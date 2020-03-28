Steven Wilson A grande richiesta tornerà nella nostra penisola per un’unica dat…
( Trova tutto quello che desideri su Amazon )
Steven Wilson
A grande richiesta tornerà nella nostra penisola per un’unica data nel 2020, con un nuovo tour chiamato “The Future Bites Tour”: otto show in otto città. Fra cui Milano, dove l’artista si esibirà il 23 settembre prossimo.
Scopri i dettagli e acquista il tuo biglietto:➡️http://ow.ly/53GK50yYr0o
https://t.me/StraNotizie e clicca su "unisciti"
Lascia un commento