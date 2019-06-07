Trevi UHD 5002 SMART Televisore Smart TV LED 4K Ultra HD 50″ con Decoder Digitale DVBT-T2 e Satellitare DVBS-S2, Sistema Operativo Android, Risoluzione max 3840 x 2160 dpi Ultra HD stranotizie 7 Giugno 2019 Trevi UHD 5002 SMART Televisore Smart TV LED 4K Ultra HD 50″ con Decoder Digitale DVBT-T2 e Satellitare DVBS-S2, Sistema Operativo Android, Risoluzione max 3840 x 2160 dpi Ultra HD2019-06-07T14:35:29+02:00 Offerte di Oggi No Comment Trevi UHD 5002 SMART Televisore Smart TV LED 4K Ultra HD 50″ con Decoder Digitale DVBT-T2 e Satellitare DVBS-S2, Sistema Operativo Android, Risoluzione max 3840 x 2160 dpi Ultra HD EUR 399,76 TI POTREBBERO INTERESSARE ANCHE: Brunella Gori T-Shirt Unisex – Stampa Alice in Wonderland S Pc Bundle Desktop/Alimentatore 550W / I5 8400 Up 4.0Ghz / Ram Ddr4 16Gb / Ssd 480Gb / Hd 1Tb / Dvd/Gtx 1050Ti 4Gb Gddr5 Dvi-D Hdmi Display Port/Wifi/Sistema Operativo Brother MFC-J5730DW, Stampante Multifunzione Inkjet con Wi-Fi, Funzione di stampa A3, Nero Diadora Sport 102161006 PQ Polo da Uomo, Uomo, 102161006, Azzurro Atollo, S Asus Vivobook PRO 17 N705FD-GC003T Notebook Cocoarm Mobile Porta TV Moderno in Legno Bianco con LED e Cassetto, 138x45x14 cm, 110V-240V
Lascia un commento