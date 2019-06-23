Smart-Tech LE32Z1TS 32″ HD Black LED TV – LED TVs (81.3 cm (32″), 1366 x 768 pixels, HD, LED, DVB-C,DVB-S2,DVB-T,DVB-T2, Black) stranotizie 23 Giugno 2019 Smart-Tech LE32Z1TS 32″ HD Black LED TV – LED TVs (81.3 cm (32″), 1366 x 768 pixels, HD, LED, DVB-C,DVB-S2,DVB-T,DVB-T2, Black)2019-06-23T18:12:25+02:00 Offerte di Oggi No Comment Smart-Tech LE32Z1TS 32″ HD Black LED TV – LED TVs (81.3 cm (32″), 1366 x 768 pixels, HD, LED, DVB-C,DVB-S2,DVB-T,DVB-T2, Black) EUR 135,00 TI POTREBBERO INTERESSARE ANCHE: 7.85 Pollici Tablet Offerte LTE Android con 16GB ROM – Winnovo M798 Quad Core Slot Per Scheda SIM Singola, WIFI, GPS, IPS Display, Doppia Fotocamera, 1GB RAM, Bluetooth, 3600mAh Batteria(Argento) PC Desktop Dell Optiplex 3010 Core i5-3470 3.2GHz 8Gb 250Gb Windows 10 Professional con LICENZA NUOVA ORIGINALE MAR Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher (Ricondizionato) Home Proiettore Bluetooth senza fili 4200 Lumen HD HDMI Wifi Airplay per iPhone Mac iPad Laptop Smartphone Tablet PC DVD, Smart WXGA portatile LED LCD Videoproiettori Videogiochi Notebook HP 255 G6 Portatile Pc Led da 15.6″ Cpu Amd 2.00GHz / Ram 8Gb DDR4 / SSD da 240GB / VGA Radeon R2 / Hdmi / Masterizzatore / Wifi / Bluetooth / Windows 10 professional + office open surce HISENSE H39AE5000 TV LED Full HD, Natural Colour Enhancer, Clean Sound 14W, Motion Picture Enhancer, Tuner DVB-T2/S2 HEVC, 2 HDMI, 1 USB Media Player UMIDIGI ONE Global Version 5.9″Full Screen Smartphone, Dual SIM 4G, Android 8.1, Helio P23 Octa Core 4GB+32GB, Batteria 3550mAh Cellulare, Face ID, Triple Camera(16MP+5MP+12MP)-Twilight
Lascia un commento