighters, The Miracles, Laura Nyro, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Small Faces/Faces.

2013 – Heart, Albert King, Randy Newman, Public Enemy, Rush, Donna Summer.

2014 – Peter Gabriel, Hall & Oates, Kiss, Nirvana, Linda Randstadt, Cat Stevens.

2015 – The Paul Batterfield Blues Band, Green Day, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Lou Reed, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble, Bill Withers.

2016 – Cheap Trick, Chicago, Deep Purple, Steve Miller, N.W.A.

2017 – Pearl Jam, Electric Light Orchestra, Joan Baez, Journey, Tupac Shakur, Yes.

2018 – Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, Nina Simone.

Non-Performers

1986 – Alan Freed, Sam Phillips.

1987 – Leonard Chess, Ahmet Ertegün, Jerry Leiber e Mike Stoller, Jerry Wexler.

1988 – Berry Gordy Jr.

1989 – Phil Spector.

1990 – Gerry Goffin e Carole King, Holland e Dozier.

1991 – Dave Bartholomew, Ralph Bass.

1992 – Leo Fender, Bill Graham, Doc Pomus.

1993 – Dick Clark, Milt Gabler.

1994 – Johnny Otis.

1995 – Paul Ackerman.

1996 – Tom Donahue.

1997 – Syd Nathan.

1998 – Allen Toussaint.

1999 – George Martin.

2000 – Clive Davis.

2001 – Chris Blackwell.

2002 – Jim Stewart.

2003 – Mo Ostin.

2008 – Kenneth Gamble e Leon Huff.

2010 – David Geffen, Otis Blackwell, Ellie Greenwich e Jeff Barry, Mort Shuman, Jesse Stone, Barry Mann e Cynthia Weil.

2011 – Jac Holzman e Art Rupe.

2012 – Don Kirshner.

2013 – Lou Adler e Quincy Jones.

2014 – Brian Epstein e Andrew Loog Oldham.

2016 – Bert Berns.

Early Influence

1986 – Jimmie Rodgers, Jimmy Yancey e Robert Johnson.

1987 – Louis Jordan, T-Bone Walker e Hank Williams.

1988 – Woody Guthrie, Lead Belly e Les Paul.

1989 – The Ink Spots, Bessie Smith e The Soul Stirrers.

1990 – Louis Armstrong e Ma Rainey.

1991 – Howlin’ Wolf.

1992 – Elmore James e Professor Longhair.

1993 – Dinah Washington.

1994 – Willie Dixon.

1995 – The Orioles.

1996 – Pete Seeger.

1997 – Mahalia Jackson e Bill Monroe.

1998 – Jelly Roll Morton.

1999 – Bob Willis and His Texas Playboys, Charles Brown.

2000 – Nat King Cole e Billie Holiday.

2009 – Wanda Jackson.

2012 – Freddie King.

2015 – The 5 Royales.

2018 – Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Sidemen

2000 – Hal Blaine, King Curtis, James Jamerson, Scotty Moore e Earl Palmer.

2001 – James Burton e Johnnie Johnson.

2002 – Chet Atkins.

2003 – Benny Benjamin, Floyd Cramer e Steve Douglas.

2008 – Little Walter.

2009 – Bill Black, D.J. Fontana, Spooner Oldham.

FONTE FOTO: https://www.facebook.com/rockandrollhalloffame