Sono state diramate le liste delle nomination per i Grammy Awards 2019: ecco tutti i candidati.

Con due giorni di ritardo a causa del lutto che ha colpito gli Usa (la morte dell’ex presidente Bush senior) sono state ufficializzate le nomination per i Grammy Awards 2019. L’annuncio è stato dato in diretta tv sulla Cbs e su Apple Music.

La cerimonia di consegna della sessantunesima edizione dei Grammy si terrà il 10 febbraio 2019 allo Staples Center di Los Angeles.

Andiamo a scoprire tutti gli artisti in lizza per la vittoria del più importante riconoscimento nel mondo della musica statunitense. Spiccano le tante nomination ottenute da Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper con la loro Shallow, risultato simile a quanto avvenuto con i Golden Globe. Ma il leader è Kendrick Lamar, con la sua stupenda All the Stars in collaborazione con Sza.

Cosa sono i Grammy Awards

I Grammy sono il più importante premio musicale degli Stati Uniti. Vengono assegnati dalla National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, un’associazione di artisti e tecnici americani coinvolti con diversi ruoli nell’industria musicale. Sono considerati universalmente gli Oscar del mondo della musica, e con Billboard Award e American Music Award sono i riconoscimenti più ambiti dagli artisti in America.

Grammy Awards 2019: le nomination

Album dell’anno

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

Brandie Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You

Drake – Scorpion

Various Artists – Black Panther: The Album

Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer

Registrazione dell’anno

Cardi B – I Like It

Brandi Carlile – The Joke

Childish Gambino – This Is America

Lady Gaga feat. Bradley Cooper – Shallow

Drake – God’s Plane

Kendrick Lamar feat. Sza – All the Stars

Post Malone feat. 21 Savage – Rockstar

Zedd feat. Maren Morris – The Middle

Canzone dell’anno

Kendrick Lamar feat. Sza – All the Stars

Ella Mai – Boo’d Up

Drake – God’s Plan

Shawn Mendes – In My Blood

Brandy Carlile – The Joke

Lady Gaga feat. Bradley Cooper – Shallow

Childish Gambino – This Is America

Miglior artista emergente

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Miglior performance pop di un duo o un gruppo

Christina Aguilera feat. Demi Lovato – Fall in Line

Backstreet Boys – Don’t Go Breaking My Heart

Lady Gaga feat. Bradley Cooper – Shallow

Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B – Girls Like You

Justin Timberlake feat. Christ Stapleton – Say Something

Zedd feat. Marem Morris and Grey – The Middle

Miglior album pop

Camila Cabello – Camila

Kelly Clarkson – Meaning of Life

Ariana Grande – Sweetener

Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes

P!nk – Beautiful Trauma

Taylor Swift – Reputation

Miglior album pop tradizionale

Tony Bennet feat. Diana Krall – Love Is Here to Stay

Willie Nelson – My Way

Gregory Porter – Nat King Cole & Me

Seal – Standards (Deluxe)

Barbra Streisand – The Music… The Mem’ries… The Magic!

Miglior performance rap

Cardi B – Be Careful

Drake – Nice for What

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake – King’s Dead

Anderson .Paak – Bubblin

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee – Sicko Mode

Miglior collaborazione rap/cantato

Christina Aguilera feat. Goldlink – Like I Do

6LACK feat. J. Cole – Pretty Little Fears

Childish Gambino – This Is America

Kendrick Lamar feat. Sza – All the Stars

Post Malone feat. 21 Savage – Rockstar

Miglior canzone rap

Drake – God’s Plan

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake – King’s Dead

Eminem – Lucky You

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee – Sicko Mode

Jay Rock feat. Kendrick Lamar – Win

Miglior album rap

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Mac Miller – Swimming

Nipsey Hussle – Victory Lap

Pusha-T – Daytona

Travis Scott – Astroworld

Miglior performance rock

Arctic Monkeys – Four Out of Five

Chris Cornell – When Bad Does Good

The Fever 333 – Made an America

Greta Van Fleet – Highway Tune

Halestorm – Uncomfrotable

Miglior performance metal

Between the Buried and Me – Condemned to the Gallows

Deafheaven – Honeycomb

High on Fire – Electric Messiah

Trivium – Betrayer

Underoath – On My Teeth

Miglior canzone rock

Greta Van Fleet – Black Smoke Rising

Twenty One Pilots – Jumpsuit

Bring Me the Horizon – Mantra

St. Vincent – Masseduction

Ghost – Rats

Miglior album rock

Alice in Chains – Rainier Fog

Fall Out Boy – Mania

Ghost – Prequelle

Greta Van Fleet – From the Fires

Weezer – Pacific Daydream

Miglior album di musica alternative

Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino

Beck – Colors

Björk – Utopia

David Byrne – American Utopia

St. Vincent – Masseduction

Miglior album r’n’b

Toni Braxton – Sex & Cigarettes

Leon Bridges – Good Thing

Lalah Hathaway – Honestly

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

PJ Morton – Gumbo Unplugged

Miglior registrazione dance

Above & Beyond feat. Richard Bedford – Northern Soul

Disclosure feat. Fatoumata Diawara – Ultimatum

Fisher – Losing It

Silk City and Dua Lipa feat. Diplo and Mark Ronson – Electricity

Virtual Self – Ghost Voices

Miglior album dance/elettronico

Jon Hopkins – Singularity

Justice – Woman

Sofi Tukker – Treehouse

Sophie – Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides

Tokimonsta – Lune Rouge

Miglior album comedy

Patton Oswalt – Annihilation

Dave Chappelle – Equanimity and the Bird Revelation

Jim Gaffigan – Noble Ape

Fred Armisen – Standup for Drummers

Chris Rock – Tamborine

Miglior registrazioni remixate

Labirinth, Sia & Diplo present LSD – Audio (CID Remix Official Dance Remix)

Charlie Puth – How Long (EDX’s Dubai Skyline Remix)

Gabriel & Dresden feat. Sub Teal – Only Road (Cosmic Gate Remix)

Kygo, Justin Jesso feat. Justin Jesso – Stargazing (Kaskade Remix)

Haim – Walking Away (Mura Masa Remix)

Miglior compilation per i visual media

Call Me By Your Name

Deadpool 2

The Greatest Showman

Lady Bird

Stranger Things

Miglior recording package

Mitski – Be the Cowboy

BTS – Love Yourself: Tear

St. Vincent – Masseduction

The Chairman – The Offering

Foxhole – Well Kept Thing

Miglior box o album in edizione limitata

Guns N’ Roses – Appetite for Destruction (Locked N’ Loaded)

The Decemberists – I’ll Be Your Girl

Grateful Dead – Pacific Northwest ’73-’74: The Complete Recordings

Weird Al Yankovic – Squeeze Box: The Complete Works

Sarah Dodds and Shauna Dodds – Too Many Bad Habits

Producer dell’anno

Boy-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

Miglior video musicale

The Carter – Apes***

Childish Gambino – This Is America

Joyner Lucas – I’m Not Racist

Janelle Monáe – Pynk

Tierra Whack – Mumbo Jumbo

Miglior film musicale

Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars

Whitney

Quincy

Itzahk

Elvis Presley: The King