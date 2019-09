Visualizza questo post su Instagram

????We’ve arrived When we started working with Fabio back in 2016, the main goal was to reach the Top 10. After hard word over 3 years, we reached our target, with dedication, effort but mostly affection. Reaching such a big objective provokes both a huge satisfaction and the challenge to establish new goals. After many conversations, we’ve decided to finish our professional relations at the end of 2019. We’ve arrived to our destination and we’ll follow new routes. We’ll keep a great friendship and family’s relationship. Everybody knows what Fabio is able to do in the court with his charisma, his unmatchable talent and his well known “character” But let me remind you, the best thing about Fabio is seen outside the court, he’s an amazing person. Thank you Fabio and the entire Team. Duglas Cordero, Pablo Pécora, Corrado Barazzutti, Federazione Italiana de Tennis, Ugo Colombini, Marcelo Albamonte, Elena y Edoardo Artaldi @fabiofogna @duglas_fitness_coach @pablo_pecora @barazzutticorrado @_federtennis #UgoColombini #ElenayEdoardoArtaldi @tenisalbamonte