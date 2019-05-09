SZWZRY 10 inch Tablet Android 7.0 Octa Core Tablet with 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Tablet PC Built in WiFi Bluetooth and Camera GPS Two Sim Card Slots Unlocked 3G Phone Call Phablet (Metallic Silver) stranotizie 9 Maggio 2019 SZWZRY 10 inch Tablet Android 7.0 Octa Core Tablet with 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Tablet PC Built in WiFi Bluetooth and Camera GPS Two Sim Card Slots Unlocked 3G Phone Call Phablet (Metallic Silver)2019-05-09T22:17:22+02:00 Offerte di Oggi No Comment SZWZRY 10 inch Tablet Android 7.0 Octa Core Tablet with 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Tablet PC Built in WiFi Bluetooth and Camera GPS Two Sim Card Slots Unlocked 3G Phone Call Phablet (Metallic Silver) EUR 89,99 TI POTREBBERO INTERESSARE ANCHE: Elecenty Stivali donna Scarpe da donna rotonde Stivaletti piatti Scarpe con tacco in pelle scamosciata tinta unita Digi Chip Scheda di memoria SDXC, da 128 GB, Class 10, per fotocamere reflex digitali Nikon D3100, Nikon D3400, Nikon D5600, Nikon D7500 e Nikon 850 Juman634 Cinturino Smartwatch – Cinturino Orologio Sportivo in Silicone Traspirante per Cinturini in Gomma Ticwatch C2 18-20mm PC DESKTOP COMPUTER FISSO▬ASSEMBLATO COMPLETO Intel QUAD-CORE fino a 2.3 GHZ▬RAM 4GB▬HD 1TB ▬MASTERIZZATORE▬WINDOWS 10▬ DILC GREEN EASY FIND Gonna Tubino Donna con Ricami Crochet hyperkin X91 Joystick Xbox One nero – Accessori di videogiochi (Joystick, Xbox One, analogico, con filo, USB, Nero)
Lascia un commento