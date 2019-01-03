Tablet 10.1 pollici sbloccato, Tablet PC Android 7.0 con slot per scheda SIM doppio, 3G, GSM, Quad Core, memoria RAM da 2 GB + 32 GB, fotocamera integrata Dual Camera, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi e GPS stranotizie 3 Gennaio 2019 Tablet 10.1 pollici sbloccato, Tablet PC Android 7.0 con slot per scheda SIM doppio, 3G, GSM, Quad Core, memoria RAM da 2 GB + 32 GB, fotocamera integrata Dual Camera, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi e GPS2019-01-03T18:18:55+00:00 Offerte di Oggi No Comment Tablet 10.1 pollici sbloccato, Tablet PC Android 7.0 con slot per scheda SIM doppio, 3G, GSM, Quad Core, memoria RAM da 2 GB + 32 GB, fotocamera integrata Dual Camera, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi e GPS EUR 79,99 TI POTREBBERO INTERESSARE ANCHE: macchina fotografica digitale CANON POWERSHOT G9 Guess Footwear Active Lady, Sneaker Donna TSHIRT VANS SCRITTA VANS NERA BIANCA MAGLIA UOMO DONNA MAGLIETTA MEZZA MANICA MediaRange MR963 Scheda di Memoria 16 GB TABLET PC 10,1″ IPS 1280×800 QUAD CORE RAM 4 GB ROM 64 GB 3G ANDROID 6 COVER Oro Fruit of the Loom Maglietta da Uomo 5 Er packregular Fit 11182 V
Lascia un commento