Tutte le nomination per i Grammy Awards 2019
Sono state diramate le liste delle nomination per i Grammy Awards 2019: ecco tutti i candidati.
Con due giorni di ritardo a causa del lutto che ha colpito gli Usa (la morte dell’ex presidente Bush senior) sono state ufficializzate le nomination per i Grammy Awards 2019. L’annuncio è stato dato in diretta tv sulla Cbs e su Apple Music.
La cerimonia di consegna della sessantunesima edizione dei Grammy si terrà il 10 febbraio 2019 allo Staples Center di Los Angeles.
Andiamo a scoprire tutti gli artisti in lizza per la vittoria del più importante riconoscimento nel mondo della musica statunitense. Spiccano le tante nomination ottenute da Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper con la loro Shallow, risultato simile a quanto avvenuto con i Golden Globe. Ma il leader è Kendrick Lamar, con la sua stupenda All the Stars in collaborazione con Sza.
Cosa sono i Grammy Awards
I Grammy sono il più importante premio musicale degli Stati Uniti. Vengono assegnati dalla National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, un’associazione di artisti e tecnici americani coinvolti con diversi ruoli nell’industria musicale. Sono considerati universalmente gli Oscar del mondo della musica, e con Billboard Award e American Music Award sono i riconoscimenti più ambiti dagli artisti in America.
Grammy Awards 2019: le nomination
Album dell’anno
H.E.R. – H.E.R.
Brandie Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You
Drake – Scorpion
Various Artists – Black Panther: The Album
Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour
Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys
Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer
Registrazione dell’anno
Cardi B – I Like It
Brandi Carlile – The Joke
Childish Gambino – This Is America
Lady Gaga feat. Bradley Cooper – Shallow
Drake – God’s Plane
Kendrick Lamar feat. Sza – All the Stars
Post Malone feat. 21 Savage – Rockstar
Zedd feat. Maren Morris – The Middle
Canzone dell’anno
Kendrick Lamar feat. Sza – All the Stars
Ella Mai – Boo’d Up
Drake – God’s Plan
Shawn Mendes – In My Blood
Brandy Carlile – The Joke
Lady Gaga feat. Bradley Cooper – Shallow
Childish Gambino – This Is America
Miglior artista emergente
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Miglior performance pop di un duo o un gruppo
Christina Aguilera feat. Demi Lovato – Fall in Line
Backstreet Boys – Don’t Go Breaking My Heart
Lady Gaga feat. Bradley Cooper – Shallow
Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B – Girls Like You
Justin Timberlake feat. Christ Stapleton – Say Something
Zedd feat. Marem Morris and Grey – The Middle
Miglior album pop
Camila Cabello – Camila
Kelly Clarkson – Meaning of Life
Ariana Grande – Sweetener
Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes
P!nk – Beautiful Trauma
Taylor Swift – Reputation
Miglior album pop tradizionale
Tony Bennet feat. Diana Krall – Love Is Here to Stay
Willie Nelson – My Way
Gregory Porter – Nat King Cole & Me
Seal – Standards (Deluxe)
Barbra Streisand – The Music… The Mem’ries… The Magic!
Miglior performance rap
Cardi B – Be Careful
Drake – Nice for What
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake – King’s Dead
Anderson .Paak – Bubblin
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee – Sicko Mode
Miglior collaborazione rap/cantato
Christina Aguilera feat. Goldlink – Like I Do
6LACK feat. J. Cole – Pretty Little Fears
Childish Gambino – This Is America
Kendrick Lamar feat. Sza – All the Stars
Post Malone feat. 21 Savage – Rockstar
Miglior canzone rap
Drake – God’s Plan
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake – King’s Dead
Eminem – Lucky You
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee – Sicko Mode
Jay Rock feat. Kendrick Lamar – Win
Miglior album rap
Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
Mac Miller – Swimming
Nipsey Hussle – Victory Lap
Pusha-T – Daytona
Travis Scott – Astroworld
Miglior performance rock
Arctic Monkeys – Four Out of Five
Chris Cornell – When Bad Does Good
The Fever 333 – Made an America
Greta Van Fleet – Highway Tune
Halestorm – Uncomfrotable
Miglior performance metal
Between the Buried and Me – Condemned to the Gallows
Deafheaven – Honeycomb
High on Fire – Electric Messiah
Trivium – Betrayer
Underoath – On My Teeth
Miglior canzone rock
Greta Van Fleet – Black Smoke Rising
Twenty One Pilots – Jumpsuit
Bring Me the Horizon – Mantra
St. Vincent – Masseduction
Ghost – Rats
Miglior album rock
Alice in Chains – Rainier Fog
Fall Out Boy – Mania
Ghost – Prequelle
Greta Van Fleet – From the Fires
Weezer – Pacific Daydream
Miglior album di musica alternative
Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino
Beck – Colors
Björk – Utopia
David Byrne – American Utopia
St. Vincent – Masseduction
Miglior album r’n’b
Toni Braxton – Sex & Cigarettes
Leon Bridges – Good Thing
Lalah Hathaway – Honestly
H.E.R. – H.E.R.
PJ Morton – Gumbo Unplugged
Miglior registrazione dance
Above & Beyond feat. Richard Bedford – Northern Soul
Disclosure feat. Fatoumata Diawara – Ultimatum
Fisher – Losing It
Silk City and Dua Lipa feat. Diplo and Mark Ronson – Electricity
Virtual Self – Ghost Voices
Miglior album dance/elettronico
Jon Hopkins – Singularity
Justice – Woman
Sofi Tukker – Treehouse
Sophie – Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides
Tokimonsta – Lune Rouge
Miglior album comedy
Patton Oswalt – Annihilation
Dave Chappelle – Equanimity and the Bird Revelation
Jim Gaffigan – Noble Ape
Fred Armisen – Standup for Drummers
Chris Rock – Tamborine
Miglior registrazioni remixate
Labirinth, Sia & Diplo present LSD – Audio (CID Remix Official Dance Remix)
Charlie Puth – How Long (EDX’s Dubai Skyline Remix)
Gabriel & Dresden feat. Sub Teal – Only Road (Cosmic Gate Remix)
Kygo, Justin Jesso feat. Justin Jesso – Stargazing (Kaskade Remix)
Haim – Walking Away (Mura Masa Remix)
Miglior compilation per i visual media
Call Me By Your Name
Deadpool 2
The Greatest Showman
Lady Bird
Stranger Things
Miglior recording package
Mitski – Be the Cowboy
BTS – Love Yourself: Tear
St. Vincent – Masseduction
The Chairman – The Offering
Foxhole – Well Kept Thing
Miglior box o album in edizione limitata
Guns N’ Roses – Appetite for Destruction (Locked N’ Loaded)
The Decemberists – I’ll Be Your Girl
Grateful Dead – Pacific Northwest ’73-’74: The Complete Recordings
Weird Al Yankovic – Squeeze Box: The Complete Works
Sarah Dodds and Shauna Dodds – Too Many Bad Habits
Producer dell’anno
Boy-1da
Larry Klein
Linda Perry
Kanye West
Pharrell Williams
Miglior video musicale
The Carter – Apes***
Childish Gambino – This Is America
Joyner Lucas – I’m Not Racist
Janelle Monáe – Pynk
Tierra Whack – Mumbo Jumbo
Miglior film musicale
Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars
Whitney
Quincy
Itzahk
Elvis Presley: The King
