Donald Trump è ossessionato da Katy Perry? I fan della cantante ne sono convinti.
Il presidente degli Stati Uniti qualche giorno fa ha messo un like ad un tweet di Shazam dello scorso ottobre: “Mandiamo tanto amore a Katy per il giorno del suo compleanno“.

 

 

Il gesto di Trump ha lasciato perplessi i media americani, visto che Katy ha più volte attaccato Donald ed ha supportato Hillary Clinton per tutta la campagna elettorale.
Diversi siti statunitensi hanno anche scoperto che dal 2011 Trump ha più volte pubblicato tweet, video e post Instagram dedicati alla cantate e ai suoi fidanzati (e la cosa è quasi inquietante).

“Mi piace Russell Brand, ma Katy Perry ha fatto un grosso sbaglio quando l’ha sposato. Vediamo se ho ragione-spero di no.”

“Non mi piace John Mayer fai attenzione Katy (guardati le spalle).”

 

Mi immagino Trump che dopo aver stalkerato Katy su Twitter ha messo un like per sbaglio ad un tweet di 3 mesi fa…

