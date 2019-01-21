Donald Trump è ossessionato da Katy Perry? I fan della cantante ne sono convinti.

Il presidente degli Stati Uniti qualche giorno fa ha messo un like ad un tweet di Shazam dello scorso ottobre: “Mandiamo tanto amore a Katy per il giorno del suo compleanno“.

realDonaldTrump liked this tweet: https://t.co/7olKTm1McO — Trump Alert (@TrumpsAlert) 19 gennaio 2019

Il gesto di Trump ha lasciato perplessi i media americani, visto che Katy ha più volte attaccato Donald ed ha supportato Hillary Clinton per tutta la campagna elettorale.

Diversi siti statunitensi hanno anche scoperto che dal 2011 Trump ha più volte pubblicato tweet, video e post Instagram dedicati alla cantate e ai suoi fidanzati (e la cosa è quasi inquietante).

“Mi piace Russell Brand, ma Katy Perry ha fatto un grosso sbaglio quando l’ha sposato. Vediamo se ho ragione-spero di no.” “Non mi piace John Mayer fai attenzione Katy (guardati le spalle).”

.@katyperry is no bargain but I don’t like John Mayer–he dates and tells–be careful Katy (just watch!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 19 ottobre 2012

I like Russell Brand, but Katy Perry made a big mistake when she married him. Let’s see if I’m right—I hope not. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 dicembre 2011

.@katyperry I watched Russell Brand and I think his mind is fried – he looks really bad. Russell is a total joke, a dummy who is lost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 17 ottobre 2014

.@katyperry will do much better- http://t.co/DmHYKHOJVd — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 17 ottobre 2014

.@katyperry Katy, what the hell were you thinking when you married loser Russell Brand. There is a guy who has got nothing going, a waste! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 16 ottobre 2014

why is donald trump so obsessed by katy’s relationships????? pic.twitter.com/qKyf7KgTM8 — luiz (@luizfsxx) 8 novembre 2017

Mi immagino Trump che dopo aver stalkerato Katy su Twitter ha messo un like per sbaglio ad un tweet di 3 mesi fa…